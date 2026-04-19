Marrakesh Restaurant lives on at Anaheim Packing District

The Anaheim Packing District is known for its many food offerings, and many of its food vendors also provide a distinct atmosphere in which to dine.

Sipping a seasonal sangria on Poppy & Seed’s patio at Farmers Park can feel like being at a backyard garden party. Taking in a meal at the Wooden Pearl feels like a deep dive into a mermaid lagoon. Stepping into the hidden Blind Rabbit is like being transported to a Prohibition-era speakeasy.

Earlier this year, another immersive dining experience joined the district’s Anaheim Packing House. Marrakesh Restaurant opened its doors in January, turning the former Cook’s Chapel event space into a Moroccan-style lounge, with authentic cuisine to match.

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Anaheim’s Marrakesh Restaurant recreates the magic of an original location in Costa Mesa. (Courtesy of Marrakesh Restaurant)

The restaurant is inspired by the iconic Costa Mesa restaurant of the same name. Owned and operated by Ali Rabbani, Marrakesh Costa Mesa opened in the mid-’70s. While the new Anaheim establishment isn’t associated with the now-closed Costa Mesa location, it continues its legacy by offering a similar type of experiential dining.

Its predecessor in the space, Cook’s Chapel, was a banquet hall at the Packing House with white walls meant to serve as a blank canvas for any decor a private event might call for. The Marrakesh team have since transformed the hall into an exotic and inviting lounge. Stepping through the arched doorway now is like stepping into another world; one with warm lighting, rich textures and soft rugs.

Marrakesh features multiple casbah-style areas aside from the main dining room. A fountain lounge is centered around a tranquil water fountain and designed to seat up to 12 guests, while the idyllic lounge features plush seating for up to 20 guests and the sheikh lounge offers a tent-like sanctuary for up to 18 guests.

Marrakesh features a Moroccan-inspired space filled with vibrant colors and plenty of lounge areas. (Courtesy of Marrakesh Restaurant

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Like its predecessor in Costa Mesa, traditional Moroccan music and belly dancers on weekend evenings are also part of immersive experience at Marrakesh in Anaheim.

What is perhaps most reminiscent of the old Marrakesh is the food, thanks in large part to chef Meriem Bensaddok. Bensaddok was under an apprenticeship of the former chef at Marrkakesh Costa Mesa, and eventually moved into the role of executive chef there. In Anaheim, Bensaddok brings her formal training to the menu, but also her own love and creativity.

“Here, we do it the Moroccan way,” she said.

For Bensaddok, that means shopping for ingredients daily and cooking everything fresh. The a la carte menu features North African dishes like tagines — braised stews traditionally prepared in coned-shaped earthenware.

There is also the option of a four-course set menu, priced between $45 and $70 per person and designed for at least two. The set menu gives diners the opportunity to enjoying a sampling of the restaurant’s offerings, with choices like shrimp couscous, salmon tagine and lemon chicken.

The meal can start with harira, a comforting Moroccan soup made with tomatoes and lentils served with a wedge of lemon on the side that Bensaddok notes enhances the flavor. The soup is followed by a bountiful kemiya platter.

Beef bourek, a thin phyllo roll filled with minced meat, at Marrakesh Restaurant in Anaheim. (Courtesy of Marrakesh Restaurant)

“This is our signature platter, with specialties from Morocco,” the chef explains.

Accompanied by a basket of bread, the platter arrives at the table piled with sweet, marinated carrots, green and black olives, chickpea hummus, eggplant puree (zaalouk) and crispy bourek, a savory rolled pastry that looks like an egg roll.

“It’s origin is Turkish and they made it with phyllo dough, but we make it another way and it’s fried,” said Bensaddok. “You can do it in the oven, but it is better when it is crunchy.”

Bourek is available with a beef, seafood or vegetarian filling.

For entrees, the honey lamb is among the favorites — lamb shank braised in dried fruit, like prunes and apricots, and finished with almonds and caramelized onions to create a complex sweet and savory sauce. The meal ends with dessert options like creme brulee or flaky baklava.

Whether diners are familiar with the old Marrkakesh restaurant that inspired this new iteration or experiencing Moroccan cuisine for the first time, Bensaddok said she hopes diners will come in to enjoy the food as well as the atmosphere.

Marrakesh Restaurant is located at 440 S Anaheim Blvd., #103, in Anaheim. For reservations, go to marrakeshtherestaurant.com.

