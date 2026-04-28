Round up the family for Rancho Days Fiesta at Heritage Hill Historical Park

OC Parks offers locals a chance to explore Orange County history as Rancho Days Fiesta returns to Heritage Hill Historical Park. The annual event rides into town on Saturday, May 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“More than just a day at the park, Rancho Days Fiesta is a chance for visitors to engage with local history in a memorable way,” said Orange County Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, in a news release.

A land grant from the Mexican government in 1841 and 1846 made Don José Serrano the owner of most of the land that makes up current-day Lake Forest. Rancho Cañada de Los Alisos, or the Valley of the Sycamores, became home to an adobe structure built in 1863, where the Serrano family lived and raised longhorn cattle. The Serrano cattle ranch inspired the name of the community of El Toro.

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In 1932, the adobe structure was fully restored by George and Dwight Whiting Jr. and was made a state historical landmark. It was privately owned by Mr. and Mrs. V.P. Baker from 1958 to 1969.

The Serrano Adobe was donated to the County of Orange in 1974. Just over 4 acres surrounding the Serrano Adobe was set aside by the county for the development of a historical park. Other historic structures, like El Toro Grammar School, the area’s first schoolhouse, were moved to the historical park to develop a historic village concept. Heritage Hill Historical Park opened in 1981 as the first OC Parks-managed historical site.

Today, Heritage Hill is still home to the Serrano house, along with four other fully restored and furnished historic buildings. The structures span the early history of the Saddleback Valley during the Mexican Rancho era to El Toro’s founding and the early 20th century citrus farming days.

Rancho Days Fiesta features Folklorico dancing, live music, piñata breaking and more. (Courtesy of OC Parks)

Rancho Days Fiesta is a free, family-friendly community gathering that highlights Orange County’s rancho-era roots and local rancho and Native American cultures through crafts, music, dance and other interactive activities. Attendees can look forward to Native American and folklorico dancing and charro horse riding and roping demonstrations. Live music, piñata breaking and children’s craft workshops are also planned, along with tours led by Amigos de la Colina volunteer docents.

“With interactive experiences, educational demonstrations and cultural performances, the event is a meaningful way for guests of all ages to connect with Orange County’s history and celebrate traditions that remain an important part of our community today,” Wagner said.

Rancho Days Fiesta is Saturday, May 2 at Heritage Hill Historical Park, 25151 Serrano Road in Lake Forest. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit ocparks.com for more information.

