Truly Pizza’s Laguna Beach opening is a true homecoming

The opening of Truly Pizza in Laguna Beach is a true homecoming for co-owner/founder Donna Baldwin.

A resident of Laguna Beach for nearly 20 years and a Las Vegas hospitality veteran, Baldwin opened the acclaimed pizzeria’s flagship location in Dana Point in 2023 with World Champion of Pizza winners John Arena, Chris Decker and Michael Vakneen.

While the restaurant has enjoyed success in Dana Point, earning a spot on the list of the 50 Best Pizzerias in the USA and a full dining room night after night, Baldwin dreamed of opening a location in her own city.

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“We always wanted to be in Laguna Beach, that was always our hope,” said Baldwin. “When this location became available, it seemed like a natural fit.”

The Craftsman style house and outdoor space was formerly home to Madison Square & Garden Cafe. Like the lemon tree shaded Dana Point location, the new 2,000-square-foot Laguna Beach venue has an open-air, Italy-by-way-of-California feel, an intention that Baldwin said was important.

“At our other restaurant, we like you to feel like you’ve stumbled into our backyard and you’re home,” Baldwin said. “This space had that same feeling to it.”

Truly announced plans for its second location in 2024 and a third location on Abbott Kinney in Venice Beach is scheduled to open later this year.

The highly anticipated Laguna Beach restaurant has been operating on a soft open since April 18, serving its signature menu of two distinct styles of pizza.

“We have round and square pizza,” Decker said.

The rounds are 12” hearth-baked pies and the square pizzas are light and crispy, sometimes called a “grandma slice” referencing the style favored by Italian-American grandmothers making pizza at home. Both use cold fermented pizza dough.

Potato bianca, a white 12’’ crispy, hearth-baked pizza. (Sarah Mosqueda)

The round potato bianca is topped with crème fraîche and house-made white sauce, four cheeses, potato, garlic confit, garleek, chive and a fragrant sprig of burning rosemary. The round champion tomato and cheese pie, which took the grand prize at the 2024 International Pizza Expo, is tasty and simple with a California red sauce, basil, chopped Dorati tomatoes and mozzarella with a garlic oil, sea salt crust.

The sweet and spicy square pie starts with California red sauce, fresh and whole milk mozzarella, hot soppressata, stracciatella and finishes with Mike’s hot honey and fresh basil for sweetness.

Like in Dana Point, the Laguna Beach menu includes salads, wings, French fries and sandwiches served on house-baked focaccia and creamy, dreamy, soft serve with topping options like olive oil and sea salt and amaro cherries for dessert.

Truly Pizza Laguna Beach introduces a full bar and cocktail program at the new location.

Unlike the Dana Point location, Laguna Beach has a full liquor license and introduces a bar and cocktail program for the first time.

“Cocktails are low [alcohol by volume], because we want you to enjoy the experience,” Decker said. “Just like how our pizzas are intentionally light so you can enjoy more than one, our cocktails are designed to complement the menu.”

Truly Pizza’s Baja Med is a take on a fresh, crisp margarita with chardonnay-barreled blanco tequila, preserved lemon and house-made citrus oils while the Italian soda is like a smoother version of a Negroni, with Campari and frothed orange juice. There is a traditional Negroni too, and other Italian-inspired drinks like Limoncello, a curated list of amaros and a spritz collection, “ideal for pairing with pizza.”

The restaurant also leans into Laguna Beach’s artist community roots, commissioning an art installation from Southern California artist Michael Kalish, best known for his pop art constructed from license plates.

“Michael has shown in galleries here in town” said Baldwin, referencing Laguna Beach’s dense population of respected art galleries.

A grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the unveiling of Kalish’s art is planned for May 7. Baldwin said she hopes to see many Laguna Beach residents there.

“We love what we do and we love being part of our community,” she said.

Truly Pizza is located at 320 N. Coast Highway in Laguna Beach. Soft-open hours are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, closed Tuesdays. For reservations, visit trulypizza.com

