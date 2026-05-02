Mimosas and more: Mother’s Day dining in Orange County

Mothers should not be in the kitchen on Mother’s Day. On May 10, let someone else doing the cooking so you can concentrate on celebrating the moms in your life, mimosas in hand. These Orange County restaurants are serving up brunch, bouquets and more for the occasion.

Honey vanilla gluten free pancakes from Outpost Kitchen. (Courtesy of Outpost Kitchen)

Outpost Kitchen

3420 Bristol St., Costa Mesa

(714) 852-3044

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a menu of organic, all-natural dishes at Outpost Kitchen. Choose from sweet and savory offerings at the South Coast Plaza restaurant, like gluten-free honey vanilla pancakes topped with berry blue spirulina or smoked salmon crostini with burrata and avocado. Toast Mom with drinks like strawberry rainbow matcha or the Moms of OC Cosmo, made with Grey Goose berry rouge vodka, house strawberry puree, cranberry and lime juice. Reservations recommended.

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Smoked salmon toast at Hyatt Regency Irvine (Hyatt Regency Irvine)

Hyatt Regency Irvine

17900 Jamboree Road, Irvine

(949) 751-1234

Warehouse 72 at the Hyatt Regency Irvine starts Mother’s Day with a DIY flower bouquet stand, where guests can personally design a flower arrangement for Mom. The dining room will open early at 10 a.m. on May 10 to serve an exclusive brunch, along with the full regular menu. Enjoy smoked salmon eggs benedict, French toast, avocado toast and more while raising a mimosa or seasonal spritz to the moms in your life.

Polly’s Pies launches pie bites for Mother’s Day 2026. (Jonathan Hwang)

Polly’s Pies

9791 Adams Ave., Huntington Beach

(714) 964-4424

Polly’s Pies recently relaunched its limited-time Pie Bites Box, just in time for Mother’s Day. Each box contains three mini pies in Polly’s most popular flavors; apple, boysenberry and strawberry. Pick up a box (or two) to share with any sweet moms you know when you visit the eatery for Mother’s Day breakfast. Enjoy classic breakfast dishes like ham steak and eggs or buttermilk pancakes along with spring specials, like chicken pot pie, a Polly’s classic since 1980.

A refreshing michelada and breakfast at Alta Baja Marekt are part of Travel Santa Ana’s new Michelada Guide. (Courtesy of Travel Santa Ana.)

Michelada Guide and Culinary Passport

4th Street, Downtown Santa Ana

If your Mom prefers a michelada to a mimosa, you might consider a pub crawl with Travel Santa Ana’s new Michelada Guide this Mother’s Day. The guide and culinary passport map the best places to find tasty versions of the refreshing Mexican beer cocktail in the walkable downtown Santa Ana area. Start with a michelada and brunch at Alta Baja Market, where breakfast is served all day. Located in the 4th Street Market, this carefully curated spot serves dishes like the mija bowl with greek yogurt, Daughter’s Granola, fresh fruit, orange blossom honey and seasonal preserves or the deliciously savory blue corn chile cheese cakes, topped with eggs and cotija. Afterwards, head to Native Son, a chill rooftop lounge or casual Mexican food spot Cafe Cultura, for more miches.

Enjoy Mother’s Day brunch at the Lido Marina Village’s waterfront restaurants, like Zinqué in Newport Beach. (Courtesy of Zinqué)

Bouquet Trail

Lido Marina Village

3434 Via Lido, Newport Beach

On May 10, Lido Marina Village will transform its collection of boutiques into an interactive floral experience with the Mother’s Day Bouquet Trail. Guests can build their own custom floral bouquet by gathering single floral stems, with a qualifying purchase from participating stores. Cap off the flower hunt with brunch at one of the Lido Marina Village’s waterfront restaurants, like Lido Bottle Works, Malibu Farm, Zinqué and SKÅL

Chefs Perfect Set at SET Steak & Sushi at Pendry Newport Beach. (Courtesy SET Steak & Sushi)

SET Steak & Sushi at Pendry Newport Beach

690 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

(949) 688-8005

SET Steak & Sushi at Pendry Newport Beach invites all to relax this Mother’s Day with bottomless mimosas and complimentary floral crowns at the premier steakhouse. Besides dishes that show off primes meats, like a French dip sandwich made with shaved prime ribeye and caramelized onions or the SET burger, stacked with a prime blend patty, applewood bacon, USA cheese, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce, brunch has many options. Churro French toast sticks are served with dulce de leche and Mexican chocolate sauce while the SET benedict is made with prosciutto, poached eggs and lemon hollandaise on an English muffin. The relaxation can continue after breakfast, with a stop at Spa Pendry for a 90-minute signature massage or a private poolside cabana with a complimentary bottle of bubbles. Reservations recommended.

Moms are served complimentary Pistachio Tres Leches Cake at Puesto this Mother’s Day. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Puesto

1040 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim

(714) 294-0362

Puesto will treat Mom to dessert on Mother’s Day, a complimentary pistachio tres leches cake on May 10 at all Puesto locations. The subtly sweet and nutty cake is made up of pistachio sponge cake, tres leches, pistachio nougatine and topped with passionfruit whipped cream and crunchy pistachio praline. It’s the perfect way to end a meal of zesty shrimp ceviche, made with Mexican shrimp, mango, avocado and chile oil or a trio of tacos served on handmade, organic, non-GMO blue corn tortillas. Reservations recommended.