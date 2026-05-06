Toast to Memorial Day at the Newport Beach Wine & Spirits Festival

Wine lovers, consider your Memorial Day weekend planned. The three-day Newport Beach Wine and Spirits Festival returns to the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach May 22 to 24.

Now in its 21st year, the festival has become a signature tradition and a defining start to the summer season at Balboa Bay Resort, according to managing director Cindy Racco.

“Long anticipated by both the local community and resort guests, the festival celebrates exceptional wines, spirits and cuisine, all set along our scenic waterfront,” Racco said in a recent news release.

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The festival pops off at 6 p.m. on May 22 with a Winemaker Dinner, featuring a four-course menu created by Balboa Bay Resort executive chef Diego Bernal. The meal is specially curated to pair with a selection of Bordeaux-style blends from California Central Coast-based Justin Vineyards & Winery.

Jason Santos, a certified sommelier and Justin’s director of education, will guide the intimate event taking place in the resort’s Lighthouse Room. Tickets for the Winemaker Dinner are priced at $264 per person.

Newport Beach Wine and Spirits Festival kicks off with a Winemaker Dinner with Justin Vineyards & Winery. (Courtesy of Newport Beach Wine and Spirits Festival)

The celebration continues on May 23, with a Grand Tasting from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can expect pours from more than 50 fine wine and spirits vendors, complemented with tastings from local culinary purveyors as well as live music.

Participating vintners include Angeline Vineyards, Clos de la Tech, Hope Family Wines, Goldschmidt Vineyards, Martin Ray Vineyards & Winery, Provence Rosé Group, Château Sainte-Marguerite and many more.

On the spirits side, Aperol, Belvedere, Casamigos, Don Julio, Ketel One, Rémy Martin and Whistle Pig are among the liquor brands participating this year.

Admission is $174 per person pre-sale and $198 per person the day of the event. The Grand Tastingbenefits the Balboa Bay Club Scholarship Fund, a 501(c)(3) charity that provides scholarships to graduating Newport-Mesa Unified School District seniors.

The festival ends May 24 with the first-ever “Blanc on the Bay” party from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Bayfront Lawn. Guests are encouraged to wear their best coastal white attire for an afternoon full of light bites, a live DJ, signature cocktails and a “Ring for Rose” activation presented by Chateau d’Esclans Whispering Angel. Admission is $72 per person pre-sale and $96 per person the day of the event.

Newport Beach Wine and Spirits Festival will feature a grand tasting of wine, spirits and an inaugural “Blanc on the Bay” party. (Courtesy of Newport Beach Wine and Spirits Festival)

Newport Beach Wine and Spirits Festival is May 22 to 24 at the Balboa Bay Resort, 1221 West Coast Highway, in Newport Beach. All events are for adults only, 21+. For tickets and additional information, visit balboabayresort.com.

