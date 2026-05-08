O.C. supervisors allow Trabuco Canyon housing plan to stand despite appeal

An overview from Portola Hills of the range where Saddleback Meadows’ 181 housing units will be built in the future.

After almost a half-century, a housing project in the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains has survived a last-ditch effort by neighbors and conservationists seeking to stop it.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors considered an appeal on Tuesday that challenged a permit granted for Saddleback Meadows earlier this year.

A law firm retained by Saddleback Canyons Conservancy and Rural Canyons Conservation argued that Saddleback Meadows, which will bring 181 new homes to Trabuco Canyon, endangers residents in a high wildfire hazard zone.

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Appellants also charged that the setback and residential development standards permit violated the county’s zoning code — and since the project has yet to break ground, county officials could still deny its approval.

Detractors took the opportunity of the permit protest and turned into a rhetorical referendum on the development.

“We’re asking you to hit pause on the project,” Gloria Sefton, co-founder of Saddleback Canyons Conservancy, told supervisors. “Let’s do the fire evacuation, the fire ignition [and] the mountain lion study. Let’s get the water supply understood before we issue a use permit.”

Supervisors voted 4-0 to deny the appeal, with Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento abstaining.

The push to develop housing near the junction of Live Oak Canyon and El Toro Road dates back decades to 1980 when supervisors first zoned the site as “Saddleback Meadows Planned Community.”

Developers had proposed a 705-unit housing project in 1998. Neighbors and environmentalists fought back with a series of lawsuits. Settlement agreements drastically scaled back the proposed housing by hundreds of units.

California Quartet, the developers of Saddleback Meadows, made a final revision in 2022 to bring the project down to 181-units, its current level.

An aerial view of the Saddleback Meadows development area in Trabuco Canyon, with preservation space outlined. (Courtesy of OC Public Works)

But Trabuco Canyon residents still aired concerns at the meeting about clogged evacuation lanes in the event of a future wildfire.

DeAnne Reed, who lives in Hidden Ridge, a residential community adjacent to Saddleback Meadows’ tract map, cited such fears in pleading with supervisors to approve the appeal.

“We’ve experienced two evacuations, and I can tell you, leaving the area is difficult,” she said. “This is now being compounded with the development of another 181 homes as our one exit will be shared with folks vacating Saddleback Meadows, which, to me, is very concerning.”

Last June, supervisors approved the tract map for 181 single-family units on 222 acres of unused land. More than 80% of the land would remain open space after development.

The county’s planning commission approved a use permit for setbacks in January. Attorneys for the two conservationist groups filed an appeal the following month.

Mike Recupero, a California Quartet agent, defended the project and dismissed complaints over fire safety, water access and traffic congestion as typical ones that accompany any canyon housing proposals.

“This is a hearing about setbacks,” he said. “It is not a hearing about approving the project, and not one person here commented on the setbacks.”

As supervisors discussed the appeal, Senior Assistant County Counsel Nicole Walsh responded to a series of clarifying questions by Supervisor Katrina Foley about objections to the project.

Walsh stated that an environmental review criticized by opponents as outdated was updated twice in recent years and considers fire safety.

Supervisor Don Wagner, who represents Trabuco Canyon in District 3, noted wildfire concerns as legitimate, but reminded community members that the Orange County Fire Authority has analyzed the proposed development and deemed it a safe build.

“The fire danger, according to the experts, has just not materialized and is not reason to stop this project,” he said. “We need the housing in the state of California. We need the housing in Orange County. No, there’s no affordable component to this, but if we build these houses … it frees up affordable housing in the rest of the rest of Orange County.”

At Wagner’s request, OCFA looked over the proposed development a day before Tuesday’s meeting.

Fire Marshall Felicia Bryant affirmed her agency’s prior conclusions before supervisors the next day.

“When we reviewed the project in 2022, we were held to the California Fire Code as well as the local ordinances,” she said.

“You don’t see any harm to the existing residents that live around the periphery of this development?” Sarmiento asked.

“I don’t speak against the project in regards to how it meets the California Fire Code,” Bryant said. “It’s meeting the standard that we need to in order to approve it.”