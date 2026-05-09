California Soul: Brea Gallery opens ‘Made in California’

Brea Gallery’s “Made in California” exhibits artwork from all over the state of California.

California’s landscapes are influential, artistically speaking. Coastal beaches, lush forests and mountain ranges inspired early California scene painting. The Golden State is also the birthplace of the Light and Space Movement and CalArts. It’s no wonder so many artists make their home here.

On April 25, artists gathered at the opening of Brea Gallery’s “Made in California,” an annual juried exhibit that features artwork from all over the state.

Now in its 41st year, “Made in California” has long been a tradition for the contemporary art space, highlighting living artists in various stages of their careers residing in the state.

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“In its early iterations, it was an all media show and through the years it morphed into the show that it is today,” said Katie Chidester, gallery director at Brea Gallery. “There is no theme, no concept or overarching vision for the show each year. You just need to be 18 and live somewhere in the state of California in order to submit.”

Brea Gallery director, Katie Chidester (center) welcomes people to “Made in California.” (Ryella Zar Photography)

Chidester said the Gallery makes an effort to reach all the parts of the state, which makes for a very diverse show with a variety of mediums. Prizes awarded include $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place and $500 for third place.

Additional awards are given for Director’s Choice, Juror’s Choice, Staff Picks, Popular Choice and others. The exhibition also offers one solo show opportunity to an artist, running concurrent to “Made in California.”

This year’s jury panel was comprised of Jennifer Frias, director/curator of the College of the Arts Galleries at California State University, Fullerton; Andrew Hosner, curator and co-owner of Thinkspace Projects and Amy Yoshitsu, last year’s “Made in California” solo show recipient.

The exhibition shines a light on California artists, but it always connects Brea Gallery with new, up and coming creatives.

“Made in California” showcases artwork from all over the state from artists in different stages of their careers. (Ryella Zar Photography)

“It really is the best way we get introduced to artists, people that maybe wouldn’t have been on our radar or are not in our network,” said Chidester. “And I would say that applies to those who didn’t get in the show as well.”

The show is competitive with many submission but Chidester said the gallery keeps all submissions on file and it doesn’t mean they might not make into a different exhibition.

“There have been times where we have had invitationals where we’ve reached out to people that have submitted [to ‘Made in California’] because we saw their work and felt like it would be a good fit.”

This year’s first place winner is Nataly Barajas, for her piece, “Granddaughter of a Wetback” (2025). An acrylic painting of her grandfather and a young Barajas in her mother’s arms is the focal point of a wooden installation that features a collage of photographs, old pay stubs and strategically placed chicken wire.

“This is a piece deduced to my abuelo, my grandfather from my mom’s side, who was a bracero in the ’60s in Watsonville,” said Barajas. “It’s an archive of memories he experienced here in California.”

“Granddaughter of a Wetback” by Nataly Barajas, first place winner at Brea Gallery’s “Made in California” show. (Courtesy of Brea Gallery)

Barajas is a first generation Mexican American born in Fresno, where the Central Valley has a large agriculture history. Her grandfather passed away in 2011, but she interviewed family members in Mexico about him. Her painting was inspired by an old photo of one of the few visits she made with her mother to see her grandfather.

“Because of the border and that whole situation, I wasn’t able to meet with him as much as I would have loved to,” said Barajas.

Barajas originally created the piece for a group show in Fresno that included artist Jose Soria, who is also showcased in “Made in California” with a oil painting titled “My Saint Sebastian.”

“It is so cool how a lot of Central Valley artists are giving it their all and representing the community in SoCal,” Barajas said.

Second place went to Northridge-based artist Harmony Azul Vasquez for “Battle Banner: Valor” (2025), a striking paining of an armored figure cradling a bouquet of flowers. Joseph Heffernan took third place for “Siphon” (2026), a ceramic sculpture with a bold, graphic design.

The 2026 solo show honor went to Lorena Molina, who presents “This Must Be the Place,” a site specific exhibition that explores the immigrant experience and what it’s like when one’s sense of home is shaped by multiple environments.

Highly saturated photographs of natural elements like plants, water and a passion fruit oozing seeds are mixed with people and places, like a mercado selling fresh fruit.

“Lorena is really on the verge of her own career exploding; she’s had a couple solo shows here in California and in Texas,” said Chidester. “She is really coming into her own voice.”

Art lovers mingle around artwork like “Azusa Ave” (2024) by Alyssa Dolleschal. (Ryella Zar Photography)

Presenting new, exciting voices is part of what makes “Made in California” among the most special exhibitions Brea Gallery puts on.

“We have been doing this for 41 years and honestly it’s our favorite show every year,” said Chidester. “Drop off day is the best because we have only been seeing these pieces digitally and when it shows up in person it is the most exciting thing.”

“Made in California” is on view now until June 28 at Brea Gallery, 1 Civic Center Circle, Brea. For details, visit breaartgallery.com.

