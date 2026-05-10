Rodeo 39 Public Market welcomes fresh culinary lineup

Rodeo 39 Public Market in Stanton welcomes a lineup of culinary concepts to the food hall and community hub.

It has been just over five years since Rodeo 39 Public Market opened in Stanton. The food hall and community hub opened in 2020 with many of the original tenants navigating changing pandemic restrictions. Now, the 40,000-square-foot dining and retail destination embarks on a new chapter as original five-year leases transition out to welcome a new wave of culinary concepts.

“Rodeo 39 has always been designed to evolve,” said Dan Almquist, developer of Rodeo 39 Public Market in a news release. “In today’s fast-moving world where folks are always looking for what’s new and fresh, it’s important to be able to bring new ideas, new energy, and the next wave of concepts that keep people coming back.”

The breakfast and lunch spot Eggyo is among the new vedors on site. Centered around house-baked milk bread, or shokupan, the concept serves Korean-inspired egg sandwiches with bulgogi, hashbrowns, baked egg and a variety of sauces. The menu also includes ube-filled pastries and Korean corn dogs.

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Rodeo 39 Public Market welcomes Eggyo Korean-style egg sandwiches on daily fresh baked milk bread.

(Courtesy of Rodeo 39 Public Market )

Coffee and matcha bar Here & There is also open, serving ceremonial-grade Japanese matcha along with drinks like Sweet Corn Vienna, made with a choice espresso or matcha, sweet corn cream, sea salt and sweet corn crisp. There’s also the Mont Blanc, which blends cold brew coffee with orange syrup and citrus-infused cream.

LA Street Eats offers a menu inspired by Los Angeles Mexican street vendors, with items such as birria ramen, quesadillas, tortas and tacos on freshly made tortillas, while Goldfish OC will focus on Mexican seafood like ceviches and aguachiles.

Japanese fast-casual concept Pepper Lunch, known for “DIY teppanyaki,” also joins Rodeo 39 with choice meats and veggies served on sizzling cast iron plates.

Lil Breezy is the sister concept to San Juan Capistrano’s Breezy, offering a Filipino and island-inspired menu with dishes including adobo breakfast burritos, ube French toast and loco moco while Ramen Mura serves specialty ramen, like black garlic oil ramen and sushi rolls.

Home-style Columbian food from, Plus 57, comes to Rodeo 39 Public Market. (Courtesy of Rodeo 39 Public Market)

Rodeo 39 also welcomes Plus 57 Colombian Cuisine, a family business centered on the matriarch’s traditional Colombian recipes with a menu full of authentic staples like hand-folded empanadas and cheesy arepas.

Diners can also still count on original tenants like the Hawaiian-inspired Shootz, known for its kimchi butter chicken katsu and Tenori, serving Japanese rice balls, or onigiri, stuffed with fillings like spicy salmon, pork belly and Spam.

Almquist feels confident periodic refreshes means there will always be a reason for guests to return to Rodeo 39.

“Food halls are living ecosystems,” Almquist said. “What makes them compelling is that they’re never static. There’s always something new to try, and always a reason to come back.”

Rodeo 39 Public Market is located at 12885 Beach Blvd., Stanton. For a complete list of vendors, visit rodeopublicmarket.com.