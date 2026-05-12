Wild Rivers splashes into the 2026 summer season

Wild Rivers splashes into summer on May 16, when the Orange County waterpark opens for the season at the Great Park in Irvine.

“Wild Rivers provides sun and fun for everyone,” said Steve Mayer, general manager of Wild Rivers in a news release. “We hope everyone will spend a day on our twisting slides, lazy river or incredible wave pool.”

Wild Rivers moved to its current location at the Great Park in Irvine in 2011, after closing its former location at Irvine Meadows. This year marks its fourth season at the Great Park, where the waterpark is nearly double the size of the original, with more than 25 water slides and attractions.

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Wild Rivers Waterpark features 25 water slides and attractions. (Courtesy of Wild Rivers Waterpark)

The nearly 20-acre park features water slides and other aquatic thrill rides, including five family raft rides, one of the area’s largest wave pools and a lazy river that is among the longest in California at 2,000 feet.

Brave swimmers can ride a six-person raft down Aquaconda, with twists and turns inspired by the large snake it’s named for, or check out Bombay Blasters, where single riders slide down dark tubes to a 4-foot drop into a receiving splash pool.

The Shaka Bay Wavepool churns with waves that are gentle at the shoreline, but intense in the main surf zone where swimmers can ride inner tubes or bodysurf.

Little swimmers can head to Cook’s Cove and Kontiki Cove, two interactive children’s areas with small slides and mini versions of some of the park’s larger attractions.

Platinum, gold and silver season passes for the 2026 summer season start at $130, while single day tickets start at $39.99 (kids aged 2 and under are admitted free.) Families and groups looking to upgrade their experience can rent one of the 56 cabanas available, starting at $199. For larger events like birthday celebrations, school trips and corporate outings, custom packages can be booked with reduced-rate admission and picnic-style catering.

“We have seen an uptick in those purchasing season passes, especially families, and we have seen strong demand for our expanded line of cabanas,” Mayer said.

Wild Rivers Waterpark in Irvine opens its 2026 Summer season on May 16. (Courtesy of Wild Rivers Waterpark)

Opening weekend is featuring spontaneous surprises and giveaways, along with waterproof face painting, fresh-spun cotton candy and splash parties. Attendees can also look forward to music from DHGP, kicking off the DJ sets and live entertainment that will take place most weekends through the summer season.

“Based on the weather trends, we are expecting 2026 to be an incredible summer,” Mayer said.

Wild Rivers Waterpark is located at 10000 Great Park Blvd., Irvine and opens for the season on May 16. The 2026 regular operating season ends on Sept. 7. For tickets and season passes, visit wildrivers.com