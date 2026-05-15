Billionaires and Big Tech fuel an influx of cash in Assembly District 67 race

PACs have spent over $1 million opposing Ada Briceño, left, while $4 million has supported Mark Pulido.

An assembly district that spans from Cerritos to Fullerton down into parts of Anaheim has quickly turned into one of the most expensive election battles on the June primary ballot.

With Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva terming out, Big Tech and crypto billionaires are behind much of the political action committee spending to influence who succeeds her in the 67th Assembly District.

Mark Pulido, a member of the Cerritos City Council, and Ada Briceño, co-president of Unite Here Local 11 and a former chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County, are two candidates vying for a top-two runoff in November who have attracted PAC spending.

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According to campaign finance records through May 14, Pulido, a fellow Democrat, has benefited from about $4 million in independent expenditures, which cannot be coordinated with candidates under law.

“My record of serving my community speaks for itself and the only people I owe anything to are the residents I serve, not any PACs who spend here,” Pulido told TimesOC.

Grow California, an anti-union PAC launched by Christian Larsen, the crypto billionaire co-founder of Ripple Labs, and Timothy Draper, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist, has pumped $1.6 million in support of Pulido.

The financial backing has funded pro-Pulido television ads, research and consulting in the AD-67 race.

California Leads, a new PAC established with seed money from tech giants like Google and Meta, has also poured almost $1.3 million for polling, television and web ads supporting Pulido.

Another PAC sponsored by Airbnb has contributed about $675,000 backing Pulido to date.

“They’re definitely scared of this proud immigrant and labor leader,” Briceño said of corporate cash in the race. “They want to figure out how to try to buy this district. That’s just not going to happen.”

The district may seem an unlikely home for an election with such a big PAC price tag. It encompasses Buena Park, La Palma, Cypress and swaths of Anaheim and Fullerton in Orange County. Rounding out its L.A. County terrain is Artesia, Cerritos and Hawaiian Gardens.

Unlike the neighboring 68th Assembly District, it is not the beating blue heart of Democratic Orange County, where observers expect the open seat contest covering Santa Ana, Anaheim and Orange to signal the future of Latino politics within the party.

Grow California is also seeking to tip the scales in that race with $770,000 raised against progressive Santa Ana Councilmember Jessie Lopez.

The race for AD-67 is heating up as PAC money pours in ahead of the June primary. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

But Jodi Balma, a Fullerton College political science professor, isn’t surprised that AD-67 is so hotly contested, given how early politicians announced their candidacies.

While the spending is more significant than she expected, Balma also sees a political reason for it.

“The best chance for Briceño’s corporate opponents, who would be threatened by pro-labor legislation, would be to not have her win the assembly seat,” she said. “If she wins, she will have tremendous power to get pro-union legislation authored and passed.”

Negative spending in the race has ratcheted up the weeks leading up to the June primary.

More than $1.9 million in independent expenditures has gone toward opposing Briceño’s candidacy. Ads and mailers have targeted her standing as a union president and claimed she is soft on crime.

Grow California contributed about $840,000 alone on recent attack ads.

Briceño points to her record as a labor leader fighting for hotel workers, short-term rental regulations and opposition to AI-driven job losses as reasons why corporate interests are spending heavily against her.

“I’ve dedicated 35 years of my life to building power for working families,” she said. “I will be unapologetically on the side of workers. That’s exactly why they’re coming after me. When they’re coming after me, they’re coming after the labor movement.”

Briceño has considerably less PAC money flowing in to combat the negative ads.

Two committees sponsored by the Commerce Casino and Hotel and the Hawaiian Gardens Casino have contributed most of the roughly $450,000 reported in campaign finance records.

Pulido has criticized Briceño for the $220,000 spent in support of her candidacy by the Hawaiian Gardens Casino sponsored PAC.

“Maybe she can explain why a top-10 Trump donor is spending hundreds of thousands to elect her,” Pulido said, referencing casino president Cherna Moskowitz, who was a top Trump donor in 2020.

The statement followed a Pulido press release that tied Briceño to Moskowitz’s late husband Irving, a controversial figure who the campaign said funded “right-wing movements in the Middle East,” but more specifically supported Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Briceño has pledged to return $11,800 in individual contributions from the Hawaiian Gardens casino received earlier this month after learning of the Moskowitz family’s political activities.

“Anybody who knows my work knows I have fought against Trump and MAGA with every fiber of my being,” she told TimesOC. “ I strongly oppose the Moskowitz family’s positions on Trump and their support of the settlements, which displace Palestinians in the West Bank, and I am willing to say that.”

Briceño challenged Pulido to denounce pro-Trump billionaires and corporations spending to support his candidacy, including Draper.

No PACs have reported negative spending against Pulido.

Taj announced his 2026 campaign for the 67th Assembly District in September. (Courtesy Ali Taj)

Artesia Mayor Ali Taj, who has raised $750,000 in support of his campaign, has begun to see negative mailers from Opportunity PAC, which counts public and private sector unions as its chief funders.

He positions himself as the Democrat in the race not benefiting from any PAC spending.

“What bothers me is the selection and funding of two willing candidates, as if they are online shopping for legislators,” Taj said. “In this race, they’ve dropped $7 million so far. That much for an assembly seat? They clearly expect big things in return from their two chosen candidates.”

Former Cypress Mayor Paulo Morales, a Republican, has spent just $25,000 in campaigning for the assembly seat. He has neither benefited from nor been targeted by PAC spending.

Quirk-Silva handily won reelection in AD-67 two years ago.

Balma believes that if the June primary establishes a partisan race in the general election, a Democratic candidate should sail to an easy victory over a Republican opponent.

“That’s a safe assumption,” Balma said. “I think that’s why the money is in this race.”