Irvine’s city manager to retire amid future budget woes

Crumby is exiting his post as Irvine city manager after councilmembers approved his hire in October.

Less than a year after his hiring, Irvine’s top executive is planning to step down this summer.

The Irvine City Council unanimously appointed Sean Crumby as city manager in October after Oliver Chi departed for the same role in Santa Monica. Crumby signed an “evergreen” three-year contract that paid him about $435,000 annually at the onset.

But it is a contract term that is coming to an abrupt end after Crumby announced plans to retire in a Monday email to city staff.

Advertisement

“Together, we have accomplished a great deal,” he wrote. “From advancing important projects and strengthening city services to navigating challenges with professionalism, resilience and collaboration. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a team, and I remain confident in the bright future ahead.”

Crumby told staffers that his decision to retire on Aug. 14 did not come lightly after “much reflection” but he felt the time had come to begin a new chapter.

“Sean has done an outstanding job — first as an interim city manager and then after quickly earning permanent appointment,” Irvine Mayor Larry Agran told TimesOC. “Fortunately, he’ll continue to lead our executive management team for the next few months while the City Council contemplates next steps in selecting his successor.”

The reason Crumby is tendering his resignation remains unclear. He did not respond to a TimesOC interview request about his decision.

Crumby’s announcement comes as Irvine faces tough decisions about how to shore up its financial future.

Earlier this year, councilmembers learned the city overspent $6 million in the current fiscal year as labor costs became more expensive. Irvine also expects to grapple with a shortfall of $9 million next year.

With expenditures projected to outpace growth, Irvine could see its budget deficit balloon to $47 million by 2030 if city officials do nothing to address it.

There are a number of belt-tightening measures the city could consider, such as a hiring freeze on vacant positions, renegotiating labor contracts or putting a sales tax increase on the ballot.

Councilmembers are also weighing options for independent audits on various city projects in September, weeks after Crumby’s scheduled retirement.

Agran has publicly stated that issues related to Irvine’s budget are manageable.

A new city manager, who will be the eighth person to hold the position in city history, will have to guide the city through decision on how to balance its budget.

Crumby, in his email to city staff, pledged a commitment to a “smooth and orderly” transition.

He came to Irvine in 2023 after serving as public works director in Huntington Beach, where he worked with Chi as city manager.

Having served as interim city manager for four months after Chi’s exit from Irvine, the city decided to hire Crumby from within as opposed to conducting an open search for the position. No plans to find Crumby’s replacement have yet been specified