Zov’s now open in San Clemente, ahead of new transformed location in Tustin

Zov’s is celebrating nearly four decades of serving Mediterranean-style California cuisine in Orange County this year. The restaurant and catering company is family run, with three generations involved in the business launched in 1987 by matriarch and chef Zov Karamardian with her husband, Gary.

Their son, Armen Karamardian, now serves as chief executive officer while daughter Taleene Karamardian leads creative and operational initiatives. The founders’ granddaughter, Morgan Karamardian, is in charge of branding and marketing.

Three generations run the family-owned

Zov’s in San Clemente. (Courtesy of Zov’s)

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“Our story began 40 years ago with my mother’s original recipes,” Armen Karamardian said in a news release “Our menu’s appeal and longevity rely on balancing premium, seasonal ingredients with the comforts of a home-cooked meal.”

Zov’s, which operates restaurants in Tustin, Irvine, Newport Coast and a private event space in Anaheim, recently opened its newest location in San Clemente.

Zov’s new restaurant location is San Clemente is now open. (Courtesy of Zov’s)

“San Clemente’s coastal energy and strong sense of community make it the perfect home for our next chapter,” Armen Karamardian stated.

The new restaurant is situated in San Clemente’s downtown district at 155 Avenida del Mar, in a coastal-inspired space designed to reflect the seaside location. Like the other restaurants in the family portfolio, Zov’s San Clemente features Mediterranean-inspired dishes presented through a California lens.

For starters, guests can choose from a mezze plater that features a sampling of Zov’s classics such as hummus, lebni, tabouli, babaganoush, muhammara, roasted red pepper feta dip, tomato cucumber salad and more, or eggplant fries served with a pepper aioli for dipping and Armenian flatbread, topped with spiced ground beef, arugula, red onion, tomato and feta.

The menu also features locally sourced seafood, grilled kebobs, pastas, seasonal salads and entrees like harissa roasted chicken, rosemary rack of lamb and Zov’s signature meatloaf in mushroom sauce.

The bar program offers cocktails, beer, wine and exclusives like Zov’s mimosa experience that includes an ice bucket with Zov’s private label brut and three juice from options orange, mango, pomegranate, pineapple and watermelon.

Garlic shrimp kebob is among the menu items at Zov’s in San Clemente. (Courtesy of Zov’s)

The San Clemente opening follows Orange County-based developer Burnham-Ward Properties announcing its acquisition of Tustin’s Enderle Center, home to Zov’s flagship bistro and bakery. Burnham-Ward has plans to develop the site into Campo on 17th, a 60,000-square-foot commercial retail space with 100 townhome residences. Zov’s will remain an anchor tenant and debut a completely renovated restaurant in the new space.

“Our mission is to deliver unique concepts that the local community connects with deeply, and Zov’s is an essential piece of this next chapter,” Steve Thorp, partner at Burnham-Ward Properties, said in a statement.

Armen Karamardian said the Zov’s team is looking forward to the refresh of the original restaurant and the center as a whole.

“As we look ahead at becoming a third-generation family-owned business, we are eager to bring our reimagined home to life,” he said. “Burnham-Ward Properties has both a clear vision and a track record that our family feels will truly do the Tustin community justice. As one of the oldest and original tenants at Enderle Center, we have seen first-hand what it has meant to the community over the years, and in recent years, it has admittedly lost its luster of the past … I am anxious to see an experienced group like Burnham-Ward Properties work their magic and create an amazing asset for the city of Tustin.”

Zov’s is set to anchor the newly imagined Enderle Center. (Courtesy of Burnham-Ward Properties)

Not all Enderle Center restaurants will be included in the update. After their lease expired, El Torito terminated operations at their Enderle Center location. Crab Cooker also recently announced plans to permanently close its Tustin location at the end of its lease term, on May 31.

The transformed Zov’s restaurant will take inspiration from the new San Clemente location with construction to begin later this year. The current Tustin restaurant will remain open during construct of the new restaurant next door, with a opening set for summer 2027.

“Zov’s has always been about bringing people together, and we look forward to welcoming guests to gather, celebrate, and enjoy the flavors that have defined our family for generations,” said Armen Karamardian.

Zov’s new restaurant is located at 155 Avenida del Mar in San Clemente and the Tustin location is at 17440 E. 17th St. For details, visit zovs.com.