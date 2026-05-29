Rabid bat found at Irvine Regional Park prompts public health warning

The entrance to Irvine Regional Park in Orange, where a rabies case was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 24.

Health officials Friday continued to warn the community of potential outbreaks of rabies after discovering a bat that tested positive for the virus in Orange over the weekend at Irvine Regional Park.

The rabies case was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, with health officials noting that once a person begins showing signs and symptoms of rabies, the illness is nearly always fatal.

As a preventive measure, treatment is available to stop the spread of the rabies virus from worsening should any person become exposed. Health officials said that although cases are rare, rabid animals can transmit the

virus to humans through contamination of the eyes, mouth, or an open wound, or by the saliva of an infected animal.

Advertisement

Most cases of humans contracting the virus in the U.S. resulted from bat strains of rabies, health officials said, noting that bats have very small teeth and their bites may go unnoticed.

Several tips suggested by the Orange County Health Care Agency and Animal Care to assist with minimizing the risk of rabies include:

• Avoid all contact with wild animals

• Vaccinate all cats and dogs against rabies

• Do not sleep with open unscreened windows or doors

• If bats are seen inside the house or other structure, close off the area and contact animal control. Once the bat has been removed, close off any areas allowing entrance into the house

• Do not leave pet food outside where it will attract wild animals

• Immediately wash all animal bites with soap and water, being sure to flush the wound well, then contact your doctor; and

• Report all animal bites to OC Animal Care.

“Medical assistance should be obtained promptly after an exposure so any wound can be cleaned and preventive treatment can be started. This treatment is safe and effective,” health officials said in a statement.

Anyone who may have had physical contact with the bat or witnessed someone else who was in contact was urged to call the OC Health Care Agency Communicable Disease Control Division at (714) 834-8180. To report a bat inside a home or business, or an animal bite, contact the OC Animal Care at (714) 935-6848.