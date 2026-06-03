Teen history buff set to become youngest ever UCI humanities grad

Clovis Hung earns his history degree this month as UCI’s youngest School of Humanities graduate.

Clovis Hung didn’t just major in history at UC Irvine, he is primed to make it himself, as the youngest person to ever graduate from the university’s School of Humanities.

The distinction will become official when 15-year-old Hung walks during the June 14 commencement ceremony at the Bren Events Center.

“It’s a really big achievement for me because not many people get the experience of going to college at a young age,” he said. “I’ve been able to learn about the people, culture and stories behind different wars and other historical events.”

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Hung, who minored in anthropology, attributes his early passion for history to traveling extensively around the globe. He has already visited 41 countries and makes a point to visit museums during his trips.

That intellectual curiosity helped propelled him to Fullerton College where he earned five associate’s degrees as its youngest graduate on record before transferring to UCI at 13 — an age where most of his peers start junior high school.

Hung, whose mother drove him to campus from their Diamond Bar home, did not find the age gap between him and other students too challenging as he took the initiative during group projects and presentations.

He also joined UCI’s archery club.

“I have breakfast with my teammates about once every month,” Hung said. “I’m able to just, overall, treat them as friends and they treat me as a friend.”

At UCI, Hung also found insightful history professors who shared his passion for the past.

He fondly recalls Professor Patricia Seed’s class on Captain James Cook, the 18th century British explorer who famously met a violent death in Hawaii.

“She really showed her passion by bringing artifacts into the classroom,” Hung said. “She went to Hawaii and brought back a few souvenirs that she gave out as well as showing us artifacts, paintings and replicas of boats.”

Hung is looking to add a private pilot’s license next to his list of youthful accomplishments. (Steve Zylius / UC Irvine.)

A class on Latin American history readied Hung for his next trip, which will take him through El Salvador, Peru, Bolivia and Chile this summer.

“I’m really interested in seeing the Nazca Lines,” he said of the pre-Columbian geoglyphs in southern Peru. “Of course, I’ll be going to Machu Picchu and Easter Island.”

Even though he got an early jumpstart on the subject, Hung does not have immediate plans to pursue a master’s degree in history after turning his tassel this month.

If traveling inspired Hung to hit the history books at UCI, it has also seeded another interest of his — flying.

Off campus, Hung is already a second lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol, an official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.

After graduation, he is set to start ground school, the first step to gaining a private pilot’s license, which he’ll be eligible for at 16.

Hung has also expressed an interest in commercial piloting as well as post-graduate aerospace engineering studies in the future.

But the lessons of history chiseled as a youthful anteater at UCI will last him a lifetime.

“Some people think history is useless,” Hung said. “I don’t think that’s true because understanding the past allows us to relate to the present so we don’t repeat our past mistakes — and that’s really important.”