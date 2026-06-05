Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival to feature tall ship Spirit of Dana Point

The Balboa Yacht Club invites locals to take the high seas the old-fashioned way; on a wooden boat. The Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary on June 13 with events and activities open to the public on land and water.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. visitors will view a curated collection of 40 wooden-hull vessels in a Concours d’Elegance-style display that’s presented with support from the city and its marketing arm. Visit Newport Beach.

The festival was originally founded by late Balboa Yacht Club member Ralph Rodheim in 2014 as a way to honor the craftsmanship and the tradition of wooden boats in Newport Beach. This year, attendees can expect classic powerboats, sailboats and custom wooden crafts, which will compete for awards in categories like Best in Show and People’s Choice.

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This year’s featured vessel is the tall ship Spirit of Dana Point, operated by the Ocean Institute. The replica of a 1770s privateer schooner spans nearly 118 feet and gives locals an idea of what a coastal trading vessel might have looked like during the Revolutionary War. The ship will be open to the public for boarding and docent-led tours during the festival.

Spirit of Dana Point, a replica of a 1770s privateer schooner, will be the featured vessel at the Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival. (The Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival)

In addition to the collection of unique wooden boats and dockside exhibits, guests can also look forward to live music, maritime education displays and community and vendor booths. Youth activities include toy boat building, knot-tying and coloring. A silent auction will give individuals the chance to claim prizes like wooden boat charters, original artwork and vacation packages. Gondola rides will also be offered in the harbor for $20 per person.

The community event is not only for boating enthusiasts, but also families looking for a fun summer family outing or any curious locals looking for a chance to get a peek at the private waterfront Balboa Yacht Club.

Admission is $10 per person. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted free. A BBQ lunch and beverage service will also be available for an additional cost.

The Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival is Saturday, June 13, at the Balboa Yacht Club, 1801 Bayside Drive in Corona del Mar. For more details visit, newportbeachwoodenboatfestival.com.

