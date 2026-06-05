Broken Yolk Cafe serves breakfast and the community with its Project Hope Alliance partnership

During the month of June, Broken Yolk Cafe will donate 10% of proceeds from meals each Saturday to Project Hope Alliance.

Broken Yolk Cafe is known for serving up classic breakfast dishes like pancakes, waffles and omelets. This month, the popular brunch spot will also serve its local community in need through a partnership with Project Hope Alliance.

For every diner who mentions Project Hope Alliance to their server, Broken Yolk Cafe will donate 10% of the proceeds from their purchase to help the organization support 61 local students experiencing homelessness until they graduate.

The fundraiser launched on May 27 and is continuing each Saturday in June at four participating Orange County Broken Yolk restaurants in Irvine, Costa Mesa, Orange and Buena Park; all owned and operated by Grain & Grit Collective.

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“At Broken Yolk Cafe, we believe restaurants should be more than places to eat. They should be active partners in the communities they serve,” said Mike DiNorscia, chief executive officer of Grain & Grit Collective. “We have the opportunity to give back because of the support we receive from our guests every day, and we never take that for granted.”

Four O.C. locations of Broken Yolk Cafe are partnering with Project Hope Alliance during the month of June. (Allen Ling Photography)

The original Broken Yolk Cafe opened at Pacific Beach in San Diego in 1979 and launched its franchise program in 2010. Today, there are 42 locations across five states, each serving an extensive breakfast menu with favorites such as chicken fried steak and eggs, avocado toast and breakfast skillets; and a lunch menu featuring soups, salads, wraps and burgers.

Grain & Grit Collective has partnered with other charity organizations in the past, hosting blood drives at its other restaurant, Carnitas’ Snack Shack in San Deigo and donating to the Direct Relief Foundation during the Palisades Fire. DiNorscia said the company is honored to partner with Project Hope Alliance.

“Project Hope Alliance is doing critical work to support children experiencing homelessness throughout Orange County, and we’re proud to play a small role in furthering that mission,” said DiNorscia.

Project Hope Alliance was founded in 1989 by a schoolteacher who wanted to create a way to reach local homeless children. The federal McKinney Vento Act defines homelessness as “a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence,” which can mean living in a car, a garage, a motel or shelter program. According to Project Hope Alliance, 298,000 children are experiencing homelessness in California and 32,000 of those children are in Orange County.

The nonprofit is also motivated by statistics that suggest when kids experiencing homelessness are able to graduate from high school, they are far less likely to experience homelessness as adults. Project Hope Alliance aims to disrupt the generational cycle of homelessness by offering academic support and help with basic needs, like food, laundry, school supplies as well as housing, mental health and legal resources.

The proceeds raised during the month of June will help fund caps and gowns, senior activities and summer support for 61 students.

“Charitable partnerships like this matter because they bring people together around a common purpose and create a direct impact where it’s needed most,” said DiNorscia.

Broken Yolk Cafe fundraiser with Project Hope Alliance runs each Saturday through the month of June. To find a Broken Yolk Cafe location near you, go to thebrokenyolkcafe.com