VEA Newport Beach amps up for summer concert series

As Orange County welcomes the summer season, Marriott Resort & Spa’s VEA Newport Beach is also getting amped up for the return of its summer sunset concert series.

Open to both resort guests and the local community, the country music-leaning outdoor series features a lineup of live performances, chef curated snacks and cocktails on the scenic Sunset Lawn, with views of the Pacific Ocean. All concerts will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and lawn seating is available on a first come, first serve basis.

The series will lead off with Kayln & the New Frontier on June 18. The Southern California cover band is known for playing high-energy hits from country to pop to ’80s to rock.

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VEA Newport Beach’s 2026 summer concert series includes a lineup of live performances. (Courtesy of VEA Newport Beach)

On July 16, the series continues with Daniel Bonte & the Bonafide. The California-by-way-of-Indiana country ensemble recently dropped their first full-length album, “Palomar.” Concert-goers can expect to hear songs from the release, such as “Beer Drinkin’ Music” and the title track, “Palomar.”

The final concert hits the stage on Aug. 20 with country artist Teddy Robb. The Akron, Ohio native built a following in Nashville and his music has accrued more than 100 million streams online, including the 2019 duet “Really Shouldn’t Drink Around You” with Meghan Patrick.

General admission tickets are $25. Season passes are also available for $60 for access to all concerts in the series. In addition to the sunset serenade, the resort will also have chef curated food, beverages and signature cocktails from their culinary team for sale. Valet service is complimentary with any food and beverage purchase.

Guests can also opt for special group packages, for example a VIP cocktail table for four for $250, which includes a reserved table, concert tickets and drink tickets for four people. VIP packages for five or six are priced at $400 and $500, respectively.

VEA Newport Beach’s summer concert series includes live performances, chef offerings, signature cocktails and more. (Courtesy of VEA Newport Beach)

If locals want to make a summer staycation out of a concert night, series getaway packages are also available, featuring two general admission concert tickets and a $100 food and beverage credit.

VEA Newport Beach is located at 900 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach. For tickets to the 2026 summer sunset concert series, visit eventbrite.com. For getaway packages, go to marriott.com.