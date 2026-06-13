Chef Sang Yoon opens Tiny’s Burgers at South Coast Plaza

When it comes to gourmet burgers, chef Sang Yoon is an authority. The South Korean-born American restaurateur is responsible for Los Angeles favorite Father’s Office gastropubs and the signature hamburgers they serve.

When Yoon first opened Father’s Office nearly 25 years ago, many chefs were inspired to try their own hand at improving the classic American cheeseburger with elevated ingredients. But after all these years, Yoon and his Michelin-recognized establishments are among the few still standing.

Now the celebrated chef is launching a new burger concept, this time in Orange County.

Tiny’s Burger, a fast casual spot with counter service and a tight menu, officially opens at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa on Monday. Located on the first floor in Carousel Court, it’s named for Yoon’s late Cavalier King Charles spaniel, whose adorably angry cartoon avatar graces the paper lining on the food trays.

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Tiny’s Burger at South Coast Plaza is a casual dining concept with prepackaged global snacks and beverages. (Grid Vongpiansuksa)

“Tiny’s is like my entire upbringing as an Asian immigrant kid growing up in Southern California,” said Yoon. “The nostalgic corner burger stand, usually run by immigrants, combined with my annual family trips back to Korea and Japan every year — I thought, ‘Why can’t those two things exist under one roof?’”

Awash in bright yellow and green hues, the burger shop also takes inspiration from Konbini snack shops Yoon visited in Japan during his youth.

“My favorite place to eat was always the convenience stores, with their overwhelming selection of snacks,” said Yoon. “Even today, when I go back it’s still my favorite place to go.”

The space features a marketplace area with prepackaged Korean and Japanese snacks and beverages, like Yan Yan biscuits, matcha flavored Oreo cookies and a cold case with lychee sodas and Japanese-style egg salad sandwiches.

A collection of Asian snacks for sale in Tiny’s marketplace area. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Yoon’s heritage is a throughline in the shop’s menu offerings too.

A Tokyo dog, for instance, is comprised of a 10-inch Nathan’s all-beef hot dog, dusted in savory bonito flakes and furikake, then drizzled with kewpie mayo and sweet soy. Dogs and burgers can also be topped with an all-beef chili, smooth and rich in the style of Tommy’s or Pink’s, but seasoned with Chinese chili crisp for a distinct kick of heat.

Chili is also available as a side, along with other accompaniments like miso mac and cheese, creamy and bursting with umami, or salt and vinegar tater tots that are lip-puckering and addictive.

A hot dog from Tiny’s Burger in Costa Mesa, topped with beef chili made with Chinese chili crisp. (Grid Vongpiansuksa)

Then of course, there is the burger.

While Yoon’s epicurean take on the the cheeseburger at Father’s Office includes dry-aged beef topped with caramelized onion, bacon, funky gruyere and maytag Blue cheese, arugula and famously excepts no modifications, Tiny’s burger is less stringent.

“These burgers are different, they are a simpler burger,” said Yoon. “You can get modifications; I know people will ask that. But ketchup? No comment.”

Tiny’s burgers are made with dry-aged beef, just like at Father’s Office, with a signature 4-ounce patty and Tiny sauce, made from recipe that incorporates gochujang, ssamjang, ketchup and mustard. There are also lettuce, dill pickles and grilled onions. Diners can customize their burger with cheese, an extra patty or extra sauce.

Tiny’s Burger features a signature 4-ounce dry-aged beef patty with Tiny’s sauce. (Grid Vongpiansuksa)

The menu also includes crispy chicken nuggets, a fried chicken sandwich, a grilled cheese and a simple tuna melt on Japanese milk bread that is not to be missed. For dessert, choose from vanilla soft serve or pineapple Dole whip, available in a cup, cone or float. There maybe a version of the Father’s Office burger soon too.

Tiny’s Burger is located in South Coast Plaza at 3333 Bristol St., #1000, Costa Mesa. Beginning June 15, the restaurant will be open open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday: and from 11 am. to 7 p.m. Sunday. For menu and details, go to tinysburger.com

