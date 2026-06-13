Treat Dad to a Sunday brunch, a fishing trip or an afternoon at the ballpark this Father’s Day

Father’s Day is June 19 and if you are looking for ways to celebrate the dads in your life, Orange County has dining specials and unique experiences for every type of father.

If your old man is a sports guy, you might consider a special day at Angel Stadium or a round of golf at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach. If Pops prefers the finer things in life, a decadent dinner at Mastro’s Ocean Club in Irvine might be a nice treat. Trust us; your dad will enjoy any of these options much more than a new necktie.

Bourbon Steak serves dishes worthy of the best Dad at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach. (Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach)

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Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach

1 Monarch Beach Resort N, Dana Point

waldorfastoriamonarchbeach.com

This Father’s Day, how about a round of golf at one of Orange County’s oceanfront courses? Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point touts a “challenging yet approachable” round with views of the Pacific Ocean. Wrap up the afternoon with a meal at Bourbon Steak Orange County at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach. The American steakhouse from celebrity chef Michael Mina serves exceptional Black Angus beef in cuts like a 16-ounce prime Delmonica ribeye and a 28-ounce prime porterhouse. There is also fresh seafood, like whole grilled branzino, caviar service, oysters on the half shell and signatures like Michael Mina’s Maine lobster pot pie. The extensive wine list, craft cocktails and more ocean views make it a great place to celebrate Dad’s day.

Parlor Woodfire Kitchen & Cocktails in San Clemente serves a rotisserie half chicken with roasted cauliflower. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Parlor Woodfire Kitchen & Cocktails

216 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente

parlorsanclemente.com

If Dad wants good meal in a relaxed atmosphere, Parlor Woodfire Kitchen & Cocktails in San Clemente is an ideal place to sop some suds and share a slice of artisan pizza. The warm, casual concept from the RJB Restaurant Group has a 6-foot stone hearth oven at its heart and serves signature wood-fired pizzas, house-made pastas and slow-roasted rotisserie chicken. The bar list features beer from San Clemente-based breweries such as Left Coast and Four Amigos, and craft cocktails made from seasonal ingredients.

Tommy Bahama Restaurant will serve pork katsu (Tommy Bahama Restaurant)

Tommy Bahama Restaurant

854 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach

tommybahama.com

A classic aloha shirt is a style staple for Orange County dads, which makes Tommy Bahama Restaurant in Newport Beach a fun place to celebrate Father’s Day weekend. Do some last-minute shopping and enjoy a selection of chef-driven dishes designed to honor dads. On June 20 and June 21, island-inspired brunch specials are on the menu. Choose from items that include Kurobuta pork katsu in white peach tonkatsu sauce, served with a grilled peach and red cabbage salad or Loco Moco with vegetable fried rice, pecanwood bacon and roasted mushrooms. Dad can wash it down with an Honest Work cocktail, crafted with Puncher’s Chance bourbon, lemon, orange and Maldon salt.

Fans line up to enter Angel Stadium in 2021. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Angel Stadium

2000 E. Gene Autry Way, Anaheim

mlb.com

An afternoon at Angel Stadium is just the ticket for fathers who are local sports fans. The Anaheim ballpark hosts Dad’s Day at the Big A on June 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dad can play catch in the outfield, hit the batting cages and mingle with Angels alumni at this all-star experience. The Lexus Diamond Club will also serve food and drinks. Tickets are priced at $127 for adults and $69 for children ages 3 to 12.

Winter Frost Wagyu ribeye with asparagus for Father’s Day at Mastro’s Restaurants. (Mastro’s Restaurants)

Mastro’s Ocean Club Irvine

772 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

mastrosrestaurants.com

If Dad has a classic steakhouse dinner on his wish list this Father’s Day, head to Mastro’s Ocean Club Irvine. The Irvine Spectrum restaurant will offers its full menu of premium steaks, seafood towers, sushi selections and craft cocktails along with live music on June 21. The steakhouse will also celebrate dads with an elevated special of Winter Frost wagyu ribeye topped with lobster Oscar. The prime cut is designed to pair with the restaurant’s signature Old Fashioned, or he can pick his poison from the whiskey list, featuring aged bourbons and single malts.

Take Dad fishing on the Dana Pride in Dana Wharf . (Courtesy of Dana Point Harbor Partners)

Dana Wharf Sportfishing

& Whale Watching

34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point

danawharf.com

Hop aboard a Father’s Day adventure with Dana Wharf. The sport fishing company will host a special evening whale watching trip for dads on June 21. Take to the seas at 5 p.m. in the whale watching capital of the world to seek out dolphins, humpback whales and blue whales. Fathers will receive a complimentary beer from Los Molinos Beer Co. and a Dana Wharf trucker hat on this two-hour sunset cruise. Marine mammal sightings are guaranteed, but if your dad prefers a little more action, try booking an offshore fishing trip.

Treat Dad to Newport Rib Company, a longtime BBQ restaurant in Costa Mesa. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

Newport Rib Company

2196 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa

ribcompany.com

Newport Rib Company is a local landmark in Costa Mesa that has specialized in barbecue ribs for over 30 years. On Father’s Day, treat Dad to a full rack, 3/4 rack or half rack of ribs along with favorites sports bar classics like potato skins, buffalo wings, deep fried mozzarella sticks, chili con carne nachos and the signature onion brick with BBQ sauce. While most dads won’t turn down a rib dinner, the menu also features slow roasted tri-tip, prime rib, steaks and stiff martinis. Plus, there is always sports on television. Magic will be performed table side by Eric the Red Magician, and all fathers will go home with a Newport Rib Company T-shirt, ﻿while supplies last.

