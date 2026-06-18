Nick the Greek expands to Santa Ana

Santa Ana is a great dining city, with choices ranging from casual, like the stalls at 4th Street Market, to the innovative, such as the Darkroom on Harbor Boulevard. This month, another option will join the menu as the fast casual (and fast expanding) Mediterranean eatery, Nick the Greek, opens a new location in the city.

The first Nick the Greek opened in San Jose in 2014, founded by three cousins all named Nick. Each was named for their shared paternal grandfather, per Greek tradition. Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris got their start working in their family’s San Jose diners.

The three cousins were inspired to bring home to the U.S. the food they enjoyed on summer vacations in Greece. They operate their business on the concept of “filotimo,” a virtue of Greek culture that translates to “love of honor.” When individuals practice filotimo, they honor their responsibilities and duties and take pride in their reputation. According to Nick the Greek’s website, it is the “secret ingredient that guides everything we do.”

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Since starting the business 12 years ago, Nick the Greek has expanded, especially in the last two years. In 2025, the company opened seven new restaurants, eventually reaching its goal of 100 restaurants by 2026. Orange County is consider a key market for the national chain.

“Santa Ana marks our seventh location in Orange County, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to join such a diverse food scene in partnership with our multi-unit franchisee Vipul Katariya,” said Nick “Baby Nick” Tsigaris, co-founder and chief marketing officer for Nick the Greek.

Nick the Greek currently operates locations in Irvine, Newport Beach, Laguna Niguel, San Clemente, Fullerton and Yorba Linda.

The menu features classic gyros, bowls, salads, burgers and more. Fresh, soft pita is filled with traditional choices like beef and lamb gyro, chicken souvlaki, beefteki and falafel as well as non-traditional fillings like steak or pork belly.

Guests can build a bowl with rice, kale, tomatoes, cucumbers, hummus, fried chickpeas and feta cheese or try a dinner plate served with rice or fries, tzatziki, pita, tomatoes, onions and a side salad.

Nick the Greek opens in Santa Ana on June 25. (Courtesy of Nick the Greek)

For dessert, offerings include baklava, loukoumades (a fried Greek doughnut ball drizzled with honey) and Greek frozen yogurt, which can be topped with Dubai chocolate, baklava crumbles and honey, or dipped in a chocolate shell.

In honor of the opening, Nick the Greek is hosting a community lunch on opening day, Thursday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All guests in line during the event will receive one complimentary entrée per person.

“The community has a strong appreciation for global flavors, and bringing our Greek heritage to the city is both rewarding and exciting,” said “Baby Nick” Tsigaris. “We can’t wait to celebrate this new location.”

Nick the Greek is located at 1313 West 17th St., Santa Ana and officially opens to the public on June 25. For menu and details, go to nickthegreek.com

