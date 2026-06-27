Red, White and Boom! A guide to Orange County Fourth of July shows

Fourth of July traditions include patriotic parades, barbecuing outdoors and fireworks displays. But as Orange County cities, like Fountain Valley, tighten policies surrounding the use of fireworks, community or city-sponsored fireworks shows might be the way to go.

Newport Dunes, Dana Point Harbor and the Great Park in Irvine are some of the places still carrying the torch for the tradition of a good fireworks show. Enjoy the rockets’ red glare at these star-spangled events in Orange County.

The Newport Dunes Waterfront & Marina in Newport Beach on Monday, July 4, 2022. (James Carbone)

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Independence Day on the Back Bay

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina

1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Newport Dunes welcomes locals to its annual Independence Day on the Back Bay celebration. The event includes live music, food trucks and water sports beginning July 3, leading up to a dazzling fireworks display over the bay on July 4. Water sports rentals include kayaks, paddle boards and other bookable family activities, like a Duffy boat cruise through Newport Harbor. The Inflatable Aquatic Park opens at 9:30 a.m. and food trucks and a full bar will begin serving at noon. Live music starts at 3 p.m. and will range from funk and R&B to oldies, classic rock and Top 40s. The fireworks display starts at 9 p.m.

A passing skiff stops by the Grand Marshal boat for a brief social call before casting off for Newport Harbor for the 2021 Old Glory Parade. (Spencer Grant)

American Legion Yacht Club Presents: The Annual July 4 Old Glory Boat Parade

215 15th St.

Newport Beach

It’s anchors aweigh in Newport Harbor as the American Legion Yacht Club hosts its annual Old Glory Boat Parade. Boats set sail on July 4 at 1 p.m., with vessels decked out in red, white and blue to celebrate 250 years of freedom.

Guests watch fireworks at the Independence Day Community Celebration presented by the city of Costa Mesa at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. (James Carbone)

Independence Day Community Celebration at the OC Fairgrounds

OC Fair & Event Center – Lot A

88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Celebrate the fourth of July safely, and a day early, at the OC Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa on July 3. The free, family-friendly event begins at 5 p.m. with live music from Flashback Heart Attack and America 250 Choir. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic, lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and the fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Dana Point Harbor celebrates the Fourth of July with bang. (Courtesy of Dana Point Harbor)

Dana Point Harbor July 4

Doheny State Beach

25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Dana Point Harbor has a number of ways to view Fourth of July activities, on the shore and on the water. Visit Doheny State Beach and Baby Beach during the day or grab lunch from Delanya’s Smokin’ Hot Texas BBQ’s limited-edition community pop up. Book a reservation with one of the harbor’s waterfront restaurants like Proud Mary’s or Turk’s Dana Wharf. If you want a view of the fireworks from the water, book a dinner cruise on the Dana Pride with Dana Wharf or come aboard Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari. The official fireworks show, hosted by the city of Dana Point, begins at 9 p.m.

Rooftop restaurant Top of the V will host a buffet with surrounding firework displays in Anaheim this Fourth of July. (Courtesy of Top of the V)

Red, White & Rooftop

Top of the V

1601 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The Viv Hotel in Anaheim celebrates Independence Day with a special event at its rooftop restaurant, Top of the V. Red, White & Rooftop invites 21+ guests to enjoy a chef-curated rooftop buffet dinner with two-hour beer and wine service. The rooftop offers panoramic views of local fireworks throughout Anaheim, including the Disneyland Resort and Angel Stadium. The party starts at 7:30 p.m. and all-inclusive tickets are priced at $140.

Pacific Symphony returns to the Great Park Live amphitheater this summer season. (Doug Gifford)

Pacific Symphony July 4 Spectacular

The Great Park

8000 Great Park Blvd., Irvine

Pacific Symphony honors America’s 250th anniversary with fireworks and a musical performance featuring Air Supply at the Great Park Irvine. Led by guest conductor Chad Goodman, the program will include patriotic favorites like “America the Beautiful,” “American Salute” and “Midway March,” as well as Air Supply hits like “All Out of Love,” “Lost in Love” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All.” The show concludes with a spectacular fireworks finale. Single tickets range from $44-$160.

A person wades into the high tide surge to get a closer look at the fireworks celebration over the ocean at the pier in Huntington Beach Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Independence Day in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Pier

325 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Surf City hosts one of the longest running fireworks show’s in Orange Count and is billed at the “largest Independence Day celebration west of Mississippi.” First held in 1904, the celebration marked the arrival of the area’s first electric passenger train. This year, the fun begins on Friday, July 3 with the Pier Plaza Festival, featuring a carnival and live entertainment. On July 4, the Surf City 5K run kicks off the day, followed by the 122nd Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade at 10 a.m. Fireworks over the ocean pop off at 9 p.m., presented by the Mayer Family Foundation. The Pier Plaza Festival continues through July 5.

Guests watch the firework show during Independence Day on the Back Bay Fourth of July celebration, at the Newport Dunes Waterfront & Marina in Newport Beach in 2022. (James Carbone)

Santa Ana’s Fourth of July celebration

Centennial Park

3000 W. Edinger Ave., Santa Ana

Fireworks at 8:45 p.m.

The city of Santa Ana’s annual Fourth of July Celebration includes fun for everyone, including the family dog. The event at Centennial Park begins with a performance from the Tina Aldana Band at 6 p.m., followed by a Patriotic Pup contest at 6:45 p.m. Enter your pooch for the chance to win in categories like most patriotic, best duo (owner and dog) and best trick. The fun continues with a second set from the Tina Aldana Band at 7:35 p.m. and fireworks and glow party at 8:45 p.m.

Fireworks light up the sky in a burst of color during a Laguna Beach Fourth of July fireworks show. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Beach Fireworks Celebration

Heisler Park

361 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Laguna Beach’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show returns to Monument Point in Heisler Park. The traditional, patriotic display begins at 9 p.m. on Independence Day. Ahead of the show, the Condor Squadron, a nonprofit group of WWII-era pilots, will fly over Laguna Beach at 5:45 p.m. The vintage AT-6 aircrafts will fly in formation to honor veterans and celebrate aviation history. Plan ahead, as a portion of Heisler Park from Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will close to the public beginning at 5 p.m.