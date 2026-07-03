Olivia Rodrigo brings legendary female musicians to Irvine with Daisy Chain Fields this summer

Founded by pop/rock singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and produced by C3 Presents, Daisy Chain Fields will debut at the Great Park in Irvine on Aug. 29. Above, Rodrigo performs at the Greek Theatre in 2022.

The location of the summer’s hottest music festival was announced earlier this month and it is nowhere near the Coachella Valley.

Daisy Chain Fields is coming to Orange County instead.

Founded by pop/rock singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and produced by C3 Presents, Daisy Chain Fields will debut at the Great Park in Irvine on Aug. 29.

“The City of Irvine and the Great Park continue to stand out as world-class destinations for residents and visitors alike,” said Irvine Mayor Larry Agran, in a statement. “This summer has been nothing short of exceptional, with the U.S. Men’s National Team making the Great Park its home base while competing in the 2026 World Cup and now, Daisy Chain Fields bringing a modern-day celebration of women in music creativity, and community to Irvine.”

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The single-day event takes cues from past female focused music festivals like Lilith Fair and even features a lineup that includes Lilith Fair founder Sarah McLachlan as a special guest.

Other acts that will perform across the festival’s two stages include Bikini Kill, Chappell Roan, Die Spitz, Doechii, Eli, Garbage, KATSEYE, Mitski, Not for Radio, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinourir, Santigold and the Breeders. Karen O and Stevie Nicks are also featured as special guests.

Additionally, the festival will benefit a collection of charities whose works focus on advocating for women and girls, including Baby2Baby, Jhpiego, the National Institute for Reproductive Health, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, the National Women’s Law Center, the Center for Reproductive Rights, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, FreeFrom and Planned Parenthood.

Daisy Chain Fields poster promotes the (Courtesy of Daisy Chain Fields)

Rodrigo appeared in the 2025 Hulu documentary, “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery-The Untold Story” about the feminist festival McLachlan founded in 1997, reportedly after she was told by music executives that audiences wouldn’t support tours built around women.

In the film, Rodrigo shared about how Lilith Fair and the musicians associated with it influenced her own sound. Rodrigo’s latest album, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl so in Love,” dropped on June 12 and features hits like “Drop Dead’ and an album cover with her in a pink babydoll dress, a reference to female rock musicians like Courtney Love who established the look in the 1990s.

It’s no surprise then that she would assemble a group of powerful women for her new festival, named for the floral crowns and bracelets young girls weave together using daisies.

What perhaps is surprising for some is the decision to bring the festival to Irvine rather than a larger venue in Los Angeles or Coachella. But debuting a major festival with some of the world’s top artist on the bill aligns with the long-term goals the city of Irvine has for the Great Park.

“Bringing Daisy Chain Fields to the Great Park is a milestone moment for Irvine and for our vision of creating a world-class cultural destination,” William Go, chair of the Great Park Board and a member of the Irvine City Council, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Great Park Live, the park’s outdoor live entertainment venue, increased its capacity to 10,000 and the city approved the venue for multi-stage festivals and large-scale productions. Daisy Chain Fields will utilize Great Park Live, operated by PSQ Productions, and a main stage built on additional park space to accommodate up to 45,000 fans.

The Great Park Live stage in Irvine, which will be utilize for Daisy Chain Fields music festival in Aug. 29 (Sarah Mosqueda)

“This extraordinary female-led lineup, featuring global superstars like Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, and the legendary Stevie Nicks, perfectly embodies the energy, creativity, and inclusivity we want the Great Park to represent. We’re thrilled to host this groundbreaking festival and look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of music fans to experience the magic of live music in the heart of our growing park,” Go said.

While tickets for Daisy Chain Fields are currently sold out, hopeful fans can join the ticket waitlist at the Great Park Live website. Tickets for other major concepts planned at the city-owned amphitheater are still available, including Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge on July 12, Lee Brice on July 26 and Rise Against with Alkaline Trio on Oct. 23.

“Year by year, the Great Park comes closer to fulfilling its promise as one of the greatest municipal parks in the country and beyond,” Agran said.