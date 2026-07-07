Verizon to offer more tickets for sold-out Irvine music festival Daisy Chain Fields

On Thursday, Verizon plans to make more tickets available for Daisy Chain Fields, a music festival founded by Olivia Rodrigo that takes place in Irvine on Aug. 29.

More tickets for the Olivia Rodrigo-founded music festival Daisy Chain Fields, set to take place in Irvine, are going on sale this week. If this feels like Rodrigo’s 2021 hit song “deja vu,” you are not wrong.

Tickets for the Aug. 29 pop/rock singer-songwriter’s inaugural festival initially went on sale June 24, and reportedly sold out in just 30 minutes. On Tuesday, Verizon announced it will release a limited remaining allotment of general admission tickets exclusively for Verizon customers on July 9 at 10 a.m.

The single-day event features a lineup that includes Bikini Kill, Chappell Roan, Die Spitz, Doechii, Eli, Garbage, KATSEYE, Mitski, Not for Radio, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinourir, Santigold and the Breeders along with special guests Karen O, Sarah McLachlan and Stevie Nicks.

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Proceeds from the festival will benefit a collection of charities, whose works focus on advocating for women and girls. Among the list of recipients is Baby2Baby, Jhpiego, the National Institute for Reproductive Health, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, the National Women’s Law Center, the Center for Reproductive Rights, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, FreeFrom and Planned Parenthood.

The cover for Olivia Rodrigo’s June 2026 album, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.” (Geffen Records)

To score the post-sale tickets, Verizon customers must use Verizon Shine, the newly launched loyalty program from the wireless provider, in the My Verizon app. Once in the app, customers should go to “Verizon Shine” > “Big Tickets” > “Select Seats” and link Ticketmaster and Verizon accounts to complete the purchase. Linking the two accounts ahead of the sale on Thursday is recommend for faster checkout.

Those who are still unable to secure seats to the show can try their luck at winning tickets through the Verizon sweepstakes, running from July 27 to Aug. 2. The grand prize includes two Daisy Chain Fields VIP tickets with pit-viewing access at the main stage, round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations and an exclusive meet-and-greet with Rodrigo.

Great Park Live, Irvine’s outdoor live entertainment venue, was approved for an increased capacity of 10,000 earlier this year, and the city also signed off on multi-stage festivals and large-scale productions at the venue.

For Daisy Chain Fields, an additional stage will be built on park space to accommodate the expected 45,000 fans coming to the Great Park for Rodrigo’s festival. Her latest album, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl so in Love,” dropped on June 12.

