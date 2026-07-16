Earl of Sandwich, Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby bring British charm to Anaheim

Earl of Sandwich founder Robert Earl, from left, Vice President of Disneyland Resort Hotels and Downtown Disney District Jason Smith, the Honorable Luke Montagu, the 12th Earl of Sandwich; Mickey Mouse and Disney Ambassador Michele Mary pose together at the opening of the restaurant on Tuesday, July 14.

Earl of Sandwich debuted its all-new flagship location at Downtown Disney District in Anaheim on July 15 with a ribbon-cutting and appearances from Earl of Sandwich founder, Robert Earl and Mickey Mouse. Fans waved small Union Jacks to celebrate the opening.

“We have been around Downtown Disney for 14 years, we’ve had five different homes,” Earl said. “Here we are now, ready to open our permanent structure. We are just over the moon.”

Earl of Sandwich is now open in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

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The original Earl of Sandwich restaurant at Downtown Disney was demolished in 2022 and moved around the resort as the new flagship was built. Most recently, Earl of Sandwich served its popular sandwiches, wraps and salads from a red trailer located near the Lululemon store. The new location has made some considerable upgrades.

“As well as being favorite here for so long and maintaining our prices that are very, very competitive and attractive for a lot of people, we have put a few new innovations here, and you will see those when you come in today,” Earl said. “We’ve enhanced our toasted, hot sandwiches with a new special carvery.”

The carvery is a centerpiece experience at the fast casual eatery where guests can see staff members slice premium pastrami to order for the new Earl’s pastrami sandwich, made with the slow-cooked pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, dijonnaise and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye. An overwhelming selection of over-sized cookies, topped with caramel and KitKat candy bars or studded with M&M’s are also available, while the Pub pours draft beers, wines and frozen cocktails.

Chicken chipotle avocado sandwich at Earl of Sandwich in Anaheim. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Jason Smith, vice president of Disneyland Resort Hotels and Downtown Disney District; Disney ambassador Michele Mary and the honorable Luke Montagu, the 12th Earl of Sandwich, a direct descendant of the dignitary credited with the concept of the sandwich, were also present for the grand opening. Montagu spoke about his lineage, the origins of the beloved food and mentioned his own favorite sandwich: a hot pastrami.

“This sandwich sustained me in New York when I was studying at Columbia University through many New York winters,” Montagu said. “Of course, the sandwich has come a long way since the 4th Earl put a slice of beef between two slices of bread, so he didn’t have to stop working — or gambling is another possibility. Eight Earls later, or nine if you count Robert Earl, I think we have now arrived at peak sandwich.”

Earl of Sandwich is on the first level of a new building that also houses Brit pop-themed restaurant from “Hell’s Kitchen” star, chef Gordon Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby soft opened to the public this week too. Inspired by the swinging ’60s and the famed Carnaby Street in London, the Disneyland Resort announced the concept late last year.

Beef Wellington, a signature British dish, served at Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby in Anaheim. (Courtesy of Disneyland Resort)

Those lucky enough to get a reservation can enjoy classic dishes from across the pond, including fish & chips with mushy peas and triple-cooked fries, and sticky toffee pudding, bangers & mash and cottage pie. Ramsay’s signature beef Wellington, served in a red wine demi with potato purée and a fresh herb salad, has been a standout for early visitors along with the restaurant’s tableside prime rib cart experience.

While the restaurant is currently soft open for dinner only, breakfast and lunch service will roll out in the coming months.

Earl of Sandwich, at 1553 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim, is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby is soft open with dinner nightly from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

