American First Credit Union employees deposit interest, time into OC Food Bank

Rosie Lopez and Debbie Huff of American First Credit Union sort cans at OC Food Bank for the credit union’s annual Community Day.

Nearly 100 associates from American First Credit Union gathered at the OC Food Bank in Garden Grove last month for the company’s annual community day, a concentrated effort to fight area food insecurity.

Part of a “Caring First” initiative, the annual day of service involved associates from the credit union’s local branches, including Buena Park, Fullerton and Orange, and its corporate office in Brea.

On June 23, the volunteers packed 47 pallets of senior food boxes that would ultimately go out to 1,880 local seniors. The OC Food Bank program provides nutrient-rich foods in a monthly food package that is distributed to low-income individuals age 60 and over at 70 locations across Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

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“Community Day is one of the most meaningful days of our year, because it brings our entire organization together around a shared purpose,” Jon Shigematsu, American First Credit Union president & chief executive officer, said in a news release.

Jon Shigematsu, American First Credit Union chief executive officer, volunteers at the OC Food Bank during an annual community day of service. (Courtesy of American First Credit Union)

The employee-led “Caring First” initiative guides community outreach and volunteer efforts for the company. It supports the credit union’s mission of giving back by organizing sponsorships and volunteer service opportunities that foster happier and healthier communities.

“As a community credit union, we’re committed to improving the lives of our members both financially and personally,” Shigematsu said. “Volunteering together reminds us that making a difference extends well beyond our branches.”

Aside from community day, American First Credit Union has more than 20 initiatives it participates in annually. The organization donates to the Fullerton Boys & Girls Club and Orangewood Foundation, participates in the HomeAid Orange County Diaper Drive and Relay For Life. The credit union also hosts “Bite of Reality,” a financial education event for local high school students.

An assembly line of American First Credit Union employees work diligently at the OC Food Bank during a June 23 community day. (Courtesy of American First Credit Union)

The credit union’s community day volunteer efforts were supported by the OC Food Bank, a program at Community Action Partnership of Orange County in Garden Grove (CAP OC.) CAP OC was founded 60 years ago to prevent and end poverty by providing individuals and families with the resources they need to achieve stability that is sustainable.

Located at CAP OC’s headquarters, the Food Bank partners with nearly 250 local charities, soup kitchens and community organizations to serve an average of 362,855 people a month, using donated food, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) commodities and purchased food.

Volunteer partnerships like American First Credit Union’s community day and Community Action Partnership of Orange County’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service help the food bank distribute more than 23 million pounds of food annually.

For information on volunteering opportunities, or to organize or donate to an OC Food Bank food drive, go to capoc.org.

