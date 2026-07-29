Din Tai Fung opens reservations for new Brea location

Soy Noodle Salad and other lucky foods are available at Din Tai Fung.

Fire up the Yelp app: Din Tai Fung opened online reservations for its newest location in Brea Tuesday, allowing dumpling fans to secure a table at the popular Taiwanese restaurant’s soft opening period set to begin Aug. 7.

Din Tai Fung is known for its xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, made with exactly 18 pleats and 21 grams of kurobuta pork. Started in 1958 by Bing-Yi Yang and his wife, Pen-Mei Lai, Din Tai Fung evolved into a dumpling and noodle shop in the 1970s. Today, there are more than 165 locations in 13 countries worldwide. The first U.S. location opened in Arcadia in 2000 and the first Orange County location opened at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa in 2014.

Since then, the brand has continued to expand in O.C., opening a location at the Downtown Disney District in 2024 and at the Irvine Spectrum Center earlier this year. The new restaurant at Brea Mall marks the brand’s fourth in Orange County, with a grand opening planned for Aug. 31.

Advertisement

“As we continue to expand our presence in Orange County, we are thrilled to open our newest restaurant at Brea Mall, a destination that perfectly aligns with Din Tai Fung’s commitment to bringing people together through exceptional dining experiences,” Albert Yang, chief executive of Din Tai Fung North America, said in a statement.

Din Tai Fung Brea will open reservations to the public on July 28, ahead of the soft opening Aug. 7. (Courtesy of Din Tai Fung)

Like its other restaurants in Southern California, the Brea restaurant’s 14,000-square-foot dining space will incorporate traditional Chinese design accents with contemporary ones. Diners can count on Din Tai Fung’s famed open dumpling show kitchen, allowing guests to watch kitchen staff make the signature Golden Ratio xiao long bao. The restaurant also features an outdoor patio.

In addition to the famous soup dumplings, the Brea menu will also include other popular menu items, including the chocolate and mochi xiao long bao and the savory string beans with garlic. The restaurant also offers a full bar with iconic cocktails such as the hand-shaken pear lychee martini.

The soft opening period will be reservation-only with limited service. Takeout, walk-ins and delivery will slowly roll out in phases before the Aug. 31 grand opening.

Din Tai Fung Brea is part of a recently redeveloped area of Brea Mall. Italian eatery North Italia opened its 50th location in the renovated, mixed-use space this year, followed by Pacific Catch and Philz Coffee. There is also a pocket park connecting the public plaza and nearby residential communities.

Xiao long bao at Chinese restaurant Din Tai Fung are broth-filled dumplings steamed in bamboo baskets. (Courtesy of Din Tai Fung)

“Brea’s strong sense of community and reputation as a leading retail and dining hub made it an ideal home for our next location,” Yang said. “We are excited to welcome guests and create meaningful dining moments for the Brea community and visitors alike.”

Din Tai Fung Brea is located 1065 Brea Mall, Brea. Reservations can be made at dtf.com/en-us/locations/brea.

