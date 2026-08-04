Sherman Gardens presents ‘Garden Flow’ with Backhausdance

Movement is part of nature. It’s a concept Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar is incorporating into its new summer community workshop series, “Garden Flow: Dancing with Nature.” The creative movement classes are designed for dancers of all ages and abilities and presented in partnership with contemporary dance company, Backhausdance.

“When you watch a hummingbird in flight or a butterfly drift from flower to flower, you’re seeing the same qualities at the heart of contemporary dance — flow, breath, rhythm, and the beauty of transformation,” Jennifer Backhaus founder of the dance company, said in news release.

Backhaus founded Backhausdance in 2003, with the goal of sharing the transformative power of dance to foster multi-generational education and community engagement. The company has received 10 Lester Horton Awards and was also named Outstanding Arts Organization by Arts Orange County in 2012.

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Dancers rehearse at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar (File Photo)

Backhausdance professional dancers will lead the individual workshops held on Aug. 9, 11 and 14, with the intention of observing the beautiful garden life in the Sherman Library and Gardens and translating it into a flow inspired by nature.

“The arts are a cornerstone of Sherman Library & Gardens, and partnering with Backhausdance for Garden Flow is a beautiful expression of that mission,” Scott LaFleur, executive director of Sherman Library & Gardens, stated in the news release. “Our garden has always been a place of discovery, inspiration, and wonder and this series invites families to experience it in an entirely new way, where the natural world and the art of contemporary dance come alive together.”

The first session on Aug. 9 starts at 1p.m. and is titled “Birds of a Feather” with movements inspired by hummingbirds and other birds of the garden. “The Grace and Wonder of Butterflies” is planned for 1 p.m. on Aug. 11 and will borrow from the patterns and flights of the garden’s pollinators. The series concludes at 11 a.m. on Aug.14 with a flow focused on the energy and teamwork of the hive for “The Buzz of Community.”

The workshop is included with garden admission, although advance reservations are required. No prior dance experience is necessary and participants are welcome to dance seated or standing. Workshops are held outdoors in the garden and comfortable clothing and shoes as well as a personal water bottle are recommended.

“Garden Flow is an invitation for everyone, at any age and ability, to discover that dance lives in the natural world all around us and that we are all part of that creative process,” Backhaus said. “We are thrilled to share this experience in the extraordinary botanical space of Sherman Library & Gardens, our long-term community partner.”

“Garden Flow: Dancing with Nature” will take place Aug. 9, Aug. 11 and Aug. 14 at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Highway, Corona del Mar. To register, go to thesherman.org.