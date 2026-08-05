Pacific Wine & Food Classic makes waves under new ownership

The Pacific Wine & Food Classic returns on Sept. 12 to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach with the same culinary activations attendees expect from the waterfront festival.

However, the coastal event will also makes some new waves too. This will be the first time Pacific Wine & Food Classic will be produced under the leadership of its new owner, Tricia Cook.

“Having been part of Pacific Wine & Food Classic since day one, it’s incredibly meaningful to step into this new role and continue building on the event’s remarkable foundation,” Cook stated in a news release.

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Pacific Wine & Food Classic was initially founded by OC Restaurant Assn. Inc. president Pamela Waitt. Cook spent time working along side Waitt at the event, which is now in its 9th consecutive year. Cook said she is poised to usher in a new era for the favored coastal culinary celebration.

“We’re honoring everything guests have come to love about this experience while introducing exciting new elements that celebrate the innovation, creativity and community that define Southern California’s food and beverage culture,” Cook said.

Bites from 30 restaurants and pours of 100 different wines and beers will be available at this year’s Pacific Wine & Food Classic. (Courtesy of Pacific Wine & Food Classic)

Pacific Wine & Food Classic is designed to showcase Southern California’s food, wine and hospitality scene by gathering chefs, wineries and purveyors on Newport Dunes for an afternoon of bites and sips.

This year’s event will bring together more than 35 local restaurants and more than 100 wines makers.

Participating chefs this year include chefs Peter Petro of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Rich Mead of Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar and Steve Kling of Strong Water Anaheim. Featured wineries include Alta Colina Vineyard & Winery, Bianchi Winery, Copper Cane, Eberle Winery, Justin Vineyards & Winery, Robert Mondavi, Vinos Unidos and others.

Gelson’s will provide cheese and charcuterie to pair with its curated wine experience and Hi-Time Wine Cellars will present a Bubbles & Beer Bar. At the Paso Robles Grand Wine Experience, guests can taste pours from some of the wine regions most distinguished wineries and producers. The event will also feature premium craft cocktails, a live DJ and a silent disco experience.

A new addition to the event this year is the Bubble Garden, a waterfront experience focused on highlighting sparkling and bubbly beverages.

Early bird VIP tickets are priced at $179+ per guest and include entry at 2 p.m., while early bird VIP early entrance tickets are $259+ per guest and allow for entry at 1 p.m. The event concludes at 5 p.m. for all guests.

A limited number of diamond VIP private lounge tickets are available for $500. They include private lounge access, express entry, exclusive wine tastings, premium culinary offerings and dedicated waterfront seating.

All guests must be 21 years of age or older with valid government-issued identification.

Pacific Wine & Food Classic is Sept. 12 at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort at 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach. To purchase tickets, go to pacificwineandfood.com