On Food: The Cousins Main Lobster food truck opens its trap in O.C.

Patel and Bhatt have known each other since high school. Patel went to Cal State Fullerton and Bhatt attended Fullerton College. Though not food industry veterans — Patel is a former business development manager for Charter Communications and Bhatt used to manage a 24 Hour Fitness — they liked the idea of starting a unique O.C. business. They’re the youngest franchisees in the Cousins Maine Lobster chain.