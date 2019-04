Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer

Team USA long jumper Trenten Merrill, center, answers questions, along with other Ă–ssur Paralympic athletes, background from left, Team Canada sprinter Marissa Papaconstantinou, Team USA sprinter Femita Ayanbeku, and Team USA cyclist and triathlete Mo Lahna from kids at Woodbury Elementary School in Irvine on Thursday, April 11, 2019. April is National Limb Loss Awareness Month.