Trump, indicted Tuesday over 2020 election, will be in O.C. next month, campaign says

In this April 29, 2016, file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame. Trump’s 2024 campaign announced Monday the former president would be in O.C. on Sept. 29 to speak at a luncheon during the party’s fall convention.

Former President Trump will be in Anaheim next month to rally state Republicans, his campaign confirmed Tuesday to the L.A. Times. The announcement of his planned visit to Orange County came on the heels of the news the party’s leaders on Saturday changed its rules for allocating delegates in the state’s presidential primary — “a shake-up that could discourage other GOP candidates from campaigning here and make the state less competitive in next year’s nominating contest,” The Times reports.

Apparently undaunted by that move, on Monday night South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who in May announced he was running for president, was scheduled to appear at an event at the Newport Beach Country Club benefiting the Republican Party of Orange County. A Daily Pilot reporter was told Monday morning the event was closed to the media, so we don’t have specifics on how well Scott was received in town.

You may have spotted the same New York Times article I did that was published Monday showing Trump way ahead in a poll of Republican voters, with 54% saying they were still behind the former president, 17% were backing Forida Gov. Ron DeSantis and candidates Scott, former V.P. Mike Pence and Nikki Haley (the latter of whom was also recently at a Newport Beach fundraiser) each looking at the support of 3% of the Republican voters. It will be fascinating to see if, and by how much, Trump’s support changes, up or down, in the wake of his latest indictment, announced yesterday.

It would not be surprising if the latest news brings more dollars to the Trump campaign. In June, his campaign reported receiving $6.6 million, according to the N.Y. Times, after he was indicted following the classified documents inquiry.

In this week’s indictment, federal prosecutors allege the former president pursued discounting legitimate votes and subverting the 2020 presidential election results through three criminal conspiracies. Those interested in reading the 45-page document can find it here.

So, back to Orange County, the center of our own little universe: Trump, as far as we know as of this moment, is expected to speak at a luncheon at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel on Friday, Sept. 29, at the California Republican Party’s fall convention, assuming, of course, the increasing pressure of legal woes does not interfere with the former president’s plans.

MORE NEWS

The public attends a packed chamber to address council members showing their disapproval of the Angel Stadium land sale at an Anaheim City Council meeting on May 24, 2022 in Anaheim. Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu announced the same week he was stepping down after being accused of bribery, fraud, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

• An investigation into political corruption in Anaheim by Laguna Niguel investigative firm JL Group, made public Monday, found “potential criminal conspiracy” regarding $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds and alleged former Mayor Harry Sidhu and the ex-head of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce participated in “influence peddling.” Our L.A. Times colleagues Nathan Fenno and Gabriel San Román have the complete story here; the full text of the 353-page JL Group report can be found here.

An endangered Western snowy plover parent keeps a close watch on its chick on the Huntington Beach side of the mouth of the Santa Ana River. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

• Two bird species found near the mouth of the Santa Ana River are being threatened by the activities of off-leash dogs, according to environmentalists. The California least tern, an endangered species, and the Western snowy plover, a threatened species, nest near the mouth of the river, according to a recent report by Orange County Coastkeeper, and of the almost 2,400 dogs observed on the beach in 2022, about 70% were off their leash, which threatens the bird habitat. More details can be found in this L.A. Times report by reporting intern Saumya Gupta.

PUBLIC SAFETY AND COURTS

Several police vehicles from the Newport Beach Police Department blocked the entrances to Fashion Island near Newport Center Drive following an attempted theft at the Louis Vuitton at Neiman Marcus on Thursday afternoon. (Susan Hoffman)

• Newport Beach police arrested two men early Thursday afternoon on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand theft at the Louis Vuitton at Neiman Marcus in the Fashion Island shopping center. Thursday’s incident was the latest theft attempt at the Neiman Marcus location in the past year. A burglary was reported at the store in February, when more than $100,000 was stolen in luxury merchandise, and a robbery in July 2022. About $58,000 in stolen goods were recovered from that incident, according to police reports at the time.

• O.C. authorities are searching for a driver who struck a teenager and fled during an illegal street takeover in Tustin. Police responded to reports of street racing on Tustin Ranch Road and an “intersection takeover” at Park and Warner avenues about 11:40 p.m. Friday. according to this L.A. Times report. The teenager, a spectator, suffered several broken bones after being struck by a dark sedan doing burnouts and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. Anyone with more information is asked to call Tustin police at (714) 573-3218.

• In case you were in Irvine yesterday during the late morning hours and heard loud bangs, that was a training exercise, Irvine police reported via social media. The explosives were detonated by an unspecified federal agency in an open space near Alton Parkway and Commerce Center. Also in Irvine yesterday, police were still looking for three smash-and-grab robbers who got away Monday with about $900,000 in valuables in an afternoon heist at Jewels by Alan on Michelson Drive.

• Authorities discovered explosive materials Friday inside the garage of a Costa Mesa home. First responders from the Costa Mesa Police and Fire departments, with assistance from the Orange County Health Care Agency and Sheriff’s Department, were called to a residence. The HCA’s HazMat Emergency Response Team and fire crews safely removed a jar of crystallized picric acid from the residence for safe detonation, officials reported.

BUSINESS BUZZ

Businesses remained open as an excavator demolished the iconic A-Frame building at 333 E. 17th St. in Costa Mesa, making room for a new Shake Shack location. (Susan Hoffman)

• Shake Shack plans to open another Orange County location next year. To accomplish that goal, an aging A-frame building at 333 E. 17th Street, Costa Mesa, originally home to an International House of Pancakes restaurant, was razed last week. Pancakes R Us, the most recent tenant of the now-demolished building, moved its operation nearby, to 212 E 17th St.

• It was a Barbie pop culture moment as fans lined up Sunday morning in the Neiman Marcus courtyard at Fashion Island to purchase exclusive merchandise from the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour. The retail operation on wheels opened its windows for business at 11 a.m. for its Newport Beach appearance, having served a crowd the day before at Irvine Spectrum Center. Next up for the tour is a trip to Burbank on Aug. 5.

As of yesterday, guests staying at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel can enjoy a “Finding Nemo” themed water play area where families can splish and splash at Pixel Pool, take a winding water ride down Crush’s Surfin’ Slide and frolic with Hank on the pop-jet splash pad at Nemo’s Cove. ( Richard Harbaugh / Disneyland Resort)

• Disneyland’s Paradise Pier Hotel’s long-awaited “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory”-themed slide and splash pad opened Tuesday as the venue continues its transition toward becoming the nation’s first Pixar-themed hotel. L.A. Times reporter Andrew Campa has the full scoop here.

LIFE & LEISURE

Cooks prepare roasted corn and pork sticks at the Little Saigon Night Market. (Edwin Goei)

• Food writer Edwin Goei explores four outdoor night markets in Orange County this summer and beyond, encompassing Latin American, Asian, Middle Eastern and Southern California food cultures in this tantalizing piece that ran in Sunday’s Daily Pilot & TimesOC. In researching the article, Goei visited Santa Ana de Noche (Santa Ana), Little Saigon Night Market (Westminster), Weekend Night Market (various O.C. locations) and Islamic Night Market hosted by Muslim Youth of Orange County (various locations)

A rendering of the Newport Beach float entry in the upcoming Rose Parade on New Years’ Day. The float incorporates the city’s annual Christmas Boat Parade. Officials describe it as a “parade within a parade.” (Courtesy of Visit Newport Beach)

• The Rose Parade on New Year’s Day will feature a familiar name for coastal Orange County — the city of Newport Beach, which will be participating in the parade for the first time since 2006, when the city was celebrating its centennial. The float will incorporate scenes from the coastal city’s annual Christmas Boat Parade.

SPORTS

Sara Freyre, who will be a junior at Huntington Beach High School in the fall, is ready for the U.S. Open of Surfing. (Courtesy of Brian Bott)

• The U.S. Open of Surfing got underway in Huntington Beach Saturday and runs through this Sunday, Aug. 6. Daily Pilot contributing writer Joe Haakenson notes in a prewrite of the event that among the newbies in this year’s competition is 16-year-old Sara Freyre, who will be a junior at Huntington Beach High School in the fall. “Freyre might seem a bit young to make an impact at such a high-level event, but Santa Ana’s Courtney Conlogue was just 16 and a high school student at Sage Hill in Newport Beach when she won the first of her two U.S. Open crowns in 2009,” Hakenson writes. As of yesterday, the men’s competition had been whittled down to 32 remaining contenders, with 25-year-old Kanoa Igarashi, a Huntington Beach native, in the lead, according to this follow-up by the Daily Pilot’s Matt Szabo.

• Randal Grichuk on Monday became the first player to homer in his Angels debut since Anthony Rendon achieved the feat in 2020. With his help, the Halos beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 in play at Truist Park. On Sunday, the Angels announced they’d acquired Grichuk and C.J. Cron in a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

Quarterback Justin Herbert signs autographs for excited fans during opening day for Los Angeles Chargers training camp at Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• Los Angeles Chargers fans turned out Wednesday as the team opened its training camp at the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa. According to Daily Pilot reporter Andrew Turner’s account of the day, the buzz at the camp surrounded quarterback Justin Herbert, who inked a five-year, $262.5-million contract extension the day before, making him the highest paid player in the NFL based on average annual value.

CALENDAR THIS

The Costa Mesa Country Club will be the venue Aug. 17 when the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce holds its “A Taste at the Tees” fundraiser. (Daily Pilot File Photo)

• The Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce’s annual fundraiser “A Taste at the Tees” community golf classic will take place Aug. 17 at the Costa Mesa Country Club with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. and conclude with a 6 p.m. post-tournament mixer. Attendees can play a round of golf, sample special foods and beverages, and participate in an awards ceremony, raffle and a silent auction. The Costa Mesa Country Club is located at 1701 Golf Course Drive. To register, visit costamesa.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/13786.

• Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy a performance from the English Beat with opener dj sandōk at Fountain Valley’s Mile Square Park tomorrow night. The performance is expected to begin at around 5 p.m. and continue until 8. Event and parking are free, and food and drink will be available for purchase. For more information, visit ocparks.com/events.

• The Laguna Art Museum has announced two events taking place the weekend of Aug. 5 and 6, a wine tasting and a special lecture. Fine wines, food pairings and art-inspired bliss is promised by museum officials for the wine-tasting event planned for Saturday, Aug. 5, beginning at 6 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. Space is limited, so advanced tickets are recommended. At 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, art historian Jean Stern will present a lecture on the art of collecting. Delve into the intricacies of connoisseurship and learn the key elements to look for when acquiring art. The museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. More information about both events can be found at lagunaartmuseum.org.

• Festival of the Butterflies takes place in San Juan Capistrano this Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. There will be a Butterfly Parade, contests, children’s crafts and information booths. Los Rios Park, 31791 Los Rios St. A full schedule of events can be found here.

