State’s plan for regional emergency operations center in Costa Mesa collides with local housing concerns

The state is looking to redevelop part of the 114-acre Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa as an emergency operations center for the region. Locals concerned about a lack of housing options are providing pushback to that plan.

A proposal to put a regional emergency operations center on state-owned land in Cost Mesa is not sitting well with civic leaders and residents, according to this news feature written by my colleague Sara Cardine and published over the weekend in the Daily Pilot.

Specifically, the plan is to redevelop part of the 114-acre Fairview Developmental Center into the new Southern Region Emergency Operations Center, which would serve 11 counties and be a backup to a larger State Operations Center near Sacramento. It would include a 35,000-square-foot office, a warehouse for vehicle and commodity storage, a helipad and a 120-foot communication tower on a 15-acre portion of the property’s southwest corner. The agency behind the proposal is the California Department of Emergency Services.

Locals who wanted to learn more about the proposal turned out at Fairview a couple of weeks ago, according to Cardine’s story. While there, Jason Kenney, deputy director of real estate services for the state’s Department of General Services, told them CalOES would have the final say in the matter.

“There is always the opportunity to lobby the department itself, write the governor’s office or advocate to your representative state Assembly member and senator,” he said. “But it is something OES does have the legal authority to decide and approve.”

As many municipalities are all too keenly aware, the state has also placed cities under notice that they need to increase housing. According to Cardine, the California Department of Housing and Community Development has identified Fairview as a housing opportunity site, a designation codified in Costa Mesa’s general plan. The city has hopes of seeing the remaining 94 or more acres of the 114-acre property developed into housing that could accommodate about 2,300 units. How would residents there be affected by the proposed EOC’s helipad, communication tower and vehicle storage?

Costa Mesa resident Flo Martin holds a sign expressing opposition to the state’s plan to build a 15-acre emergency operations center at Fairview Developmental Center. (Geoff West)

During a recent meeting of the Costa Mesa City Council, officials indicated they are bracing for a fight, Cardine reports.

“I think it’s safe to say what you’re going to see is a full-court press by the city of Costa Mesa, and especially the mayor, to try to convince the state this is not the best place, under the circumstances, for an emergency operations center. We should be working on … housing,” Mayor John Stephens said.

On Oct. 17, the state’s draft environmental impact report for the EOC will be brought back to the City Council and made available to the public. Public comments on the EIR can be sent by mail by Oct. 20 deadline to Ms. Terry Ash, Senior Environmental Planner, California Department of General Services Real Estate Division, Project Management and Development, 2635 North First St. Suite 149, San Jose, CA 95134.

MORE NEWS

A family wears masks while shopping on Main Street in downtown Huntington Beach in June 2020. The Huntington Beach City Council voted 4-3 last week to declare it a no-mask, no-vaccine city. (File Photo)

• The majority of the members of the Huntington Beach City Council continued last week to hew right on a series of actions. On Tuesday, on what has become a familiar 4-3 vote, the panel proclaimed Surf City to be a no-mask, no-vaccine municipality. Currently, there are no mandates from the state or county regarding masks and vaccines. But Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark called the resolution she brought before the council a preemptive measure. Opponents to the proclamation labeled it as nothing more than a political stunt. Two days later, the same council majority voted to move forward their proposed charter amendments that would require voter ID and codify which flags should be flown on city property forward for the consideration of the city’s voters in the March election. State Sen. Dave Min, a Democrat whose district includes half of Huntington Beach, showed up at Thursday’s meeting to decry the voter ID proposal. “I have not seen any proof presented that there’s a need for this, that there’s any voter fraud in any election in Orange County or Huntington Beach in any recent cycle,” Min said. “This will cost taxpayers a lot of money, and I am concerned. I normally believe in local control — I don’t come down here and grandstand — but I have concerns about this.”

• An Orange County entrepreneur is in a $60-million legal battle to stop Apple from steamrolling startups. According to this piece by L.A. Times tech columnist Brian Merchant, Irvine-based Joe Kiani, a medical device entrepreneur and founder of Masimo, is alleging Apple infringed on his patents and stole trade secrets. If Kiani wins, it could stop Apple Watches, which are manufactured in China, from being imported into the U.S.

PUBLIC SAFETY & COURTS

Deputy body camera and security footage released Thursday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office show the chaos that unfolded in August when a gunman opened fire at Cook’s Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon, killing three and wounding six others. (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

• The Orange County Sheriff’s Department on Friday released deputy body camera and security footage showing the chaos in August when a gunman opened fire at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon. In it, one can see a lengthy firefight between shooter John Snowling — who died at the scene — and deputies using long rifles and pistols. A shotgun slug from Snowling’s weapon blew a large hole in the windshield of a patrol car, the video shows. To read the L.A. Times recap of the video’s release, which also includes a link to watch the video, go here.

• At least 57 felony trials, most of them homicide cases, were botched by the mishandling of jailhouse snitches in Orange County, according to a new analysis by the public defender’s office reported by the L.A. Times last week. This number significantly higher than previously thought. In a 2022 report issued by the Department of Justice, the agency’s civil rights division found the O.C. Sheriff’s Department and district attorney’s office systematically violated the rights of defendants from 2007 to 2016 by using informants to elicit confessions. According to the most recent analysis, 35 of the 57 cases affected by the illicit use of informants involved homicide charges. “In all of the 57 cases, the defendants received significantly lower sentences than they were initially facing. In most of the trials, the charges were significantly reduced or outright dropped when the illicit use of snitches in the case came to light,” The Times reports.

• A father and daughter from Brea were arrested last week after a man was robbed and stabbed in Newport Beach. The Newport Beach Police Department announced that Randolph Loren Aguirre, 55, and Desirre Ritalucy Aguirre, 30, were arrested in Brea. The victim, Robert Tamaccio, 46, of Newport Beach, was transported to a hospital after police found him bleeding when responding to a call on Sept. 30. He later died of his wounds. Jail records indicate Randolph Aguirre is being held without bail while Desirre Aguirre is being held on $150,000. Both were arrested on suspicion of robbery, but Randolph Aguirre was additionally charged on suspicion of homicide and a parole violation.

Byrom Zuniga Sanchez allegedly sent emails with the subject line “active shooter - Lamoreaux Justice Center” that promised an attack. (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

• Federal authorities are on the hunt for a fugitive accused of death threats against Orange County judge. According to this L.A. Times item, Byrom Zuniga-Sanchez, 32, of Lake Forest, is accused of emailing threats to murder an unidentified judge and to “indiscriminately assassinate” people at the courthouse. He was enraged by his experience in family law court at the Lamoreaux Justice Center in Orange from 2019 to 2021, according to an arrest warrant signed Thursday. According to an FBI agent’s affadavit, Zuniga-Sanchez was in Mexico when he sent the threats, putting him in violation of federal laws against threats made across international borders or state lines. Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to call the FBI at (310) 477-6565.

LIFE & LEISURE

Morgan, Jon, and Gavin Batarse, from left, hold their Glove Wrap, a product to shape and break-in baseball gloves, at the Tustin Western LL baseball fields in Tustin. The family will appear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. Friday. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• An O.C. family will appear on TV’s “Shark Tank” Friday night to pitch a baseball-themed invention of an 8-year-old Little Leaguer. Tustin resident Jon Batarse is scheduled to appear alongside 8-year-old son Gavin and daughter Morgan, 11, in front of a panel of potential investors to sell them on “Glove Wrap,” a device designed to break in and shape the gloves of baseball/softball players and hockey goalies. My Daily Pilot colleague Sara Cardine spoke to the family and got the low-down on how in 2022 Gavin came up with idea for the product, which has garnered some support from pro athletes.

SPORTS

Orange County Soccer Club coach Morten Karlsen (Liza Rosales / Orange County SC)

• Orange County SC interim manager Morten Karlsen has helped oversee a turnaround of the Irvine-based soccer club. In his commentary piece on Karlsen’s leadership, L.A. Times staff writer Kevin Baxter examines how under Karlsen’s leadership the club is eyeing another USL championship. Under the interim coach, the team has won a Western Conference-best 15 games and has been rewarded with a berth in the playoffs, which begin at home Oct. 21. Tickets are available here. The Daily Pilot’s coverage of last Saturday’s 1-0 win over San Antonio FC can be found here.

• Alex Tamin will not be returning to the Angels as assistant general manager, it was confirmed last Friday to the L.A. Times. His departure, which the team maintains was a mutual decision, is the second post-season shakeup with last week’s announcement that Phil Nevin was out as manager.

• Tickets for Mater Dei-St. John Bosco football game this Friday night were sold out in three minutes. Mater Dei is 7-0 and St. John Bosco is 6-1, so the interest is intense. According to this item in the Times, the stadium capacity is 6,200 at St. John Bosco, which offered 60% of its seats online Monday morning. Before one could blink an eye, they were all gone. Those who don’t hold one of the coveted tickets but subscribe to the streaming service Bally Sports can view it at home.

• Melissa Seidemann, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in women’s water polo, has resigned after three seasons in charge of the Corona del Mar High girls’ water polo program. The 33-year-old stepped down for personal reasons, CdM athletic director Brian Walsh told the Daily Pilot in an email announcing the resignation. Seidemann led the team to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title in 2022.

• Huntington Beach High is taking aim for its first Division 1 girls’ volleyball title since 1996. According to this sports item in the L.A. Times by writer Steve Galluzzo, while Mater Dei and Mira Costa have alternated the No. 1 spot in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 girls’ volleyball rankings since the season started, right behind them in the weekly top 10 poll is Huntington Beach, which clinched the Surf League title Thursday with its four-set win at Newport Beach.

CALENDAR THIS

Audiences gather outside the theater during the Newport Beach Film Festival’s opening night screening in 2022. This year’s Newport Beach festival gets underway Thursday night, as does the OC Film Fiesta. (Sarahi Apaez)

• Cinephile alert: O.C. has at least two film festivals set to begin tomorrow. The 24th annual Newport Beach Film Festival runs through Oct. 19 and is expected to screen about 91 films throughout its seven-day run. On opening night, it will feature “The Absence of Eden” at the Regal Edwards Big Newport at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets or see the Newport festival’s lineup, go here. Media Arts Santa Ana’s 14th annual OC Film Fiesta takes place virtually and in-person through Oct. 29, featuring films from Mexico, Argentina, Valenzuela, Italy, Spain, Greece, Iran, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and Taiwan. The Film Fiesta’s first screening this year features the California premiere of Mexican director Ricardo Arnaiz’s new film “Héroes” at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the AMC Orange 30 cinemas. Here’s the link where you can learn more and purchase passes.

An annular eclipse as viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan on May 21, 2012. On Saturday, Oct. 14, an annular solar eclipse, better known as a “ring of fire,” will briefly dim the skies over parts of the western U.S. and Central and South America. Proper protection is needed throughout the eclipse. OCC Planetarium is hosting a viewing event and will have protective eclipse eyeglasses available for purchase. (Shuji Kajiyama / Associated Press)

• Are you hoping to witness the ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse this Saturday morning? The Orange Coast College Planetarium is opening its doors to the public for a viewing event of the eclipse, which will cross North, Central and South America and is said to be the last visible solar eclipse from the U.S. until June 21, 2039. Guests are invited to arrive at the Planetarium 8 a.m. to see the peak of the eclipse between 9:15 and 9:25 a.m. The event will conclude at noon. A special presentation will be held inside the dome theater. OCC is located at 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa. Parking is free and will be available at Lot E and Lot D. Solar telescopes will be available during the event and located in Lot E and the telescope farm near the planetarium. Eclipse glasses will be available for purchase.

