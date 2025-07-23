Who should foot the bill for wildlife rescues? OC Animal Care says not the county

A Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center volunteer retrieves a rehabilitated brown pelican after it failed to take flight in Huntington Beach on July 9.

Last year, the nonprofit Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach took in a staggering 8,176 wildlife patients. Of that number, according this report by my colleague Sara Cardine, 3,708 animals arrived at the center from roughly two dozen unincorporated communities and municipalities that are served by Orange County Animal Care.

“Whether captured and transported by animal control officers or brought in by individuals from locations within [Orange County Animal Care’s] service area, such animals constitute the lion’s share of Wetlands and Wildlife’s clientele,” Cardine reports.

Some cities, like Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and Laguna Beach, have contracts with the WWCC, agreeing to pay the center $125 per animal it takes in from their respective areas. The funds help cover lodging, food, care and any treatment a given animal might need.

But the well is apparently dry at Orange County Animal Care. The agency was chipping in $9,000 annually under a five-year contract that ended last August so the wildlife rescued within its service area could be treated at the center. Although the contract was extended to last November, things stalled and negotiations seem to have gone nowhere.

“I told them, ‘You guys bring in 45% of our patients — it’s not fair to the animals,’” Debbie McGuire, WWCC’s executive director, recalled during an interview.

It takes about $900,000 each year for the wildlife center to cover its expenses. As Cardine notes in her story, if the county paid the same rate as contracting cities do for the services rendered by the WWCC, $125 per critter, that could contribute up to $463,000, more than half the center needs to operate.

Cardine reached out to Alexa Pratt, a community resources spokesperson for the county for her take on the situation. Pratt confirmed that in June, Orange County Animal Care took in 258 live wild animals, 61 of which were transported to the WWCC. Another 58 were taken to other wildlife rehab facilities, while 133 were humanely euthanized or died in care.

“OC Animal Care is empathetic to the financial needs of charities such as [Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center] and we, as fellow animal lovers, appreciate their good work,” Pratt continued in an email. “However, OC Animal Care is not able to divert taxpayer dollars to support charitable work outside of our agency’s contractual and mandated obligations.”

So, with the county turning its back, WWCC posits that cities that do not contract with it but instead have agreements with OC Animal Care (Huntington Beach is one of them) could make a difference by dealing directly with wildlife care center.

“There are a lot of cities that contract with OCAC — it makes you think, should they renew?” said Andrea Takla, chair of the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center’s 12-member board. “If they want to make sure animals are cared for and released [into the wild] maybe don’t renew and then contract with us directly.”

McGuire agrees. “We just need help from the cities; I don’t think that’s unreasonable,” she said.

MORE NEWS

OCTA bus ridership dropped 13% in June after federal agents carried out immigration raids in Orange County. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

• Mirroring the same trend in neighboring Los Angeles County, the ICE raids targeting Latino immigrants have brought bus ridership down in the region, with the Orange County Transport Authority noting a 13% decrease in passengers.

• In hopes of boosting funding for Anaheim Contigo, an initiative to help support the needs of the city’s immigrant families impacted by the recent raids by federal agents, the Anaheim City Council is looking into allocating $250,000 from the Walt Disney Co.’s recent $15-million donation to support a city trust for affordable housing. As of last week, Anaheim Contigo, which launched last month, had doled out roughly $3,000 in rent and utility payments to seven grant awardees. To be eligible for the grants, applicants must provide proof of residency and meet low-income and attested need standards.

• State Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) earmarked $750,000 in the state’s 2025-26 budget to help grow the behavioral healthcare program at Costa Mesa’s Bridge Shelter, which assists people who are homeless, from 15 dedicated beds to 30. Behavioral health clients served at the shelter have access to a dedicated case manager and a clinician from the Orange County Health Care Agency who can assess and refer them to county services and programs.

• In other Costa Mesa news, dozens of people anxious about the ICE raids turned up at a City Council meeting to ask officials to assure them Costa Mesa police would not collaborate with federal immigration enforcement efforts and sought the city’s support of legal defense funds, rapid response advocacy and mutual aid efforts. Also that night, the City Council considered and approved the proposed development of a 40-unit condo complex on Victoria Place that had earlier been denied by the city’s planning commission.

• Huntington Beach is exploring the possibility of turning a 12-acre patch of land into a community garden. The idea was brought to the City Council by one of its members, celebrity chef Andrew Gruel, who received the unanimous support of his colleagues.

• Protesters demonstrating against the Trump administration again showed up in Orange County cities along Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, dubbed the Day of Action. The local chapter of the grassroots Indivisible movement, Indivisible CA 47, organized the protest and say they aim to keep Congressional District 47 in the hands of Democrats in the next election. (It’s currently represented by Dave Min, a Democrat.)

• Keep your summer supply of DEET or picaridin handy: Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District reported Tuesday that mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus had been collected in Anaheim and Garden Grove, but so far no human cases of the virus have been reported in the county.

PUBLIC SAFETY & CRIME

An investigation is underway after three burglary suspects were killed following a police pursuit on the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Anaheim, near Brookhurst Street, on Wednesday, July16. (KTLA)

• A car chase involving people believed to have been burglarizing cars in Anaheim ended violently early last Wednesday morning when the vehicle being chased rolled over on the northbound 5 Freeway near Brookhurst Street, killing three people inside and injuring two other passengers.

• Two Orange County girls lost both their parents last week after their father killed their mother at the family’s Garden Grove home, according to police. He then drove north to Stockton where he shot another man, then turned the gun on himself.

• The former general manager of a Laguna Beach hotel was arrested after a 17-year-old girl told police he raped her while she was intoxicated, authorities said Saturday. Investigators also allege the suspect, Phelton Calhoun, 37, had been dealing narcotics, including cocaine, and kept firearms.

SPORTS

Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout hits a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Anaheim on April 5. Trout is closing in on his goal of hitting 400 home runs with one franchise. (Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

• Angels slugger Mike Trout is trying to become the 20th player in baseball history to hit his first 400 home runs with one franchise and he’s getting closer to that milestone. As of yesterday’s newsletter deadline he was just five hits shy of that goal.

Ed Arnold, who co-anchored the show “Real Orange” shares a laugh with a guest at the KOCE studio at Golden West College in this undated file photo. (File Photo)

• The entrance to Sports Park in Fountain Valley will be renamed in honor of the late news anchor and sportscaster Ed Arnold, city officials decided last week. The entryway to the park off Brookhurst Street will be known as Ed Arnold Way in memory of the longtime resident of the city who championed a number of philanthropic organizations, including the local Boys & Girls Club and the Special Olympics. Arnold, who died in April at the age of 85, was also a founding member of the Fountain Valley Rotary Club.

LIFE & LEISURE

Tibetan monks from the Namgyal Monastery and several guests say prayers over the sand mandala of compassion during the dissolution ceremony Saturday at the Neighborhood Congregational Church in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• Monks from the Namgyal Monastery in Dharamshala, India were guests of the Neighborhood Congregational Church in Laguna Beach, where they painstakingly created a sand mandala of compassion, a Tibetan Buddhist tradition. When it was complete, according to this Daily Pilot coverage of the visit, those who assembled offered prayers and took photos of the work, then there was a dissolution ceremony, and the sands that had been used used for the mandala were then returned to the ocean by the monks.

Crystal Hernández, a member of Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, teaches intermediate violin during the 14th annual Mariachi Nationals & Summer Institute at Betsy Ross Elementary School in Anaheim last week. (James Carbone)

• Although funding that had been expected from the National Endowment for the Arts fell through this spring following cuts to the federal government, Mariachi Nationals Summer Institute found a way to provide budding musicians an opportunity to study mariachi music this month under members of Sol de México and Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles at Betsy Ross Elementary School in Anaheim. The program has convened for 14 years under the leadership of José Hernández, a Grammy-nominated musician who this year was able to pull together a host of sponsors to make up for the loss of the NEA’s grant.

Lois Rufer of Fountain Valley is all smiles as she rides with Huntington Beach Fire Capt. Rex Rysewyk on the recently restored 1922 Seagrave motorized fire engine, Huntington Beach’s first motorized fire apparatus built in 1922. (James Carbone)

• Two vintage 1922 Orange County entities had a meet-and-greet of sorts last week, when 102-year-old Fountain Valley resident Lois Rufer was invited to ride a recently refurbished 1922 Seagrave fire truck, the first motorized fire engine purchased for $14,500 all those decades ago by the Huntington Beach Fire Department. It took the Huntington Beach Firefighters’ Assn . some 15 years to refurbish the rig and the result appears to have been worth their labors. (As an aside, this story carries the best quote we had all week: When Rufer was asked if she had any advice for someone who hopes to live a long life, she replied, “Yes, I absolutely do. Keep breathing in and out. Once you stop breathing, it’s over.”)

CALENDAR

King Kong (Rob Down) appears larger-than-life on the screen behind Ann Darrow (Samantha Green) onstage at the Maverick Theater in Fullerton. (Jessica Peralta)

• The play “King Kong” has returned for the sixth year to the Maverick Theater stage. Using live-video capture, rear-screen projection, a green screen and miniature sets, it brings to life the story first made famous on film in 1933. “It’s all filmmaking and theater tricks,” Brian Newell, theater founder and the show’s writer and director told TimesOC contributing writer Jessica Peralta. The play opened earlier this month and runs through Aug. 10. The Maverick is located at 110 E. Walnut Ave., Fullerton. Tickets range from $17.50 to $33 and can be purchased online here.

• Oso Viejo Community Park in southern O.C. is the venue this weekend for the BBQ Music Fest and BBQ Battle, the latter of which takes place Sunday and pits amateur backyard barbecue masters against pros. Hours on Friday are 5 to 10 p.m., with the fun continuing from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Organizers promise carnival rides, games, dancing, live music and more. Admission ranges from $5 to $10 and kids under 12 are admitted free. The park is located at 24932 Veterans Way, Mission Viejo and parking is free. For more information, visit the event website.

