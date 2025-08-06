Doomed Laguna Beach bungalow survived more than a century, until progress came knocking

Laguna Presbyterian Church, which owns the property, received permission to demolish this 1914 bungalow referred to as the “Blue Cottage” at 359 Third St. in Laguna Beach, to make room for additional parking.

It's Wednesday, Aug 6.

It’s old and looks like its best days were long ago. Moreover, its owner, Laguna Presbyterian Church, needs more parking spaces.

And so, the 1914 bungalow on Third Street that’s been referred to around town — almost romantically — as the “Blue Cottage,” is soon to meet its grim reaper, a wrecking ball. That is, if it hasn’t already been flattened by the time you see this. The City Council gave the church its blessing to go ahead with the work on July 22, cementing approval it already received in May by the Planning Commission.

Its ultimate fate has not been unexpected; it has been on the table for a long time, according to this news story by my colleague Andrew Turner. In it, he explains that from 2007 to 2009 a series of meetings were held over the proposed demolition or relocation of the Blue Cottage. Those earlier deliberations were brought up when the matter came back to the City Council last month at the behest of Mayor Pro Tem Mark Orgill, who was concerned it might not have been made clear in past proceedings that the future of the bungalow was not protected.

“Council members grappled with several questions, including the historicity of the house and whether records of agreements and entitlements pertaining to master-planned projects for the historic preservation of the church and its administration building required the retention of the cottage in perpetuity,” Turner writes.

Laguna Beach resident Ann Christoph addressed the City Council in opposition to the structure’s demolition on behalf of Village Laguna, a group concerned with preserving the town’s cultural heritage.

“Our position is it doesn’t matter about whether it was on the [historic] register, it doesn’t matter what it looks like or what characteristics it has in terms of historicity or its pedigree, the church agreed to keep the house as part of that package of plans,” Christoph said. “They got everything they asked for from the city. They got their parking variance, the height variances, all the approvals, the [conditional use permits], the [coastal development permits] and all that. Keeping that house was part of the deal, and now they don’t want to keep the deal.”

Larry Nokes, representing Laguna Presbyterian, told the council the future of the structure was never made a condition for approval of its demolition, even though concerns may have been raised during the many public hearings over the church’s plans.

“Now, the needs of the church have changed, and they are requesting removal of that building,” Nokes said. “The building is not a historic resource, it was only listed on the [Laguna Beach Historic Resource] Inventory, and the inventory is no longer valid to create a presumption of historicity.”

As the dust settled, the City Council voted 3-2 in favor of the church’s plans. Orgil and his council colleague Hallie Jones held the dissenting votes.

Bob Borthwick, who said he has been a resident of Laguna Beach since 1974, summed up his thoughts before the council, saying “there’s a lot that was here then that’s not here now. It’s kind of a death-by-a-thousand-cuts type of situation. Every time a little structure like this goes away, or a little house goes away, we’ve lost something of our character and our legacy.”

In an underwater photo, a stingray skims along the the sandy bottom of the Pacific Ocean off the coast La Jolla Shores Beach on Aug. 8 of last year. There’s an uptick of stringrays showing up in Seal Beach this summer. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

• Experts say it would be a good thing for beach visitors where stingrays abound to master the art of shuffling through the wet sand without picking up their feet while entering the ocean to alert the cartilaginous fish to their presence so they can scoot away. This skill may be especially handy right now in Seal Beach, where’s there’s been an uptick of stingray injuries this summer. The Los Angeles Times reports the average number of stingray stings treated by lifeguards has jumped from one per day to about 10, rising to as many as 15 per day in recent weeks, the paper learned from Matthew Corb, marine safety officer for the city of Seal Beach.

• The Newport Beach City Council last month approved incorporating California Coastal Commission recommendations into its existing short-term lodging ordinances as the city works toward updating them. Among the changes will be the implementation of a 20-unit requirement for short-term rentals in two of the city’s coastal mixed-use zones, predominantly in the upper Balboa Peninsula.

• Officials with the city of Orange learned from a consultant late last month that the city could face bankruptcy within three years if recommended steps aren’t taken to avoid it, including seeking a higher sales tax rate. “We don’t see the problem with the city as overspending or a bloated government,” said Shawn Stewart, a principal with the consulting firm hired to look at the situation, Grant Thornton Advisors. “We see this more [as] a revenue problem.”

• Families who like to visit the Irvine Regional Park Pumpkin Patch in the run up to Halloween will be facing a $20 per person admission fee if they choose to go on a Saturday or Sunday. The fee is being introduced this year in hopes of tamping down attendance on weekends, officials said.

Riders of all ages enjoy a pump track. The city of Laguna Beach is considering installing one at or near Moulton Meadows Park. (Karen Billing)

• A graded and paved contoured track known as a pump track that’s used by mountain bikers and others to hone their skills may be coming to Laguna Beach. When the Laguna Beach City Council discussed the possibility at its July 22 meeting, members appeared to be leaning toward putting one at or adjacent to Moulton Meadows Park. City staff noted that San Clemente in April opened the first pump track in Orange County, an 18,000-square-foot facility, at an approximate cost of $619,000.

• Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner, a Republican who will be termed out of office in 2028, announced last week he plans to run for Secretary of State in the 2026 election against the incumbent, Democrat Shirley Weber. Wagner has previously served as a state assembyman as well as mayor of Irvine.

• Entreprenuer Palmer Luckey’s defense tech company Anduril, based in Costa Mesa, received the most venture capital in the region last quarter, according to this story in The Times, raising a $2.5-billion funding round. Anduril employs more than 6,000 people and has a valuation of $30.5 billion.

• Kolby Aipa, 20, who was placed on life support following an accident Saturday night on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, has died, it was announced Tuesday. Police say Aipa lost control of the e-bike he was riding that was being towed by a car and was struck down by the same vehicle. The Aipa name is well-known in the surfing community, as Kolby’s grandfather founded Aipa Surf and his family operates Huntington Surf and Sport.

• Huntington Beach police shot a man last Thursday evening after responding to a call regarding a family disturbance involving a suicidal person on Mora Kai Lane. The unidentified man was transported to UCI Medical Center for treatment, police said, and investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are reviewing the case.

• A San Clemente resident with a lengthy criminal record, 29-year-old Fernando Ramirez, was arrested after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd outside an East Hollywood nightclub. Ramierz, who was pulled out of his vehicle and shot by a bystander before his arrest, remains in jail in lieu of a roughly $37-million bail. He’s charged with 37 counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

• A Mission Viejo woman is facing charges of having pilfered more than $350,000 from a Laguna Beach couple who trusted her to handle their day-to-day chores, their payroll and to make purchases for their home. Debbie Ysah Rice, 49, pleaded not guilty on Monday and is expected to be back in court Thursday for a pretrial hearing.

The U.S. Open of Surfing winners Sawyer Lindblad of San Clemente, left, and Levi Slawson of Encinitas, hold their trophies on Sunday in Huntington Beach. (James Carbone)

• Two SoCal residents outscored their competition in the U.S. Open of Surfing, which concluded Sunday in Huntington Beach. San Clemente’s Sawyer Lindblad, 19, won the women’s division, while 22-year-old Levi Slawson captured the men’s trophy. They both went home with $20,000 for their efforts.

A shelf near the entrance of Costa Mesa’s Donald Dungan Library displays items available for checkout through the Library of Things. (Sara Cardine)

• There are more than a thousand additional reasons to sign up for a library card: The Orange County Public Libraries’ Library of Things was given the spotlight over the weekend in this feature story prompted by reporter Sara Cardine’s curiosity about a sewing class taught at Costa Mesa’s Donald Dungan Library. She learned that a student taking the course could check out a sewing machine to practice their newfound skills, as long as they held a library card. The recently launched Library of Things, Cardine reports, today has more than 1,200 items that can be borrowed, from power tools to banjos, in libraries countywide.

Shake Shack makes hand-spun shakes from house-made frozen custard. (Courtesy of Shake Shack)

• Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County will receive $1 for every sandwich sold on the first day of business at a Shake Shack that’s opening in Irvine Thursday. The newest address for the popular fast-casual burger chain is 13656 Jamboree Road. The grand opening celebration starts at 10 a.m.

Customers wait in line to be among the first to enter the new Tokyo Central supermarket during its grand opening in Irvine on July 26. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• Also welcoming customers to its new Irvine location is a Tokyo Central supermarket, which opened its doors at the Heritage Plaza, 14120 Culver Drive, on July 26. According to this news feature by Sarah Mosqueda, store officials estimated that nearly 10,000 people visited over the opening weekend. In addition to the prepared food offerings, Tokyo Central in Irvine features a stand alone sushi restaurant next door, Waka Sakura.

Cast members including lead Melkie Sherman, sing “The Whole ‘Being Dead’ Thing” during rehearsal for Marina Youth Theatre’s production of “Beetlejuice Jr.” at Marina High School. The musical runs this Wednesday through Sunday at 8 p.m., with a 2 p.m. showing on Monday. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• With a cast of 50 kids, Marina Youth Theatre presents “Beetlejuice Jr.” Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m., plus an additional show at 5 p.m. Aug. 11. The venue is the outdoor bowl in the center of the Marina High School campus. “If you want a good laugh, this is definitely the place to be,” Melkie Sherman, who shares the lead role, told the Daily Pilot. Admission ranges from $17.25 for children’s tickets to $33 for VIP, and are available on the Marina Youth Theatre website .

• The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 70th Fiesta Music Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 10, along the 100 and 200 blocks of Avenida Del Mar. Nonprofit groups will set up food and games booths, there will be live music on three different stages throughout the festival, an arts and crafts show, activities for children and contests for all ages. All the details, including parking information, can be found here.

