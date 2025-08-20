Air show cleared for takeoff for next 5 years — with 21 strings attached

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Aug 20. I’m Carol Cormaci, bringing you this week’s TimesOC newsletter with a look at some of the latest local news and events from around the county.

Although the California Coastal Commission’s relationship with the operator of the Pacific Airshow has been noticeably turbulent at times, it looks like clear skies are ahead — at least for the next five years — for the spectacular production that draws huge crowds to Huntington Beach one weekend each fall.

But the Coastal Commission’s approval last Friday of the show’s required coastal development permit did not come without lengthy strings attached to mitigate impacts on natural resources and public access to the beach, according to the Daily Pilot’s reporting on the commission’s deliberations.

Here’s one that hits the show operator’s wallet, in the form of a fine: Huntington Beach resident Kevin Elliott’s Pacific Airshow, LLC “must pay $274,758 to the California State Lands Commission for public access and habitat enhancement projects at the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve, to resolve unpermitted development,” according to the article.

Another condition, also related to Bolsa Chica, which lies within the pilots’ flight plan from its staging point at the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos to Huntington Beach: Pacific Airshow will have to hire a biologist to study the impact of the noise generated by all the planes on the wildlife in the ecological reserve. It will also have to order the pilots to fly at higher altitudes when passing over that land.

Just a few of the remaining conditions are that show operators will have to submit a plan for potential fuel dumps in the Pacific, ensure public access to the shoreline and pier, plus provide 1,500 free tickets to students who attend Title 1 schools and their parents.

City officials are thrilled about the news that the show can go on.

“The patriotism it brings to the whole area, all of the cities surrounding us and all of our guests ... it is one of the best things in the whole Southern California area,” Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns told the commissioners.

MORE NEWS

Users of the city-owned Costa Mesa Tennis Centers were startled last month to see steep fee hikes being proposed by operator Top Seed Academy. (Courtesy of Dee Harriman)

• Recreational tennis players who use the city-owned Costa Mesa Tennis Center became agitated after signs began showing up around the facility this summer advising rates would go up significantly for court use, the Daily Pilot reported. Instead of paying $8 for one-hour of court time as they have been doing regardless of whether it was for two people or four people playing together, Costa Mesa residents were told they’d have to pay starting costs of $8 per hour, per person, effective Sept. 1 and non-residents would be charged $10. “The notices posted by the center’s operator, Calabasas-based Top Seed Academy, further conveyed that players would be expected to pay annual memberships, ranging from $900 for a junior player from Costa Mesa, to $1,650 for a non-resident couple,” the Pilot reported. Beyond the unexpectedly big hit to players’ wallets, here’s another problem with the fee increases: the proposed hikes were neither reviewed nor approved by the city, as required by the contract it has with Top Seed to operate the public facility.

• The city of Anaheim, following a weekend of immigration raids it called “the most significant and disruptive enforcement” in weeks, issued Monday on its website this warning to citizens. As the L.A. Times reports, the raids apparently targeting Latinos have not abated in Anaheim since the middle of July, when a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking federal agents from using racial profiling to carry out random immigration arrests in the region. “I think everybody in the community feels targeted,” Anaheim City Councilmember Carlos Leon told The Times. “There’s just a lot of fear and uncertainty, and it’s really a very destabilizing thing to go through as a city.”

• The Orange City Council, mindful of a consultant’s recent forecast of bankruptcy within the next three years, last week brainstormed on steps that could be taken to reverse the downward trend, among them making the city more business-friendly to attract more income.

• A $40-million donation by a person whose name will not be revealed until the project is complete, is allowing Laguna College of Art and Design to move ahead with the first phase of a major development designed to bring all of the college’s academic offerings to one location instead of being spread out over several spots along Laguna Canyon Road. To that end, a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held Sept. 21 for the Innovation Center, a two-story, 22,000-square-foot building that is expected to become the centerpiece of the main campus.

PUBLIC SAFETY & CRIME

A HBPD drone takes off from its base in a demonstration of Orange County’s first Drone First Responder (DFR) program in Huntington Beach, which can deploy drones from rooftop docks citywide, to reach emergency scenes in under two minutes. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• The Huntington Beach Police Department held a news conference and demonstration last week to announce it was preparing to launch its Drone as First Responder program on Sept. 13. Three Skydio X10 drones will be docked on rooftops at strategic locations around the city and are expected to dramatically cut police response time.

• Officials and volunteers with the Orange County Fire Watch program conducted a mock deployment for the media Wednesday morning at Pacific Ridge Trailhead in Newport Beach ahead of the time of year when high Santa Ana winds are most likely to be experienced. “We want to get information out before the real windy season and raise awareness ahead of the wildfire season when conditions are really dry,” said Scott Graves, communications manager for the Irvine Ranch Conservancy.

• Three confirmed Mexican nationals and four suspected Mexican nationals were turned over to the Department of Homeland Security over the weekend after a U.S. Coast Guard crew came across a 20-foot boat that was taking on water off of Newport Beach Saturday night. “During the boarding, the crew identified seven suspected aliens aboard and discovered water intrusion in the bilge,” according to a statement issued after the incident by the Coast Guard. “They secured the flooding source and initiated a tow.”

• A man was shot at around 7:15 a.m. Monday at the California Closets location in Huntington Beach and the woman suspected of pulling the trigger was killed by police two hours later during a traffic stop in South Gate.

• This case took a long time to get to trial, but Vincent Alcaraz, 53, and Dorsa Pourhajir, 28, both of whom had previous felony convictions, were found guilty Monday in the shooting death of a rival gang member on Nov. 5, 2018 in Santa Ana.

SPORTS

• It was anything but a heavenly experience to be seated in one section of the Angel Stadium stands last Wednesday night when a dispute over a cap triggered a violent brawl during a Freeway Series game between the Angels and Dodgers. “A portion of the brawl was recorded on video and posted on social media. A fan wearing a Mike Trout jersey and sitting in a seat was punched and kicked in the head from one row above him by a man wearing a Dodgers jersey,” the L.A. Times reported. Two Tustin residents, both 26, were arrested, with the primary attacker being charged with felony assault and the other man with misdemeanor assault.

In 2018, Tanner Pulice, who was a standout water polo player at Corona del Mar High, lost his older brother Toby, shown in the water in this family photo, to suicide. (Courtesy of Tanner Pulice)

• Tanner Pulice lost his older brother, Toby, to suicide in 2018. Tanner was a junior playing water polo for Corona del Mar High at the time of his brother’s death at their Newport Beach home. Tanner, who continued his water polo career from CdM, to UCLA and now Stanford, recently created the nonprofit Save TOBY Project to honor his brother’s legacy and transform mental health care. A fundraiser for the cause, the inaugural “Swim for Suicide,” was held Saturday at Big Corona.

LIFE & LEISURE

Kristina Walters and her mother Jeannette Reding, right, together ring the cancer treatment “completion bell” after their successful cancer treatments came to an end at the Hoag Family Cancer Institute in Newport Beach last Thursday. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• Within a five-day period, an Orange County mother, Jeannette Reding and her adult daughter, Kristina Walters, were diagnosed with breast cancer. “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh my God, poor us.’ It was more like, ‘Thank God we have each other.’ Kind of crazy,” Walters told the Daily Pilot last week, when the duo were at Hoag Family Cancer Institute in Newport Beach to ring the bell that signifies their treatment journey as successfully completed.

The Laguna Beach Fairy Garden. (Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

• L.A. Times features columnist Todd Martens has compiled a list of 17 “splendid” things to do when you visit Laguna Beach, complete with a map. Check it out here to see if one of your favorite activities in the scenic town made the cut.

Seafood rolls and clam chowder are menu staples at Luke’s Lobster, which is opening this month in Newport Beach (Jakob N. Layman / Courtesy of Luke’s Lobster)

• Luke’s Lobster is poised to open its first Orange County location this Friday, Aug. 22, and it will be on Balboa Island, according to this Daily Pilot report. The Luke’s Lobster website announced that the first 100 patrons who order a select six-ounce lobster roll will get a free promotional beach towel.

• Someone who bought a SuperLotto ticket at Orange Hill Liquor in Orange for the Aug. 13 drawing came this close to bringing home the $33-million jackpot. The ticket sold in O.C. had five of the six numbers, so its owner won $37,069, according to the California Lottery. No one won the top prize.

CALENDAR

“Mapping the Landscape: A 50 Year Dialogue with Art + the Community” on view now at the Brea Gallery features the work of 11 artists. (Courtesy of Brea Gallery)

• Brea has for decades welcomed the installation of sculptures on its streets under a special program. The Brea Gallery at 1 Civic Center Circle is showcasing the works and the artists behind them in “Mapping the Landscape: A 50 Year Dialogue with Art + the Community.” On view now through Sept. 19 the exhibition features 11 artists, all living, who have contributed to city’s open air gallery. On Aug. 30 and 31, visitors can watch artists at work during the Fresh(AIR) artist-in-residence program, from noon to 5 p.m. both dates. Admission to the gallery will be free.

An unidentified man shows a tot a vintage PAC-MAN game during the opening of the exhibit in Irvine. (Courtesy of the city of Irvine)

In case you haven’t visited it yet, Great Park Gallery in Irvine since late May has been marking the 45th anniversary of the release of the PAC-MAN game with a special exhibit called “Journey Through the Maze: 45 Years of PAC-MAN,” featuring artwork and memorabilia from Bandai Namco as well as more than 50 professional artists from all over the world The celebration continues through Sept. 28.

The iconic Lido Theater, which originally opened in 1939 and was reopened last fall after years of restoration, will screen John Wayne movies next week. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• John Wayne Movie Week will be held at the recently restored Lido Theater in Newport Beach Aug. 26 through Aug. 29. Hours are 7 to 10 p.m. each date. On Aug. 26, “The Searchers” will be screened, followed by “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” on Aug. 27, “True Grit” on Aug. 28 and “Big Jake” on Aug. 29. The John Wayne Cancer Foundation will be the beneficiary of a special fundraising event held in conjunction with the week. The Lido Theater is located at 3459 Via Lido. Tickets can be purchased at thelidotheater.com/events

Until next week,

Carol



