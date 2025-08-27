Jeweler to Orange County society mavens is target of civil suits claiming fraud

Moti Ferder, founder of of Lugano Diamonds, attends an Orange County society dinner in 2017 with his wife, Idit. Moti Ferder is at the center civil lawsuits claiming millions of dollars in fraudulent activities.

Glancing back a few years, specifically to October 2022, more than 10,000 people streamed into the new Orange County Museum of Art during a 24-hour-period on its opening weekend. They were there to help celebrate the completion of the sleek 53,000-square-foot structure designed by the Los Angeles firm Morphosis and to be among the first wave of visitors to admire its galleries.

Presiding over that weekend, as well as a series of events that led up to the public opening, was Heidi Zuckerman, the chief executive and director of the $93-million museum at Costa Mesa’s Segerstrom Center for the Arts who had been hired the year before to take OCMA’s helm.

“I am so excited to welcome everyone to the new Orange County Museum of Art. By that, I mean welcome everyone, not just today, but every day,” Zuckerman said at the grand opening, which began with a drumline procession down Avenue of the Arts. “I am humbled by the public turnout to celebrate this weekend and the support of our donors and community in the lead up to the opening of our new home.”

To make the museum as accessible as possible, Zuckerman said, admission would be free of charge for its first 10 years, courtesy of a most generous donation from Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry of Newport Beach.

The gift Zuckerman was referring to was a $2.5-million pledge made by Morti Ferder, the founder of Lugano who was known in social circles for his philanthropic largesse. The same year that Zuckerman joined OCMA, Ferder sold Lugano to a private-equity firm, Compass Diversified, for $256 million , which would seemingly have given him plenty of walking-around money to share with such a worthy institution as an art museum.

But Ferder today is at the center of a slew of civil lawsuits accusing him of theft and fraudulent schemes, including a suit filed against him by the very company he founded.

In case you missed it over the weekend, you might be interested in reading my colleague Sara Cardine’s article on Ferder’s legal woes and how all these lawsuits came into being. Some highlights:

— Ferder resigned from Compass, which is among the plaintiffs suing him, on May 7, less than a month after he was profiled by Forbes in a story that touted his involvements in many charitable causes.

— Lugano’s suit against Ferder claims he not only illegally procured outside investments without approval from Compass, but falsely recorded at least $100 million in liabilities as incoming revenue.

— Lugano further claims Ferder has fled the country since resigning. “He is currently staying in Tel Aviv, Israel, and appears to be in the process of moving his assets out of the United States and to Israel,” the complaint alleges.

— Aronoff Capital, Inc., based in Costa Mesa, is also suing Ferder. Aronoff’s attorneys maintain the firm is owed nearly $4.6 million in outstanding payments on investments made with Ferder and are seeking treble damages.

— All the “revenue” to Lugano that Ferder allegedly falsely reported to his company has gotten Compass in hot water with its investors. The firm had to delay filings when it was discovered the Lugano books had been cooked. Compass is now the defendant in a related class-action complaint by shareholders “who purchased publicly traded Compass securities between May 1, 2024 and May 7, 2025, under false pretenses.”

Coincidentally to all of this, Zuckerman announced in April she will be leaving OCMA at the end of this year to focus on another endeavor. “Her dedication to bringing world-class exhibitions and thought-provoking programming to our community has elevated OCMA to unprecedented heights,” David Emmes II, chair of the museum’s board of trustees stated when that news was announced.

According to Cardine’s reporting on what lies ahead for the museum as Zuckerman prepares to step down, talks of a merger between UC Irvine and OCMA began two months after the announcement of her departure.

“UCI spokesman Mike Uhlenkamp confirmed the two parties in June signed an exploratory letter of intent to broker an agreement, under which UC Irvine’s Jack & Shanaz Langson Institute & Museum of California Art might be relocated to the 53,000-square-foot Costa Mesa arts complex,” Cardine reports.

Such a merger might benefit OCMA, which seems to have hit some turbulence in the past 18 months or so, beyond the news that Zuckerman is departing. While doing some research for her story, Cardine discovered that sometime between mid-May and early June of 2024 a mass exodus appears to have taken place from the OCMA board of directors, with 14 of them vacating their seats. They were replaced by 10 appointees, with no public announcement.

We had a pressing question for OCMA’s spokesperson. Given that Ferder’s financial stability is in question, would admission to the museum still be free for the remaining years on the 10-year pledge?

“The pledge made by Lugano Diamonds is current, and our goal remains to keep admission to the museum free,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to the reporter.

MORE NEWS

A man walks through Plaza Park near the historic fountain at the center of the circle in Old Towne Orange, which was damaged again when a suspected DUI driver plowed into the plaza early Sunday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

• A suspected DUI driver crashed into the fountain at the center of the circle in Old Towne Orange’s Plaza Park in the wee hours of Sunday, an occurrence that has become all too common at the site, according to a report by our colleague Hannah Fry in this Los Angeles Times story. “Time and time again,” she writes, “speeding cars have plowed through Plaza Park’s grassy expanses and vibrant rosebushes, demolishing wood benches and slamming into the beloved 88-year-old fountain,” she writes. The wreckage there continues, even as the city has taken steps to prevent it. A resident of the neighborhood, Jeff Frankel, told Fry, “The whole plaza — people consider that the jewel of Orange. Now is it treated that way? Sometimes I don’t think so.”

• COVID numbers are rising at a fast pace in Orange County as well as elsewhere in the state, and are said to be fueled by new ‘Stratus’ variant tied to Omicron, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. In O.C., lab results for the week that ended Aug. 16 show cases have risen by 14.4%.

• Pop-up thunderstorms and lightning strikes that hit the Southland Monday forced the temporary shut down of operations at John Wayne Airport and other airports at around 2 p.m. by the Federal Aviation Administration, which lifted the order by 4:45 p.m., City News Service reported.

• The city manager of Cypress, Peter Grant, resigned last week, about four months after a serious allegation was levied against him in an open council meeting by former Public Works Director Doug Dancs, who urged the City Council to fire him with cause.

• The California Coastal Commission this month approved plans to make the beach at the Wedge, the renowned surfing mecca in Newport Beach, accessible for people with disabilities. As proposed to the commission, the project will create a 200-foot-long concrete pathway and there will be a 10-foot-wide viewing pad from which disabled visitors will be able to watch the surfers. In addition to ADA accessibility, it will also provide improved access for first responders, the Daily Pilot reported. Construction could begin as early as the beginning of next year.

A bluff collapsed on Vista Bonita in Newport Beach following construction work to a neighboring house. (Susan Hoffman)

• A Newport Beach home had to be yellow-tagged Monday because the bluff behind it gave way. The culprit was a burst pipe that on Friday night spewed water into a trench that had been dug by a construction crew doing work for a neighboring homeowner.

PUBLIC SAFETY & CRIME

Orange resident Joe Sanberg, a millionaire investor and anti-poverty activist who considered running for president in 2020, agreed last week to plead guilty to his role in a $248-million fraud scheme. Above, Sanberg was photographed in Los Angeles in April 2019. (Los Angeles Times)

• Joe Sanberg, a resident of Orange who co-founded the online financial services company Aspiration Partners, agreed Thursday to plead guilty to conspiring to bilk investors out of $248 million. The 46-year-old, who considered a run for president in 2020 on an “anti-poverty platform,” is expected to enter his plea in coming weeks in an L.A. federal courtroom.

• A lightning strike ignited a vegetation fire in Rancho Santa Margarita at around 9 a.m. Saturday, near Dove Canyon. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the fire was kept to 4.25 acres.

• The woman who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 18 after after allegedly shooting at employees of a Huntington Beach California Closet was identified as store employee herself, Lucero San Pedro-Castro, 29, of Baldwin Park.

• Detectives are investigating the death of a man, approximately 40 years old, whose body was found by police Monday afternoon during a welfare check at a residence on the 1300 block of East La Palma Avenue in Anaheim, City News Service reported Tuesday. The man had obvious signs of severe trauma, according to police.

• A 31-year-old Mission Viejo man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to charges related to three bank robberies in Orange County. Che Hanief Lewis was given credit for 420 days behind bars, according to the CNS report.

SPORTS

Angels manager Ron Washington walks on the field during batting practice before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday in Arlington, Texas. He announced he was recovering from a quadruple heart bypass. (LM Otero / Associated Press)

• Eight weeks after undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery, Angels manager Ron Washington said Monday during a visit to the Angels that he hopes to be fully recovered by December. It was the first time he publicly addressed the health issues that have sidelined him since late June. The New Orleans resident said he hopes to return to actively managing the Halos next year. In related news, Major League Baseball Tuesday announced the 2026 schedule that shows the Angels will get their next season underway with a four-game series in Houston March 26 through 29, followed by three games at Wrigley Field, from March 30 to April 1. Their home opener will be against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium on April 3.

• San Clemente-based USA Surfing wants to oversee the surfing competition in the 2028 Olympics, which is expected to be held at Lower Trestles. But there’s an obstacle in the way — it faces a challenge from U.S. Ski & Snowboard in Park City, Utah. Last week, the San Clemente City Council passed a resolution in support of USA Surfing’s bid ahead of the decision expected to be made by the end of this year by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee as to which organization will be given the job.

Laguna Beach resident Neel Grover at his home court in Laguna Beach. Grover recently captained the men’s 50-and-over national tennis team for the Fred Perry Cup, the tennis equivalent of the Davis Cup. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• Laguna Beach resident Neel Grover, 54, competed earlier this month as the United States team captain for the International Tennis Federation Masters 50 World Team Championships in Portugal. “You put those ‘USA’ letters on your back, and you feel a whole new level of pride and responsibility,” Grover told the Daily Pilot in an interview after he returned home. “It’s fun. Even in our senior years, to feel that feeling that you’re representing your country, it’s a great honor.”

• The Huntington Beach High football team beat Orange High, 35-18, at Fred Kelly Stadium in their non-league season opener last Thursday. Star junior quarterback Brady Edmunds, an Ohio State commit, threw for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns.

• The Newport Harbor girls’ volleyball team defeated San Clemente 25-20, 25-17 Saturday in the final of the Tesoro Tournament to place first. Coach Pat Eaton, new to the team this year, gave special kudos to Sailors outside hitter Ella Olson. “She was just huge for us because we weren’t passing great, and so she kind of had to carry our offense and was fantastic in that,” Eaton said.

LIFE & LEISURE

Mauricio Aguilar, of San Diego, celebrates riding a good wave with a volunteer at the They Will Surf Again event for people with all kinds of disabilities getting the opportunity to surf with Life Rolls On foundation in Huntington Beach Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

• L.A. Times photographer Allen J. Schaben ventured out to the sands of Huntington Beach Saturday to take shots of They Will Surf Again, an event for people of all ages with disabilities. Hundreds of volunteers were there to assist them in the ocean as part of Life Rolls On’s Get on Board Tour. You can find a gallery of Schaben’s uplifting photos here.

Even by Las Vegas buffet standards, the $19.99 AYCE deal is a steal at Cơm Tấm Dao Viên in Westminster. (Edwin Goei)

• Food writer Edwin Goei met his self-imposed challenge to visit three cơm tấm restaurants in O.C. this month and his resulting review makes for one heck of a savory read.

Dan Duling, scriptwriter, and Butch Hill, technical director, from left, stand in front of “Oyster Gatherers,” by John Singer Sargent, featured in a prior show of the Pageant of the Masters. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• The final presentation of this summer’s Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach will take place this Friday. My colleague Andrew Turner interviewed for a feature story some of the key people behind the scenes who were responsible for the “magic show” that not only entertained its guests this summer, but also educated them.

After rediscovering a lost book from 1973, Scott Harmon returned “Journey to Ixtlan: The Lessons of Don Juan” by Carlos Castanada and met up with Stephanie A. Mate, branch manager of the La Palma Library. (Courtesy of Jane Harmon)

• A copy of Carlos Castaneda’s first book, “Journey To Ixtlan,” that was checked out from the La Palma Library more than 50 years ago has at long last been returned. “A late book fee at 10 cents per day added up to around $1,825, a sum I preferred not to part with,” writes Scott Harmon, who’d borrowed the title in 1973. “But, I decided I needed to face the consequences of my actions.” Check out Harmon’s entertaining essay on the long-forgotten book, its rediscovery and the reaction of a La Palma librarian.

CALENDAR

People kick off their 2024 Labor Day weekend on the water at Newport Dunes Waterfront & Resort in Newport Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

• Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort is again offering a host of activities for families this Labor Day weekend. The holiday will give visitors one last chance this summer to enjoy the resort’s Inflatable Aquatic Park before it closes for the season. The Aquatic Park will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 29 through Sept.1, complete with a 17-foot slide, monkey bars and other bouncers while kayaks, pedal boats, stand-up paddleboards and electric Duffy boats will be available for rent. Read all about it in this Daily Pilot article.

• Also this weekend, the 31st annual Civil War Days will unfold at Huntington Beach Central Park, hosted by the Huntington Beach Historical Society. Hundreds of volunteers portray people from the days of the Civil War in this reenactment event, which opens at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

• Coming up in a couple of weeks, Ocean Institute is hosting the 41st annual Maritime Festival in Dana Point from Friday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 14. The festival includes tall ships and cannon battles, mermaid and pirate experiences, food trucks and educational vendors. Proceeds will go toward supporting the Institute’s Adopt-a-Class program. Click on one of the links above to learn more about it.

