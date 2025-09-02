O.C. city aims to change people’s lives, one motel conversion at a time

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Sept. 3. I’m Carol Cormaci, bringing you this week’s TimesOC newsletter with a look at some of the latest local news and events from around the county.

Once a busy motel on Bristol Street near John Wayne Airport, a former 120-room Travelodge by Wyndham is being transformed into a 76-unit complex for permanent supportive housing to be occupied by people who are currently either unhoused or staying in shelters.

Daily Pilot reporter Sara Cardine attended the formal ground-breaking ceremony for the Costa Mesa project last Thursday afternoon and reported on it for the Daily Pilot. She explains that once finished, the Avon River Apartments, as the complex has been named, will offer studio and one-bedroom apartments with the rents set depending on an individual’s needs. Some its residents might live there for a long haul, while others might be eventually transitioned back to their families or into other suitable homes.

California’s Project Homekey program and a lot of coordinated efforts on the part of the state, city and county — not to mention various noprofit groups and developers who specialize in building affordable housing — are making the project possible, according to the story.

Contrary to what social media trolls have suggested when we posted the story to our Facebook page, it’s highly unlikely Avon River Apartments will “become a brothel and trap house in a year,” as one charmer wrote.

And its offerings to tenants will go way beyond what a homeless shelter can offer.

“This is not a shelter, it’s a place where people are getting permanent supportive housing and will be able to live here as long as they shall live,” Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens told those assembled for the ceremony last week. “Together, we’re transforming people’s lives.”

It is not uncharted territory for the city of Costa Mesa, which has also facilitated the creation of a former Motel 6 on Newport Boulevard into 88 units of affordable housing for at-risk individuals, seniors and veterans. The city has also been considering a third such project at another site.

“For the Bristol Street project — which cost an estimated $45.4 million — city leaders in 2023 allocated $4 million . Later that year, officials in Newport Beach, a partner in Costa Mesa’s bridge shelter, agreed to chip in $3 million in exchange for 12 units on the property,” Cardine reports.

“That funding was pooled with nearly $29 million in Project Homekey funding, secured with help from Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine), and another $6.8 million in housing funds and vouchers committed by county leaders, including Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley,” according to the story, and “CalOptima Health contributed nearly $500,000 to help spur the project to completion.”

Midway City-based nonprofit developer American Family Housing is handling the construction work, which is expected to be completed next spring. The nonprofit will also supply the on-site service providers and lead assistance programs and efforts at the new complex, according to the story.

The chief executive of American Family Housing, Milo Peinemann, said new tenants will sign a one-year lease for a one bedroom or studio and will be able to receive social engagement and assistance with medical care or workforce training. (As one example of the latter, the restaurant neighboring the complex, Pom & Olive, has already agreed to train any residents who might want to learn the business, according to Cardine.)

Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton also addressed those gathered for last week’s ground-breaking.

“When people have affordable, stable housing with supportive services on site, they have the best chance to restart their lives,” he said. “This project demonstrates what can be accomplished when cities, the county, state and partners work together.”

MORE NEWS

A majority of the O.C. Board of Supervisors voted last week against a request from Supervisors Don Wagner and Janet Nguyen to comply with the DOJ’s demand to turn over sensitive voter registration information to the government. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• Orange County Supervisors Don Wagner and Janet Nguyen last week unsuccessfully tried to convince their colleagues on the board that the county registrar’s office should hand over sensitive voter information demanded in a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice. The majority of the board voted against Wagner and Nguyen, holding fast to their stance that such a decision should be made in a courtroom. “The vote, county lawyers said, wouldn’t be enough to force the county registrar to turn over any information anyway since the county isn’t named in the lawsuit,” the Los Angeles Times reported. “But experts say the move signals a willingness in this onetime conservative stronghold to push back against the Trump administration’s attempts to expand federal power and seek sensitive information on individuals.”

• A heat advisory issued Sunday for Orange County was still in place as of Tuesday. According to a report in The Times, meteorologists with the National Weather Service tracked between 50 and 100 lightning strikes per hour across Southern California on Tuesday morning.

• Two Orange County locations of At Home, one in Tustin and the other in Costa Mesa, will be shut down by the end of this month, according to an article on Geekspin. Restructuring has been at top of mind with officials with At Home Group, which has been struggling since filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June, so 30 stores in the U.S. will be closed.

• Last week’s newsletter mentioned the resignation of Cypress City Manager Peter Grant, following months of controversy. An update: the City Council has appointed Matt Burton, a Cypress assistant city manager and finance director, to serve as interim city manager while the hunt is on for Grant’s permanent replacement.

COURTS, PUBLIC SAFETY & CRIME

The presence of police and fire vehicles shut down Carnation Avenue from Bayside Drive to Coast Highway and First Street from Begonia to Dahlia avenues following a chlorine gas leak on the 400 block of Carnation Monday afternoon. (Newport Beach Fire Department)

• A mixture of ammonia and chlorine bleach in the garage of a home in Corona del Mar Monday began off-gassing, requiring the skills of a hazmat team and leading to the hospitalization of two people. Neighboring homes were evacuated and some streets were closed to through traffic, according to a Newport Beach Fire Department spokesperson.

• A 38-year-old Alabama man, Joshua Michael Richardson, was arrested last Thursday for allegedly making a series of threats toward St. Michael’s Abbey in Silverado Canyon. He was carrying body armor, ammunition, brass knuckles and knives in his vehicle, according to sheriff’s officials. They also allege Richardson initially sent threatening emails to the church, then visited it in person “and made additional threats.”

More public safety news from City News Service:

— Melahat Rafiei, a former O.C. Democratic Party leader and political consultant, was sentenced to six months in federal prison and fined $10,000 for her role in a public corruption case.

— An Orange County Sheriff’s Department SUV struck and killed 74-year-old Gregory John Beckmann, who was crossing a street outside of a crosswalk in Orange at around 10:15 p.m. Aug. 27.

— A woman who had been walking westbound on Edinger Avenue in Santa Ana shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday died after she was struck by a vehicle. The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, according to the report.

— A 60-year-old nurse, Paul Alden Miller, was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting three women under his care while inserting a catheter in the patients over three weeks at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.

SPORTS

Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward, center, is treated for injury during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Houston on Sunday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

• Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was injured Sunday trying to make a catch when he crashed face-first into the metal scoreboard in left field at Daikin Park in Houston. Ward was transported to a hospital, where interim manager Ray Montgomery said he would receive stitches to close a cut he sustained. The Angels ended the game with a 3-0 win over the Astros. On Monday, the Astros defeated the Angels, 8-3.

• Yorba Linda High’s football team claimed a 21-17 triumph over the Edison High Chargers after the Mustangs rallied for two late touchdowns at Huntington Beach High’s ‘Cap’ Sheue Field last week.

• The Battle of the Bell match-up between Estancia and Costa Mesa high school football teams Friday night ended with Estancia holding on in the final moments to capture a 29-21 win in its season opener.

LIFE & LEISURE

A still of a video shows dozens of bottlenose dolphins Wednesday surrounding a Davey’s Locker whale-watching tour. (Video by Erica Page)

• People enjoying a whale-watching tour off the coast of Newport Beach last Wednesday afternoon encountered a pod of more than 100 bottlenose dolphins that surrounded the boat and performed high-flying leaps, according to witnesses. The dolphins “repeatedly launched themselves out of the water, some easily soaring as high as 10 feet into the air,” Jessica Rodriguez, a spokesperson for Newport Landing Whale Watching, told the Daily Pilot.

Cesar Cortez holds the “El Lasso Daddy” at his smash burger pop-up El Brewjo Burgers at Chapman Crafted Beer in Orange. He plans a friendly competition among other burger purveyors and is calling it Old Towne Burger Fest. (James Carbone)

• The owner of El Brewjo Burgers, a burger pop-up in Orange, has thrown down a challenge to his competition, a friendly contest he’s calling Old Towne Burger Fest. Cesar Cortez said he came up with the idea for the event after he competed in the Tournament of Cheeseburgers at an open air food market in downtown Los Angeles. “I wanted to take what I saw at the tournament in L.A. and create something here in O.C. for our community and our pop-up vendors,” Cortez told TimesOC. And so, this competition will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Chapman Crafted, a brewery popular with college students and locals.

Customers line up to be among the first to enter the new Better Buzz Coffee in downtown Laguna Beach. (Andrew Turner)

• Better Buzz Coffee just opened a shop on South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach, the chain’s fifth location in Orange County, with the others already established in Costa Mesa, Fullerton, Laguna Hills and San Clemente. At the Laguna Beach location, a special menu called “Buzzed by the Beach” includes offerings that are only available at that store, according to this Daily Pilot story by Andrew Turner.

CALENDAR

Audiences watch as workers prepare fresh live Maine lobster in the world’s largest cooker at the Original Lobster Festival held at Fountain Valley Sports Park. This year’s festival takes place this Friday night through Sunday. (Sarahi Apaez)

• The time has rolled around again for the annual Lobster Festival at Fountain Valley Sports Park, which unfolds this Friday night and is centered around meals of delectable Maine lobsters that are flown in live each day. The event includes live entertainment, carnival rides and games, a karaoke lounge (Friday and Saturday) and more. Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Children 12 and under are admitted free. For more details and to buy tickets, visit the festival’s website.

Luis C. Garza poses in front of his exhibition “The Other Side of Memory” now on display at the Old Orange County Courthouse in Santa Ana. (Courtesy of OC Parks)

• An exhibition of photos taken by Luis C. Garza that captures midcentury activism is on display at Old Orange County Courthouse. Titled “The Other Side of Memory,” Garza’s work chronicling ’60s and ’70s activism recalls the Chicano civil rights movement “capturing the spirit of activism and shedding light on the untold stories of these events,” Orange County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento stated in a news release. Old Orange County Courthouse is located at 211 W. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana. The exhibition is free and open to the public Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through the end of the year.

The Reptile Super Show is coming to Anaheim Sept. 13-14. Above, a California kingsnake. (Daily Pilot File Photo)

• For the herpetophiles among us: The Reptile Super Show will be held the weekend of Sept. 13-14 at the Anaheim Convention Center, Hall A. Hours for the expo are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $16 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3-12. Children 2 and under are admitted at no charge. Parking is $25. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office all weekend.

