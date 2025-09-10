Told to stick to softball, she swung for baseball — and could soon be a pro

Bella Espinoza-Molina, a Ladera Ranch native and UC San Diego senior, made it through the tryouts in late August and hopes to join the Women’s Pro Baseball League set to start next year.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Sept. 10. I’m Carol Cormaci, bringing you this week’s TimesOC newsletter with a look at some of the latest local news and events from around the county.

Bella Espinoza-Molina, a Ladera Ranch 22-year-old and UC San Diego senior who’s been working part-time for Costa Mesa’s parks department, became determined to play baseball when she was 5.

She may well have been drawn to the sport because her father, Ciro Espinoza, had played professionally in Mexico. Today she and her sister, 17-year-old Sofia, play the game with their dad in men’s league through the Orange County Amateur Baseball Assn.

Throughout her youth, I glean from this inspiring feature story by my colleague Sara Cardine, Espinoza-Molina doggedly kept focused on making her passion a reality, despite suggestions that she stay in her lane and play softball with the girls.

That wasn’t going to happen. Softball held no allure for her, so she played Little League with the boys and continued playing league baseball through her years at Tesoro High School, putting up with taunts from kids chanting “girls don’t belong in baseball,” she recalls. But she couldn’t get her foot in the dugout of Tesoro’s boys’ baseball teams, even though she tried out four years in a row.

“I was always told something different — that I couldn’t make it, or that they didn’t want to put me in when a man or boy could have taken it further,” she told the Daily Pilot reporter. “They basically didn’t want me to play for them.”

In 2017, the plucky Espinoza-Molina was invited to a four-day Girls Baseball Breakthrough Series in Florida, hosted by USA Baseball and Major League Baseball, where participants were given intensive training with retired professional players.

“At 15, she tried out for a spot on the U.S. national women’s team,” Cardine writes. “The youngest person there, she did not make the cut, perhaps due to her petite, 5-foot, 1-inch stature. Undaunted, she returned at age 17 and 19 and 21, wanting nothing more than a chance to be out on the field.”

This is clearly a woman who does not have any problems keeping her eye on the ball.

She and Sofia were among about 600 young women from around the globe who made the trip last month to Washington, D.C. to try out for the all new Women’s Pro Baseball League and a chance to play in a seven-week season estimated to begin in May 2026. Cardine reports that while they were there, the Espinoza-Molina sisters encountered Mo’ne Davis, the first girl to earn a win and throw a shutout in the 2014 Little League Series.

Sofia, alas, did not make the cut, but Bella continued into the second round at Nationals Park. She and other pro baseball hopefuls met some original members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which debuted in 1943 and was depicted in the 1994 film “A League of Their Own.” There’s a photo of Bella and Sofia seated on a bench with 98-year-old Maybelle Blair , who played for the famed Rockford Peaches back in those glory years before the league shut down in 1954. “Blair, who walks with a cane fashioned from a baseball bat, threw out the first pitch during the Aug. 25 event,” Cardine writes.

The tryouts behind her, Bella is excited about the new league, co-founded by Justine Siegal, the first woman to coach a professional men’s baseball team, and Keith Stein, an attorney and owner of the semi-professional Toronto Maple Leafs baseball team.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in yet that something I’ve wanted since I was a little kid might actually happen, that there is a way,” she told the reporter. “I see my future, and it is bright.”

Her mom, Carol Molina, accompanied Sofia and Bella to the tryouts. She shared her daughters’ enthusiasm for the experience and for the nascent WPBL.

“Honestly, it was surreal. It’s hard to have somebody who has that love for a sport but there’s no opportunity for a future for them,” Molina said. “Now, it’s like there’s a real future here as a woman. They are trailblazing for females behind them.”

The Costa Mesa City Council, on a split vote, agreed to a $2.46-million rehabilitation plan to the lakes and water systems at 49-acre TeWinkle Park. Some members of the council suggested the lakes be filled in to avoid future maintenance costs there. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• Following some discussion among members of the Costa Mesa City Council, a $2.46-million rehabilitation project to improve the lakes and water systems at TeWinkle Park was ultimately approved last week, despite the fact some council members favored just filling in them in and being done with the costly maintenance headaches involved with keeping them going. The work will be largely funded by $2 million of a $10-million state grant offered in 2022 by former state Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine), who now serves in the U.S. House of Representatives, along with $500,000 from the city’s capital improvement fund.

• The city of Anaheim — already abuzz with projects such as OCVIBE entertainment district that’s sprouting up around the Honda Center — and anticipating even more crowds during the 2028 Olympics, is looking at transportation options to get everyone where they want to be with the least impact on city streets. “One proposal would take a page from Disneyland’s retired Skyway attraction in building an aerial gondola system connecting the sports and concert venues in the Platinum Triangle — home to Angel Stadium, Honda Center and the Grove — to the Disneyland Resort,” according to this TimesOC article. Other ideas include trackless trams and driverless vehicles from Waymo, Tesla and Glydways.

• As was expected, given the recent blessing of the California Coastal Commission, the Huntington Beach City Council approved an agreement last week that will keep the Pacific Airshow in the city for up to 25 years. The 6-1 council vote granted show operators exclusive rights for 10 years, followed by three five-year options.

• In other Surf City news, the H.B. City Council also approved the sales of alcohol at the Huntington Beach Sports Complex, overriding the concern of residents who are protesting the mix of beer and wine with youth sports. The decision to allow the sales was not unanimous. Mayor Pat Burns, Mayor Pro Tem Casey McKeon and Councilmembers Butch Twining, Don Kennedy and Gracey Van Der Mark voted in favor of the agenda item while Councilmembers Chad Williams and Andrew Gruel held the dissenting votes.

• Should term limits be imposed on members of a city council? Some Laguna Beach residents believe so, and have been circulating a petition all summer in hopes of putting a measure before voters. The ballot initiative, which can be read at nimblegov.org, would allow for members of the Laguna Beach City Council to serve two four-year terms before being subject to a two-year hiatus, after which they would be eligible to run again.

• With the $7,500 tax credit for new electric vehicles expiring this month under President Trump’s policy changes, Irvine-based Rivian laid off about 200 employees. Like automakers General Motors and Volkswagen, Rivian is preparing for a U.S. economy with fewer incentives to go green, according to a report in the L.A. Times.

Noel Bascon was fatally struck by a truck while on a bike ride with his father intersection in December 2020. The truck’s driver was sentenced Friday to 30 years to life in prison. (File Photo)

• Richard David Lavalle, the Long Beach man convicted in May for killing 12-year-old Noel Gascon of Costa Mesa on Dec. 6, 2020, while he was out on a bike ride with his father, was sentenced Friday to 30 years to life in prison. Lavalle failed a field sobriety test at the scene and was found to have 115 nanograms of methamphetamine in his system. Because he had a 2013 DUI conviction on his record, charges against him were upgraded from manslaughter to murder.

• Laura Lee Yourex of Costa Mesa, who allegedly registered her dog Maya to vote cast ballots in the canine’s name in two elections was charged Aug. 28 with single counts of perjury, procuring or offering a false or forged document to be filed and knowing registration of nonexistent person to vote and two counts of not being entitled to vote in an election, all felonies. She was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning, but her arraignment was pushed to Dec. 10. Yourex, who turns 63 this week, could face up to six years in prison if convicted.

• O.C. Superior Court Judge Lindsey Martinez on Friday sided with plaintiffs Alianza Translatinx and three Huntington Beach residents in their lawsuit against the city of Huntington Beach over its effort to move certain children’s books to a separate section of the library. In February, the ACLU Foundation of Southern California was among the groups that filed suit against the city, arguing that its policies were in violation of the California Freedom to Read Act.

• A Lyft driver from Westminster captured on video an alleged assault Aug. 19 by two female passengers, seemingly intoxicated, he’d picked up on their request from a Newport Beach restaurant. The driver, identified only as Tinh, said the women harassed and kicked him during the ride and asked who “let him in the country.” The incident is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, The Times reports.

Newport Beach Water Polo Club’s CeCe Mesenbrink, Hope Doyle, Cami Chomchavalit and McKenna Mack, from left, pose with their gold medals on Sunday in Brazil. (Courtesy of Carolyn Doyle)

• Four young teens, one a high school freshman and the others eighth-graders, helped the U.S. Cadet women’s national team win a gold medal at the Under-15 Pan American Championships in Bauru, Brazil over the weekend. CeCe Mesenbrink, Hope Doyle, Cami Chomchavalit and McKenna Mack are all members of the Newport Beach Water Polo Club that won three girls’ championship gold medals at the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics earlier this summer.

Renee and Mark Sherman toast each other during their 1985 wedding reception. (Courtesy of the Sherman family)

• Renee and Mark Sherman were the first couple to be married at Hilton Anaheim in 1985, while the brand new hotel still had some construction projects going on. As the Shermans’ 40th anniversary neared this summer, their daughter reached out to the hotel seeking simply a letter of congratulations to the couple.

Renee and Mark Sherman toast each other at their 40th wedding anniversary renewal ceremony at Hilton Anaheim. (Radiance Photography)

Hilton Anaheim’s general manager, Sergio Bocci, instead responded with a generous offer: the hotel, which happened to be doing some renovations for its own 40th, would host a vow renewal ceremony and recreate some of the details of the original cake and bridal bouquet. They were also given a treatment at the spa and free rooms for the immediate family. The full story was published Sunday and can be read here.

Go Greek Yogurt in Newport Beach is the Mediterranean lifestyle brand’s fourth location in California. (Courtesy of Go Greek Yogurt)

• The Sept. 4 grand opening of Go Greek Yogurt in Newport Beach drew a long line of customers, my colleague Sarah Mosqueda reported, and no one was more pleased than the franchise owners, Eduardo Castelan and Tim Littman. Go Greek Yogurt, which features yogurt imported directly from Greece, has built a dedicated following since it was first opened in Beverly Hills in 2012 by David Subotic, his wife, Tanja, and Jonathan Williams. The Newport Beach location is the fourth in California and the 13th internationally.

The 26th annual Sunset Beach Chili Cookoff will take place Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Sunset Beach Community Center. (Hanna Carter / For The Los Angeles Times)

• A spicy showdown is coming up: The 26th Annual Sunset Beach Chili Cookoff is planned for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Sunset Beach Community Center, 16861 12th Street. Tickets are $20 (children under 5 are free) and include a full day of chili tastings and activities. For more information and to buy tickets ahead of the event, go to this Eventbrite invitation. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on Sept. 20.

Sonder Gallery founder Joshua MacDonald, left, and curator Genevieve Williams stand with a piece by artist Lachlan Turczan called “Tidal Resonance,” part of the new installation “Lensing Water.” (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• “Lensing Water,” an exhibition of works by artist Lachlan Turczan, is on view through this Sunday, Sept. 14 at Gallery Sonder, 3435 East Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. According to this Daily Pilot story, Turczan’s art carries on in the tradition of the California light and space movement and he was named a finalist in the Lumen Prize Hybrid Award, a category within the Lumen Prize that celebrates innovation in the realm of art and technology.

Watch folkloric dancers perform along Santa Ana’s Main Street at Fiestas Patrias this Saturday and Sunday. (Courtesy of Fiestas Patrias)

• The always colorful Fiestas Patrias will be held in downtown Santa Ana this weekend. The festivities include a street fair, a beer garden, live music, carnival rides and more, all to commemorate Mexican independence and celebrate the various Latin American communities throughout Orange County. Admission is free. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and, on Sunday, when the festivities end at 10 p.m., there will be a parade that’s scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All the details can be found here.

The North American Tour Company of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy)

• “& Juliet,” which L.A. Times theater critic Charles McNulty calls a “dance party of a musical,” is on stage now in Segerstrom Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts and will run through Sept. 21. The show imagines what would have happened if Shakespeare’s Juliet didn’t follow through with the original play’s suicide plan with Romeo. “This feel-good musical is just what the doctor ordered in these far less carefree times,” McNulty writes. Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased here.

