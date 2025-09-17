Is putting a surf park near JWA a good idea? Airport commissioners say it’s gnarly

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 17. I’m Carol Cormaci, bringing you this week’s TimesOC newsletter with a look at some of the latest local news and events from around the county.

The Snug Harbor Surf Park that’s proposed to replace a portion of Newport Beach Golf Course near John Wayne Airport appears to have garnered the support of Newport Beach city officials despite the fact the Orange County Airport Land Use Commission ruled last month that the project is inconsistent with the established land use plan for the area, where flights regularly cross over as low as 500 feet above mean sea level.

To refresh readers’ memories, the project by Back Bay Barrels LLC calls for two surfing lagoons offering waves on command, viewing platforms, three warming pools and a spa. There would also be three-story clubhouse and a two-story building to accommodate athletes overnight. Parking would need to be provided for all of it, as well. To achieve all of this, the golf’s driving range, pro shop, restaurant and three golf holes, which are privately owned, would have to be removed. The back nine holes are on property owned by the County of Orange and would continue to serve as a public golf course.

In a Newport Beach Planning Commission held meeting earlier this month it was noted the surf park would see 1,400 visitors daily with 388 people at any given time. That commission unanimously agreed the City Council should approve the project’s environmental impact report and conditional use permit, a full-throated endorsement of Snug Harbor.

Drilling down a bit into the Airport Land Use Commission’s decision otherwise, that panel cited safety concerns, noting the proposed facility would “attract more people per acre than is standard in an outer area where airplane takeoff and landing paths are established,” according to my colleague Gabriel San Román, who reported on the Newport Beach City Council’s decision last week to approve a resolution advising the airport commission the city would likely be overriding its opinion.

“Group recreational uses should be prohibited and the assemblages of people should be restricted due to the zone’s location relative to the runway centerline and moderate risk level of near-runway accidents,” a staff report for the airport commission read.

The City Council did not deliberate on the motion to approve the resolution that was before it, but its members did hear from some residents who have concerns that are in line with the airport commissioners.

“Airline travel is really safe,” Adam Leverenz said in his comments before the City Council, “but the immense amount of risk and liability as opposed to open space golf courses with smaller numbers of people, I just think that’s something that should be seriously be considered.”

Another speaker, Newport Beach resident Jim Mosher, a familiar face in City Hall, spoke about “a dozen special events that the surf park could host with no occupancy limits,” San Román reported.

“If you do override the airport land commission…that will relieve the county, who is the operator of the airport, from any liability,” he said. “If the county is relieved of their liability, one would think the liability would fall upon the city, who decided to override their concerns about the project.”

Out of curiosity, I took a look at reactions on the Daily Pilot’s Facebook page to the news the city seems very much on board with the project. Far more more of the people who weighed in on the article we posted gave either a “thumbs up” or “heart” reaction in support of the project going forward than registered an “angry” emoji about it. But the majority of the 31 comments that had been made as of yesterday were not as supportive.

“Nothing like jet fuel on a surf tub!” wrote one.

MORE NEWS

A memorial to Charlie Kirk rests on the sidewalk in front of the high school in Villa Park in Orange County on Tuesday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

• A Villa Park High School teacher is alleged to have removed from in front of the campus — then tossed into a dumpster — a student memorial honoring conservative activist and influencer Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last Wednesday in Utah. School district officials are investigating the incident, according to this Los Angeles Times story by Howard Blume. The superintendent of schools confirmed the memorial artifacts were located “off campus” and then brought back so the memorial could be set up again (see photo of the reassembled memorial above). Also in The Times is an opinion column reflecting on Kirk’s murder that was penned by Gustavo Arellano, whose Orange County roots run deep. It carries the headline “Empathy is the only way forward after Charlie Kirk’s death.”

• The city of Buena Park is mulling asking voters whether or not the sale of fireworks — even those sold as “safe and sane” — should be banned, San Román reports. What’s prompting the discussion? This past July Fourth, Buena Park police arrested Earl Decastro, 46, on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter after an allegedly illegal fireworks display in front of his home “misfired” and ignited nearby fireworks where there were holiday partygoers, including Jasmine Nguyen, 8, who was fatally injured in the incident.

• Agreeing with residents who have concerns about the environment, the Laguna Beach City Council has approved the expenditure of $7 million over the next few years for fuel modification services to be carried out by hand crews without the use of herbicides.

• Be prepared to duck if you’re in the audience at a Cypress City Council meeting, where there’s been some dramatic mud-slinging on the dais of late. From what I gather by reading San Román’s TimesOC reporting, it seems Councilman Scott Minikus has painted a figurative bulls-eye on Mayor Pro Tem Leo Medrano. During the most recent raucous meeting, Medrano asked if the council could agendize a discussion about the establishment of a civility code for the panel.

• In a far more positive story related to drama, Estancia High School in Costa Mesa last week celebrated the opening of its $42-million performing arts complex after decades of working through a multitude of issues to see it come to fruition.

• There was also some celebrating going on when the Orange County Sanitation District this summer was presented the Platinum Peak Performance Award from the National Assn. of Clean Water Agencies for the 12th consecutive year, the district announced last week. The agency’s reclamation plants in Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach treat and recycle wastewater for 2.6 million residents in central and northwest O.C.

COURTS, PUBLIC SAFETY & CRIME

A man was fatally shot early Monday afternoon by Anaheim police, according to a police spokesperson. The suspect was alleged to have been wielding a shovel. (Google Street view)

• John Marshall Elementary School in Anaheim was placed on a temporary lockdown early Monday afternoon after a man allegedly armed with a shovel was fatally shot by Anaheim police in front of the campus.

• Guy Michael Scott, 69, who was convicted in 1984 of first degree murder and robbery for the 1981 killing of Larry Miner in Fullerton, will soon be freed from prison after Orange County Superior Court Judge Lance Jensen on Tuesday reduced his conviction to manslaughter, City News Service reported.

• Two men were convicted Monday in a deadly home invasion robbery on Oct. 26, 2019 that targeted marijuana dealers in Irvine, CNS also reported. Omar Miller, 46, and Andre Andrews, 40, were convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstance allegations of murder during a robbery of 20-year-old Raymond Alcala. Miller and Andrews are expected to be sentenced Dec. 12.

SPORTS

Angels starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, left, is relieved from the game against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday in Seattle. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

•The Seattle Mariners routed the Angels 11-2 Sunday to take possession of the AL West Lead. That loss meant that the Halos will finish the year without a winning record for the 10th consecutive season.

• In high school gridiron action, Corona Centennial took advantage of turnovers to upset No. 1 ranked Mater Dei on Friday night, 43-36. It was the first loss for coach Raul Lara since he took over as Mater Dei head coach last season, according to a recap of the game by The Times’ Eric Sondheimer.

LIFE & LEISURE

The blue corn masa sourdough from 61 Hundred Bread in Santa Ana. (Karlo Evaristo )

• During a dinner at Le Hut Dinette, a new Santa Ana restaurant, Times columnist and critic Jenn Harris was intrigued by the blue corn masa sourdough served at her table that she described as “unlike any bread I’d tried, with the deep earthy flavor of blue corn balanced with a wonderfully sour tang.” Investigating further, Harris learned the bread capturing her attention is baked at Karlo Everisto’s 61 Hundred Bread, also in Santa Ana. Harris was so taken by the purple loaf that she describes it as “the best sourdough in the universe.”

• Anyone who’s spent some time around a fire station can probably attest to the fact that many firefighters are truly outstanding cooks. A recent example of such prowess came last Thursday night when the Orange County Fire Authority won the trophy for best savory dish, beating out more than a dozen other chefs, at the eighth annual Hungry Games culinary competition and fundraiser at the nonprofit Bracken’s Kitchen headquarters in Garden Grove. The Fire Authority’s winning dish: Korean beef tacos with kimchi, cilantro, onion, toasted sesame seeds and a spicy aioli sauce.

• Natalie Moser, a former member of the Huntington Beach City Council who was not reelected last November, has found a new gig. She has been named the new executive director of the nonprofit Robyne’s Nest, which helps at-risk and homeless high school students by providing food, clothes and other resources.

• Newport Beach resident Mark Hilbert was recognized in a ceremony Sept. 9, by Chapman University officials as Outstanding Volunteer of the Year for 2025, the school’s most prestigious annual honor given to a non-alumnus. Hilbert, who with his late wife Janet founded the Hilbert Museum of California Art at Chapman University in 2016, accepted the award from Jessica Berger, Chapman’s executive vice president and chief advancement officer, during a volunteer recognition reception.

• Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store and Children’s Hospital of Orange County will raise funds and gather Legos sets in conjunction with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. All proceeds from Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza of the Month and all dessert sales this month will go to CHOC’s child life department. In addition to ordering menu items, the community is invited to contribute by dropping off new Legos sets to any Sgt. Pepperoni’s location for delivery to CHOC.

CALENDAR

Each year, volunteers remove trash and recyclables from Upper Newport Bay for Coastal Cleanup Day. (Courtesy of OC Parks)

• Nearly 1,000 volunteers are needed to lend a hand this Saturday morning when OC Parks and the Newport Bay Conservancy team up for Coastal Cleanup Day at Upper Newport Bay. The work involves helping to remove trash as well as invasive plant species from the ecological reserve, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will work at over a dozen “mini-cleanup day sites” along the bay and should wear old clothes and closed-toe shoes. If you’re interested in helping out, also pack a refillable water bottle, gloves and a trash bag or bucket. Register at eventbrite.com/coastal-cleanup-day.

• The Anaheim Craft and Vintage Faire, showcasing one-of-a kind handmade items from more than 30 local crafters, is taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday at Annunciation Byzantine Catholic Church, 995 N. West St., Anaheim.

• Another sandcastle contest is coming up, this one hosted by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce. Sand sculptures will be created by participants ranging from novice to the expert at the Commodores’ 63rd annual contest at Big Corona Beach (Ocean Boulevard at Marguerite Avenue), from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28. For more information call (949) 729-4400.

• Should you know of someone trying to get their foot in the door of home ownership, the nonprofit NeighborWorks Orange County is hosting “Homebuyer Day” for first-time buyers to help them access down payment assistance, as well as to connect with local lenders and real estate pros. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Garden Grove Community Meeting Center, 11300 Stanford Ave., Garden Grove.

