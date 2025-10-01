Adios, OCMA, welcome UC Irvine Langson Orange County Museum of Art

A visitor takes a photo of an outdoor sculpture on the upper terrace at the then-new Orange County Museum of Art in Costa Mesa in 2022.

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 1. I’m Carol Cormaci, bringing you this week’s TimesOC newsletter with a look at some of the latest local news and events from around the county.

It seems like it was only a short time ago when we learned UC Irvine and Orange County Museum of Art were exploring a merger that would mean the relocation of the university’s Jack & Shanaz Langson Institute & Museum of California Art to OCMA, the sparkling, $98-million, 53,000-square-foot complex that’s so new it still carries its fresh scent of possibilities.

The deal has been sealed, it was announced Monday. With the Sept. 17 blessing of the University of California Board of Regents, OCMA, which celebrated the grand opening at its current location three short years ago “no longer exists,” Mike Uhlenkamp a UCI spokesperson told Daily Pilot reporter (and newly-promoted assistant editor) Sara Cardine on Monday.

Advertisement

Uhlenkamp was, of course, speaking figuratively when he spoke to Cardine for her report on the merger. The Costa Mesa museum is not going anywhere — we can all still enjoy its offerings — but its board of directors evaporates, its collections are now owned by the university, its staff are now UCI employees and it has a new name: UC Irvine Langson Orange County Museum of Art. In time, the collection of the Jack & Shanaz Langson Institute & Museum of California Art

will be moved into the building we know as OCMA.

I wonder, when we’re casting about for the correct acronym to use as a nickname, will we be calling it LOCMA? UCILOCMA? It appears, thankfully, that UCIJ&SLIMCAOCMA would not be an option.

By the way, university officials in their announcement this week assured Langson IMCA would “remain an integral part of the university’s academic mission, operating from an on-campus site to support research, student training and integration across academic programs.”

Heidi Zuckerman, OCMA’s executive director who announced earlier this year she would end her work with the museum in December, will not be replaced, according to the reporting, and UCI is conducting a national search for someone to helm the newly formed museum.

A burning question others have posed since August, when we published the story about the possible merger, is whether or not the reconstituted museum in Costa Mesa will continue offering free admission, a 10-year pledge announced by Zuckerman on opening day. The answer is yes, we can continue taking advantage of that promise until 2032.

MORE NEWS

Labor organizers and Lego Store workers wait outside the second-floor office to meet with management over unionization.





(Eric Licas)

• The Lego Store in Downtown Disney employs more than 60 non-managerial employees known as “brick specialists,” and about two dozen of them on Monday presented managers with a petition to unionize. According to the TimesOC coverage of the action, it’s the first time retail Lego store workers in the United States have tried to form a union.

• The Orange County Board of Supervisors, in reaction to the recent charges against a Costa Mesa woman who registered her dog to vote, directed staff during their Sept. 23 meeting to cross-reference voter rolls with pet registration data before the November special election when voters will be asked to decide the merits of Proposition 50, according to reporting in the Los Angeles Times.

• Known to many as the “Monkey Zoo,” the Santa Ana Zoo has received new accreditation by the Assn. of Zoos and Aquariums, a welcome achievement after having lost it 2017 when a commission deemed its monkey habitats were “outdated” and “inconsistent” with modern zoological practices, TimesOC reported over the weekend.

• Caltech’s Kerckhoff Marine Laboratory in Corona del Mar has quietly been doing marine research for 95 years. Daily Pilot/TimesOC columnist Patrice Apodaca recently took a tour of the lab and spoke to some of its dedicated scientists. She reports that lab officials are, in the face of a funding crisis, “reaching out to the public to let it be known exactly what goes on at the facility, why it’s of vital importance and how everyone can get involved.” You can find all the details in her most recent column.

A commemorative ZIP-code 92625 / date 9-26-25 special cancellation envelope is available for purchase at the Corona del Mar post office for 30 days. (Susan Hoffman)

• Last Friday, 9-26-25, corresponded with Corona del Mar’s ZIP Code, 92625. To mark the occasion, Postmaster Amber Garvin welcomed residents for a customer appreciation day, a celebration that included pastries and ice cream. “It’s really exciting because not all post offices get to celebrate,” Garvin said. A commemorative special cancellation envelope is available for purchase at the Orchid Avenue post office until later this month.

• Three O.C. teens who were surfing on a July evening off Treasure Island Beach swiftly went to the aid of a family they saw struggling against a powerful rip current. In recognition of their assistance to lifeguards during the incident, Levi Mauga, 19, Mason Davis, 16, and 15-year-old Tommy Zahalka were awarded medals during a recent meeting of the Laguna Beach City Council.

• Sunday’s 2-mile Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk around the perimeter of Fashion Island drew nearly 10,000 participants, the Daily Pilot reported, and raised almost $750,000 to go toward breast cancer research.

COURTS, PUBLIC SAFETY & CRIME

• After pleading guilty to three misdemeanor charges last week, former Orange County sheriff’s deputy Arcadio Rodriguez, 30, who was arrested in 2022 for sexually assaulting two female inmates at Theo Lacy maximum security jail, will face no jail time himself, The Times reports. Rodriguez, of Stanton, will have to register as a sex offender and is on one-year probation. He was sentenced to 364 days of time already served in home confinement.

• Regular newsletter readers may remember that former Anaheim Chamber of Commerce President Todd Ament pleaded guilty in connection with a sprawling political corruption probe. TimesOC learned last week that

federal prosecutors were seeking the dismissal of a wire fraud charge against him.

• A makeshift memorial has taken shape in Newport Beach after a 16-year-old, Jagger Boys, succumbed Friday to injuries he sustained in a solo e-motorcycle crash a few days earlier.

• Three homes in southern Orange County were damaged by residential fires Saturday, all of them shortly after 2 p.m., City News Service reported. One was a two-story residence in the 100 block of West Escalones in San Clemente; the other two were neighboring units in a mobile home park in the 32000 block of Alipaz Street in San Juan Capistrano. No serious injuries were reported.

• Alexis Jareth Ruiz, 25, was charged yesterday with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, after allegedly running over a 39-year-old bicyclist in Westminster at around 5 a.m. on Sept. 12, CNS learned from the Westminster Police Department.

SPORTS

Angels manager Ron Washington looks on before the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros this past Saturday in Anaheim. He will not return for the 2026 season. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

• It was announced by the team yesterday that Ron Washington will not return as manager of the Angels for the 2026 season, according to an Associated Press story published by The Times. The 73-year-old recently underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery. Who will be leading the Halos next? Interim manager Ray Montgomery also won’t be the Angels’ next manager, according to the Athletic.

Angels owner Arte Moreno stands on the field before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim in 2023. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

• Times sports columnist Bill Shaikin asks in this piece what owner Arte Moreno is going to do about his team, which, for the 10th year in a row, has had a losing season.

Pro surfer Cherif Fall, of Senegal, goes airborne on a big wave during men’s surfing competition at the fourth annual celebration of “A Great Day in the Stoke,” a celebration of Black surf culture in Huntington Beach Saturday, Sept. 27. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

• L.A. Times photographer Allen J. Schaben was on the sand in Huntington Beach Saturday to shoot photos of the fourth annual “A Great Day in the Stoke,” a celebration of Black surf culture. Schaben prepared an online gallery of photos you can find here. The festival is billed as the largest gathering of Black surfers that spotlights Black surf talent from around the world.

Huntington Beach quarterback Roxie Shaia runs past Newport Harbor defenders on Monday. (Eric Licas)

• The Huntington Beach High girls’ flag football team gave the formidable Newport Harbor its first ever league loss Monday afternoon. The Sailors had won 34 straight league games since the league began in 2023. After Monday’s game, however, both teams were 8-1 in league this season with three games remaining.

LIFE & LEISURE

A Maine coon who became a permanent resident at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar, Julius makes himself at home in an office. (Sherman Library & Gardens)

• Julius, a Maine coon who’s long been a fixture at Sherman Library & Gardens, has “retired,” at least for the time being, while the facility undergoes some renovations. He is so admired that a feline farewell party was held for him last week. We understand Julius will be in good hands, under the care of the Sherman horticulturalist Carol Younger.

• The Permanent School Pantry Program operated by Second Harvest, has delivered nearly 10 million pounds of food to families over its first decade of existence, according to this feature by Daily Pilot reporter Matt Szabo. In addition to the Permanent School Pantries, Second Harvest oversees 67 after-school and summer programs and 76 Mobile School Pantries. In its most recent fiscal year alone, the organization distributed more than 42 million total pounds of food.

Newport Beach artist Sherry Marger has so far painted 30 pieces of original art for the “Homes in Memoriam” project for those people who lost their homes in the Palisades and Eaton fires. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• O.C. resident Sherry Marger, who read a Los Angeles Times article about an effort to memorialize homes destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton fires by painting them from photos and then gifting the works of art to grieving homeowners, volunteered for the job. She has so far created 30 of the home portraits for the cause, called Homes in Memoriam. The program has recorded 686 requests for lost home portraits, 510 of which have been fulfilled.

• Copenhagen-based Joe & the Juice, a smoothie and coffee chain, has opened its first Orange County location at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island.

• Dana Point Harbor has welcomed a new weekly farmers market. Taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, in the village parking lot at 34555 Golden Lantern St., the market will feature the offerings of more than 25 local vendors.

CALENDAR

South Coast Repertory presents its 2025 production of ”Million Dollar Quartet.” Segerstrom Stage, now through Oct. 19. (Scott Smeltzer)

• South Coast Repertory’s production of “Million Dollar Quartet,” the lively musical about a chance Memphis recording studio gathering in December 1956 of Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash is on the Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, through Oct. 19. Tickets can be purchased here.

• An award-winning American drama, “The Diviners,” written by Jim Leonard Jr. and directed by Tom Amen, will be staged by the Golden West College Theater Arts Department Oct. 10-19. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; Sunday matinees will be staged at 2 p.m. GWC’s Mainstage Theater is located at 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. General admission is $18; tickets for students, faculty and staff, seniors and veterans are $15. For more information, visit the GWC Theater website.

Until we meet again next Wednesday,

Carol

KEEP IN TOUCH

We appreciate your help in making this the best newsletter it can be. Please send news tips, your memory of life in O.C. (photos welcome!) or comments to carol.cormaci@latimes.com.