Housing for up to 10,232 people could materialize under a Costa Mesa plan

A concept design depicts a land use plan at Costa Mesa’s Fairview Developmental Center that would accommodate up to 4,000 residential units and 10,232 people at the nearly 100-acre site.

Shortly after last month’s groundbreaking for an office building that’s part of the state’s planned 15-acre Southern Regional Emergency Operations Center at the Fairview Developmental Center property in Costa Mesa, city officials continued their ongoing deliberations as to what makes the most sense for nearly 100 acres of the same parcel that will be devoted to a mixed-use community development.

According to a report in the Daily Pilot by Sara Cardine, the Costa Mesa City Council on Oct. 21 agreed to a land use plan that would allow for 2,300 to 4,000 new residential units there. The plan would be incorporated into the Fairview Developmental Center Specific Plan, which establishes zoning policies and regulations.

The land use plan also includes 35,000 square feet of retail/commercial development and at least 14 acres of open space on the site. According to the article, the development could potentially house anywhere from 5,744 to 10,232 people.

“Because an estimated 40% of the total units have been designated for low or very-low income residents — a calculation included in the city’s housing element — a builder would have to maximize the number of at-market units to turn a profit,” Cardine reports.

“A 2,300-unit project could result in a negative net cash flow of nearly $152.4 million, for an estimated -20% annual internal rate of return for the developer, while 4,000 units would net a positive cash flow of $669.9 million, for a 16.7% rate of return, according to city estimates.”

A number of public workshops and meetings have already been held to mull over elements of the plan, during which people have made it clear they want as few residential units as possible built at the site.

Additionally, there are concerns that a development of more than 2,300 residential units on that parcel would require a second access road, meaning six holes at the Costa Mesa Country Club could potentially be imperiled.

The mayor of Costa Mesa, John Stephens, told his council colleagues he “only wanted to consider plans that enhanced play at Costa Mesa County Club, which generates roughly $4 million in annual revenue for the city,” according to the report.

“This access [road] is a linchpin to unlocking a lot of profitability for a developer,” Stephens said. “We are providing a grant of real estate that’s so valuable for a developer, I think it’s reasonable for us to ask the developer not only to not harm the asset over which they’re going to put an access road, but to enhance it.”

Costa Mesans and other stakeholders who have thoughts as to what should be included in the Fairview Developmental Center Specific Plan’s draft environmental impact report can speak up or provide written comments at a public scoping meeting set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov, 17 in the community room at Costa Mesa City Hall, located at 77 Fair Drive.

People wait in a long line at the Newport Beach Civic Center Tuesday, Nov. 4, to cast their votes in the only item on the ballot, Proposition 50. (Susan Hoffman)

• Tuesday was the final day to cast ballots in the special election on Proposition 50, the statewide congressional redistricting

proposal. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day, it was reported that voters had approved the measure by a large margin, which means Democrats stand to gain five seats in California’s 52-member congressional delegation.

• With the city of Anaheim facing a $68-million budget shortfall, a member of its city council has been trying — so far unsuccessfully, according to TimesOC — to convince her council colleagues a ballot measure should be put before voters that, if passed, would tax Disney theme park admission tickets. A city staff report noted that if a 3% tax were to be approved, the city could see between $83 million and $134 million in general fund revenue annually.

• The Orange County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved an ordinance that allows the county to arrest and fine homeless people camping in county parks or other county properties, including flood control channels.

• A controversial project to carve out part of the Newport Beach Golf Course for a surf wave park called Snug Harbor was given the green light by the Newport Beach City Council last week, but not without protesters gathering in front of City Hall prior to the meeting. The council also approved landscaping for the project to reconstruct a branch library and a fire station on East Balboa Boulevard. The revised landscaping plan calls for the removal of a blue gum eucalyptus tree that some members of the community had hoped to preserve because it is a nesting space for great blue herons.

• Irvine officially has a new city manager, Sean Crumby, who has been serving in the same role on an interim basis since Oliver Chi became the city manager of Santa Monica earlier this year.

• Motorists passing through Orange County today might come across a fallen soldier procession beginning at around noon from Ontario Airport to First United Methodist Church of Costa Mesa . The procession is in honor of Jake Chandler, an Army Ranger who died Oct. 26 in a skydiving accident. Community members are invited to wave flags along the route, which includes the 73 and 55 freeways, or in front of the church. The 20-year-old Chandler, who grew up in O.C., was a nationally-ranked junior surfer and served as a lifeguard at Huntington State Beach.

PUBLIC SAFETY & CRIME

• A 33-year-old masseur, Mathew Wase Langmos, was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting two clients in a Huntington Beach spa in September 2021. Langmos, who faces between 16 and 44 years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15.

• A female inmate reported last month she had been sexually assaulted in March by an Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputy. Following an investigation of the allegations, Leobardo Martinez Garcia, 29, was booked last week into the Santa Ana Jail on suspicion of felony sexual battery and assault under the color of authority.

SPORTS

Anaheim Ducks right wing Beckett Sennecke, center, is greeted by center Ryan Poehling (25) and left wing Cutter Gauthier (61) after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday. (William Liang / Associated Press)

• With a 4-1 win Sunday over the New Jersey Devils in a game at Honda Center, the Anaheim Ducks moved into a first-place tie with Las Vegas and Edmonton in the Pacific Division.

Freshman Emily Song led Santa Margarita to the Division 1 girls’ golf title. (Greg Townsend)

• In high school girls’ golf, the Southern Section Division 1 team championship held Monday ended with Santa Margarita beating Orange Lutheran 352-365 at Los Serranos Golf Club, Eric Sondheimer reported for the L.A. Times. Irvine’s Portola High captured the Division 2 championship and JSerra won the Division 3 title.

• Marina High’s boys’ football team fell to Beckman, 21-14, in Tustin Friday night, but will still see post-season play in the CIF Southern Section football playoffs after winning a coin toss to break a Lambda League third-place tie with Kennedy and Sunny Hills.

LIFE & LEISURE

Miss Huntington Beach for 2026 Gabrielle Samiy, center, is flanked by court princesses Annaleah LaParne, left, and Lilliana Mindel, right. (Courtesy of Xiomara Escobar)

• In 2022, when she was 22 years old, Gabrielle Samiy ran for Huntington Beach City Council. She didn’t win a seat, but she stayed involved in a host of other activities. Now, having earned three associate’s degrees from three different colleges, she has a new achievement, one that comes with a tiara. On Oct. 25, Samiy was named Miss Huntington Beach and plans to use the scholarship funds that came with the win to pursue a business finance degree at Cal State Fullerton.

• Super Irvine International Market has reopened at Parkview Center, three years after its first Irvine location was shuttered. The store, owned by sisters Mahta and Anahita Ariarad, is especially well-known for its Persian goods and Mediterranean produce, according to this TimesOC feature article.

CALENDAR

Jeremy Piven will perform stand-up comedy for two nights at the Irvine Improv on Nov. 7-8. (Ted Castillo)

• The Irvine Improv will host actor and stand-up comedian Jeremy Piven performing four shows, at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 7-8. To learn more about Piven’s take on pivoting between TV acting and stand-up performances, check out this feature story. For tickets, go here.

• Tuesday, Nov. 11 is Veteran’s Day. There are related activities taking place in cities all over Orange County to salute all who have served in the armed forces, but here’s one that takes place from noon until 3 p.m. this Saturday that can get you started: Heroes Hall at OC Fair and Event Center is hosting a celebration themed “Welcome Home!” It will feature free hot dogs (other food options will be available for purchase), live music and exhibits. For more information, call (714) 708-1613 or email heroeshall@ocfair.com.

