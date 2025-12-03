Kurt Suzuki, the new Angels manager, helped a former teammate heal after crash claimed Nick Adenhart

Angels manager Kurt Suzuki, right, and Jon Wilhite, the lone survivor of the 2009 crash in which Angels pitcher Nick Adenhart and two others killed by a drunk driver, at Marine Park in Manhattan Beach.

The friendship between Kurt Suzuki and Jon Wilhite dates back to their days playing for Cal State Fullerton. They were both catchers on the Titans team that beat Texas — Suzuki drove in the game-winning RBI — in the 2004 College World Series.

After Wilhite survived the 2009 car crash that killed Angels pitcher Nick Adenhart and two other young adults, Suzuki — who by then had started his pro career with the Oakland Athletics — raised significant sums of money for his severely injured former teammate’s rehabilitation.

Perhaps more significantly, Bill Shaikin writes in a lovely profile of the two men, Suzuki asked his friend to start training with him.

“This is a guy that’s a professional athlete getting ready for his next year,” Wilhite told Shaikin, “and I was struggling to walk. I showed up every single day, and I got stronger. That’s when I really made strides. I wasn’t just a patient. I felt like an athlete again.”

The friendship endures to this day. Wilhite, who recovered and now works in logistics, attended the announcement when the Angels named Suzuki, who played in the majors for 16 years, as their new manager in October.

Shaikin, in his column, makes the following suggestion:

“The Angels honor their best pitcher each year with the Nick Adenhart Award. Suzuki can present it now, and share his memories of Adenhart. Perhaps Wilhite could join Suzuki.”

The Irvine Co. plans to build 700 market-rate apartment units at MacArthur Court in Newport Beach. (Gabriel San Román)

• An Irvine Co. plan to transform an office complex near John Wayne Airport into a mixed-use development with 700 market-rate apartments received approval from the Newport Beach City Council.

• Starbucks baristas rallied outside the Newport Beach office of Chief Executive Brian Nicoll, as a continuation of their union’s “Red Cup Rebellion” alleging unfair labor practices.

• Fountain Valley, which had been charging fees for county-sponsored events at Mile Square Park, will waive them, up to a certain limit, until 2030-31.

• Former Costa Mesa city manager Lori Ann Farrell, who is suing the city after the City Council fired her in May, has been selected to serve as interim city manager in Santa Rosa.

• A woman stands accused of throwing a malnourished poodle over 8-foot fence of veterinary clinic in Anaheim.

Recent racehorse deaths at Los Alamitos Race Course has prompted calls for increased safety measures from state regulators.

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

• Los Alamitos Race Course received a letter in late November from state regulators calling for more effective animal safety measures after three horses died on the same day, a little more than a week after two others were also fatally injured.

• The Corona del Mar High School girls’ tennis team made its first appearance at the state finals, finishing as runner-up.

Bicycle Santas Trish Hurley and Sean Canova hope to deliver 1,000 new bicycles to the Tustin Family Resource Center to be distributed to families in need. (Susan Hoffman)

• For about 20 years, Trish Hurley and Sean Canova have collected new bikes for families in need. Now they’re back with their largest goal yet.

“Next Food Network Star” finalist and author of “Seoultown Kitchen” chef Debbie Lee has been tapped to open two new culinary concepts at OCVibe’s market hall. (Courtesy of OCVibe)

• Debbie Lee, an author and Food Network contest finalist, will open two establishments in the OCVibe development under construction in Anaheim.

• The best butcher in Orange County has tips for your holiday leftovers, writes food critic Jenn Harris.

This large, roaring dragon head breathes smoke out of its nostrils with eyes lit up at the Dream Glow Festival at Irvine’s Wild Rivers. (Jessica Peralta)

• A ‘Bluey’ stage event is coming to Disneyland, as well as a $50 ticket deal for children.

• Mexican rock legends Maná are adding dates in Anaheim.

• Wild Rivers Waterpark in Irvine has been transformed for the season with a unique Dream Glow Festival of colorful, handmade lanterns.

• Winter Fest O.C. runs through Jan. 4 at the Orange County Fairgrounds.

• La Habra’s 12th annual Tamale Festival takes place all day Saturday.

• Also Saturday, Santa is expected to arrive via jet skis for Christmas at the Beach, in Huntington Beach.

