Huntington Beach fire inspector who helped neighbor escape burning home recognized by mayor

Huntington Beach Fire Inspector Noah Fisher poses with his neighbors, family, Fire Chief Scott Haberle, Mayor Tony Strickland and Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark after receiving the Mayor’s Award in late March.

Huntington Beach Senior Fire Prevention Inspector Noah Fisher helped his neighbor escape from a building that caught fire earlier this year, saving his life and earning the recognition of the mayor during a ceremony last month.

He was off duty when he received a notification on his phone about a fire up the street on Jan. 1. He dropped what he was doing to head over, and wound up crawling into the burning home on his hands and knees.

He found his neighbor inside, trying to put out the blaze himself. Fisher convinced him to protect his life rather than his property. He checked to make sure no one else was inside, and the two of them made it out of the building together.

“While the resident sustained some injuries and was transported to the hospital, Noah without a doubt, saved him from additional life-threatening injuries had the resident continued to remain in the home,” Huntington Beach officials wrote in a news release.

His neighbor’s family joined Fisher, Fire Chief Scott Haberle, Mayor Tony Strickland, Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark and other city staff at a ceremony in late March. The veteran member of the fire department was honored with the Mayor’s Award.

“Noah demonstrates daily his passion, social awareness, integrity, & humility,” Huntington Beach officials said. “Noah is an asset to our city and to the community of Huntington Beach, both on and off duty.”

