Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, July 25, 2024
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Newport Beach City Council skips ballot initiative, approves steps required to implement housing element
- Hoag teaches Huntington Beach Junior Lifeguards the importance of sun safety
- Planned Laguna Beach fundraiser for Biden’s reelection will be rescheduled, pivot to Harris
- Laguna Beach remembers conservation leader Elisabeth Brown
- Semiannual Costa Mesa Grand Prix finds its footing in a bike-friendly city
Inside
