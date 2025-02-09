Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- BalletX takes center stage at Laguna Dance Festival
- Newport Beach’s new police chief updates community on incorporation of tech and more
- Make-A-Wish sends Seal Beach teenager to Super Bowl LIX
- Newport Beach family goes extra yard for Marines, vets with Super Bowl spectacle
Inside
