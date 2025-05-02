Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, May 2, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- ‘Every Single One’ campaign: Community art wall brightens Laguna Art Museum on rainy day
- Thousands of runners, each with their own story, set to take on the OC Marathon
- 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of striking down a pedestrian in Newport Beach, fleeing scene
- AI fetal tracing technology funded by Hoag Innovators contracts C-section rate
Inside
