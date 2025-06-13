Fountain Valley High seniors sent off to their futures

Fountain Valley graduates gather for a group picture as they cheer to the crowd of parents in the audience at Orange Coast College on Wednesday.

Fountain Valley High gave a grand send-off to its seniors on Wednesday, as the Barons shared a shining moment together during their commencement ceremony at Orange Coast College’s LeBard Stadium.

Before the event was over, 796 students heard their names called — the largest graduating class in the Huntington Beach Union High School District this year.

Fountain Valley graduate Benton Ta reacts to his family cheering in the audience during the reading of names on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Seniors, as you embark on your next adventure, remember the lessons you’ve learned within these walls,” Principal Paul Lopez said. “Remember the friendships you’ve forged, the resilience you’ve built, and the dreams you’ve dared to chase. You are prepared, you are capable, and you are ready.”

Lopez shared that Uy Pham gained admittance into Harvard, while Jacqueline Nguyen is headed to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Two graduates dance on the field after the 2025 commencement ceremony for Fountain Valley at Orange Coast College on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Kayla Nguyen, the ASB president, urged the graduates to consider who they have become beyond roles they fulfilled on campus.

“My fellow graduates, who are you today?” she asked. “I’m not talking about titles like sports captains or club president, I’m talking about the person beneath those titles. That’s who you really are. As you walk down the stage, think about who you’ve become throughout high school.”

Decorated graduate Tessa Naki stands after being mentioned as one of the students with a GPA of 4.0 or higher at Fountain Valley’s commencement ceremony. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Lily Ogle performed the national anthem, and Hannah Querry and Avery Thepsisombath led their peers in a recital of the school’s alma mater.

The Fountain Valley Royal Regiment band did the honors in providing the processional and walk-out music.

Graduates enter LeBard Stadium during the 2025 commencement ceremony for Fountain Valley High on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

—Daily Pilot Staff