‘Gospel Voice of OC’ returns to champion Black excellence in music, art, history

‘Gospel Voices OC,” a production featuring dozens of singers, dancers and artists from across generations, returns to Chapman University’s Musco Center for the Arts June 22.

Four years ago, Debora Wondercheck was trying to process scenes of civil unrest in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor taking place nationally and in Orange County, when she became inspired by an idea.

A lifelong musician and founder of the Arts & Learning Conservatory, a Costa Mesa nonprofit that aims to change children’s lives by exposing them to the arts, she began drafting the idea for a production that would place Black excellence in the spotlight it deserves.

“I thought, it’s time for people to see African Americans for the brilliance that we bring in the arts and just as a people,” the Garden Grove resident recalled Wednesday.

Choir singers take the stage during a 2024 performance of “Gospel Voices of OC” at Musco Center for the Arts. (Gospel Voices of OC)

That simple prompt gave rise to “ Gospel Voices of OC ,” a production that chronicles the lives of individuals who contributed to America’s history, art and national story and celebrates their contributions through music, dance, song and spoken word.

The inaugural performance at Chapman University’s Musco Center for the Arts in 2022 was timed to commemorate Juneteenth, the fateful day on June 19, 1865, when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached enslaved people in Texas.

Its narrative arcs spanned centuries, illustrating the evolution of African American music and dance — from spirituals and gospel to blues, jazz and beyond — and how that cultural expression provided an outlet and a means for people to dream together of a life beyond oppression.

“I created this so people could just see us for who we are. We are amazing at what we do,” Wondercheck said. “‘Gospel Voices’ honors that legacy.”

The production returns to Musco Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 22. Proceeds benefit students served by the Arts & Learning Conservatory. Although the program is now in its fourth year, no two performances are the same.

While last year’s installment, themed “Sacred Sounds, Soulful Queens,” honored trailblazing African American women whose talents influenced dance, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll legends like Benny Goodman, Thelonius Monk, Chuck Berry and Elvis, this year’s show takes a different tack.

“We decided we wanted to bring back a timeline, from enslavement to today. I call it, ‘History through Harmony,’” Wondercheck said.

“We’re telling stories of African Americans and our artistry, and we’re taking the audience through all kinds of music but making sure people understand it’s all American music and it’s all been created by our pains and difficult experiences as humans — it’s a journey.”

Hip-hop dancers at “Gospel Voices of OC” in 2022. (Doug Gifford)

Viewers will be transported from Africa to America as they witness scenes and reenactments throughout art and history centering on the lives of abolitionist Sojourner Truth, Duke Ellington, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and more.

In addition to performances by violinist Annelle K. Gregory and gospel legends Smokie Norful and Ricky Dillard, “Gospel Voices of OC,” as the name suggests, lends its stage to dozens of local dance troupes, choir singers and youth from throughout the county.

Wrangling a cast and crew of 80 or more individuals and overseeing the complicated logistics of lighting, sound and making sure performers hit their marks is no small feat. But assisting in that effort is managing producer Bruce Cecil, an accomplished entertainment director and producer who specializes in live events and concerts.

Cecil began working with Wondercheck in 2021 as she was developing “Gospel Voices OC,” moved by her mission to bring a vital message to the stage during turbulent times.

“Gospel Voices of OC,” which debuted Chapman University’s Musco Center for the Arts in 2022, returns June 22 with new music and story lines. (Doug Gifford)

“I was like, wow, she’s doing this in Orange County — that deserves my attention, because I know how hard it is,” he said Wednesday of the show, its themes and purpose.

“The throughline of these shows is that African Americans have value, period. They have a story, they have a history and they contribute to all the luxuries we enjoy.”

The aim of “Gospel Voices of OC” is to entertain, enlighten and inspire while perpetuating culture, an objective that aligns with Wondercheck’s vision for the Arts & Learning Conservatory, which has provided programs to more than 32,000 students across 10 school districts.

Debora Wondercheck (File Photo)

Funds raised through the June 22 performance will go toward scholarships that allow students to participate in theatrical and music performances, workshops, arts camps and lessons throughout Southern California.

“Sometimes the arts are not seen as something that parents would want to invest in, but I’ve seen how the arts can change the trajectory of these kids’ lives,” Wondercheck said. “The children of the future need these programs so we can be honoring their legacy on stage one day.”