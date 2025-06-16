Huntington Beach police arrest felon with loaded gun at ‘No Kings’ rally

Thousands gathered Saturday for “No Kings” protests, including this one at Main Beach in Laguna Beach.

Huntington Beach police arrested a convicted felon with a loaded handgun Saturday afternoon at the “No Kings” protest near the Huntington Beach Pier, according to officials.

Police said that Eduardo Pineda, 25, had allegedly threatened to knock someone out in the middle of the street at about 3:30 p.m., a few blocks from the pier.

Police found the loaded gun concealed in his waistband upon searching him, according to a news release. They said Pineda had active warrants for his arrest due to previous charges of battery and vandalism.

According to arrest logs, Pineda is a Costa Mesa resident. As a convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Pineda was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, challenging another person to fight in public and the outstanding warrants of battery and vandalism.

The “No Kings” protests were against the policies of President Donald Trump — a response to immigration raids across Southern California — and military parade in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, which coincided with Trump’s 79th birthday, Flag Day and marked the military’s 250th anniversary.

Rallies were held in defiance of the administration across the nation. Thousands showed up to protest in coastal Orange County cities including Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Sunset Beach and Seal Beach.