Awash in color: annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition showcases over 200 works by area artists

“Soaking Up The Zen,” an oil on linen painting by Joyce Cox drew a lot of attention during the 58th annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition Saturday.

A colorful display of original artworks in a wide variety of mediums drew about 2,000 attendees to the Newport Beach Civic Center Saturday for the 58th annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition.

Some 240 artworks, paintings, sculptures, photography and mixed media, were displayed in the center’s Community Room and the Civic Green, according to Melissa Hartson, library services director for the Newport Beach Library.

Jeff Guzzetta was awarded 3rd place in 3-D art category for “Sol,” a stained glass mosaic surfboard during the 58th annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

The annual event provides the participating artists a one-day opportunity to show and sell their creations to the public. The president of the Newport Beach Arts Foundation Board of Directors, Arlene Greer, was enthusiastic about the works that were on display Saturday.

“I think that every year the Newport Beach exhibition is better than the last. I thoroughly enjoyed the talent of the show.”

“Rich Strike,” entered in the Newport Beach Art exhibition by Kevin Avery, captured 2nd place in the Photography category. (Susan Hoffman)

Marcia Totten, of Placentia, a self -taught artist who began painting during the pandemic, noted that her abstract acrylic “Iris” evolved and took shape on its own. “It’s a combination technique of pouring, using hands and blowing air,” she said. “I love the feel of paint, it makes me feel more connected and just seeing where the paint takes me.”

Capturing the Juror’s Choice Award for her work, “Bliss,” was Elena Kealy, clad in a stylish ensemble bearing a huge red satin rose. She described the philosophy behind the 36-inch by 48-inch oil on canvas artwork.

Artist Elena Kealy poses with her painting “Bliss” during the 58th annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition Saturday. She was awarded the Juror’s Choice for her oil on canvas work. (Susan Hoffman)

“I love watching sunset clouds, and [the female figure in the painting is] floating, going through all kinds of emotions using color to illuminate,” she said. The Russian born Rancho Santa Margarita artist, who has a background in mechanical engineering is also self- taught and has only been painting for 10 years.

Sandy Clark stands next to her mixed media, double canvas artwork titled “Dreamscape” during the 58th annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

Jeff Guzzetta, in his second year exhibiting in the show, said he was surprised and honored to receive the third place award in 3-D art for his stained glass and mosaic on a retired surfboard. “The surfboard speaks to me because of the shapes and color,” said Guzzetta of Dana Point. “And the overall look feeds how it eventually comes out.”